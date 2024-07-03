WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's Currently Awake

When President Biden was at Camp David preparing for the first presidential debate for a full week, the New York Times reported that his staff had to build in time for a daily afternoon nap.

That report was the basis for a question at today's White House press briefing. Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden takes a nap every afternoon, and instead of answering "no, as I just said he's very energetic and incredibly busy at all times" KJP had this to say:

KJP is asked if Joe Biden takes an afternoon nap, declines to answer. I’m not sure we have ever seen a White House dumpster fire this big: pic.twitter.com/Mb0lYNFPCG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 3, 2024

“Does he (Joe Biden) have an afternoon nap everyday?”



She never answers the question. pic.twitter.com/5OI0IYHBX8 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 3, 2024

Does she ever really answer the questions?

During one of the follow-up questions, Jean-Pierre was informed about an easy way to prove Biden's just fine:

WH reporters pushing @PressSec why doesn't Pres. Biden just come out to briefing room, right now, hold a press conference — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 3, 2024

After that, a reporter dropped in a remark that triggered another WH journo:

White House reporter gets *triggered* when journalist suggests reason why Joe Biden is unavailable to address the press:



"We would invite the President to tell us directly…”



"If he's awake."



"That's inappropriate."



Is it, though?

pic.twitter.com/Qt1bCDAKGm — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 3, 2024

REPORTER: "We would invite the president to come here and tell us that directly.@JamesRosenTV "If he's awake!"



REPORTER: "That's inappropriate."



KJP: Yeah, that's inappropriate!



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iIh9ems09c — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 3, 2024

Considering what we've all seen these past few weeks and in light of KJP's dodge of the nap question, James Rosen wondering if Biden's was currently awake wasn't entirely unwarranted.

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!



Clutch those pearls harder, Kelly O'Donnell. You're complicit in this. https://t.co/9RaO5v3GHC — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 3, 2024

Any reporters who helped the Dems try to pull off this charade for nearly four years can just take all the seats.

That's hilarious and entirely appropriate — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) July 3, 2024

Why was that inappropriate, given what we're hearing? Buddy admitted he almost fell asleep in the debate, because he was on a plane a week earlier. Totally valid comment, IMO. — gwgm (@gwgmtweets) July 3, 2024

Most of the questions at today's briefing revolved around what we saw at the debate and elsewhere combined with reports about the future of the Biden campaign. Even most of the journos in the room weren't buying it.