WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's Currently Awake

Doug P.  |  3:14 PM on July 03, 2024
meme

When President Biden was at Camp David preparing for the first presidential debate for a full week, the New York Times reported that his staff had to build in time for a daily afternoon nap

That report was the basis for a question at today's White House press briefing. Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden takes a nap every afternoon, and instead of answering "no, as I just said he's very energetic and incredibly busy at all times" KJP had this to say:

Does she ever really answer the questions?

During one of the follow-up questions, Jean-Pierre was informed about an easy way to prove Biden's just fine:

After that, a reporter dropped in a remark that triggered another WH journo:

Considering what we've all seen these past few weeks and in light of KJP's dodge of the nap question, James Rosen wondering if Biden's was currently awake wasn't entirely unwarranted.

Any reporters who helped the Dems try to pull off this charade for nearly four years can just take all the seats.

Most of the questions at today's briefing revolved around what we saw at the debate and elsewhere combined with reports about the future of the Biden campaign. Even most of the journos in the room weren't buying it.

