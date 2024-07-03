Sure, Jen! Rubin Gets WRECKED for Saying Media Never Covered Trump’s ‘Mental and Personal Defects’

The list of partisan hacks who've been absolutely broken by Trump is not small, and Jennifer Rubin is always at or near the top.

She's not been coping well in the wake of Biden's bad debate, and maybe her bosses at WaPo should stage an intervention, because she's now delusional.

So it comes out all his closest aides think he's nuts, he doesn't read, he doesn't have coherent thoughts, he is incapable of thinking of others!! MUST go!!!! Oh. wait. That is Trump- documented, on the record statements. Repeated and consistent displays of bizarre and unhinged,… — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 3, 2024

The post gets cut off, which is unfortunate, because the gem is at the end (emphasis added):

That is Trump- documented, on the record statements. Repeated and consistent displays of bizarre and unhinged, stream of consciousness rants. Where is the outrage, the calls for him to leave, the incredulity his supporters won't dump him?? Now THAT is media bias. The media has NEVER covered Trump's mental and personal defects to alert the public.

LOL - WHAT?

She actually said the media never covered Trump's mental and personal defects with a straight face.

Look, this writer loves to link back to her colleague's stories but there are so many examples of the media covering Trump's 'mental and personal defects' this post would turn into War & Peace.

Here's just a sampling:

We'll be starting with ol' Jen herself, when she said a Trump win would turn the U.S. into 'Clarence Thomas' America'.

There was the time he walked down a ramp slowly and the media screamed dementia, and the time he drank a glass of water with two hands.

Or the time George Stephanopoulos tried to shame Nancy Mace -- a rape victim -- for supporting Trump, because he's a rapist, apparently.

Trump is a dictator, a fascist, he'll use immunity to kill and imprison his opponents, blah, blah, blah.

Jen is straight up lying about the media coverage of Trump. And what they don't report on, they make up and lie about. The point is, there are countless stories out there about Trump and his flaws.

Jen, the world has been outraged at Trump for almost a decade. You made an entire second act career out of it. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 3, 2024

Damin is right -- this is also an EPIC self-own. Is Rubin saying she's done no work covering Trump for the last decade?

Have you been in a coma since 2016? It’s been non stop covering of every possible and imagined physical, emotional, mental and spiritual defect of Trump. Please be serious. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 3, 2024

She is serious.

That's the sad and funny part.

Do you think everyone is as brain dead as Biden, Jen? We remember ALLLLLLL of the coverage of every little tic of Trump's. Remember "cofefe"??? The slow walk down the ramp? Holding the glass of water with both hands? Even for you, this is just galactically disingenuous. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 3, 2024

It really is. Even for her.

Excellent catch. CNN interviewed Rep. Jamie Raskin, who wanted to convene a panel to assess Trump's mental health.

We KNOW you're the hackiest hack out there, but as someone who is inexplicably paid to write, the "BUT TRUMP!" stuff is lazy and unprofessional.



Even for the Post. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 3, 2024

It really is lazy and unprofessional.

Jen, the media has extensively covered Trump’s cognitive defects for years. You’re the one in serious cognitive decline if you’re don’t recall it. Or you’re a liar. Here’s the Atlantic from 2018, for example. https://t.co/RdmcokRNuG pic.twitter.com/I3qFkzYU5h — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 3, 2024

The examples abound.

If only there were a group of people tasked with asking questions and doing research on stuff like this, right, Jen?

“The media has NEVER covered Trump's mental and personal defects to alert the public.”



Even for Jen Rubin, this is pretty Jen Rubin. https://t.co/I4LZxQj8xo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 3, 2024

Peak Jen Rubin.

Jennifer,



“I don’t like him” is not a disability under the 25th Amendment



A cognitive impairment so severe a person doesn’t seem to always know where a/he is and what he’s doing is.



Glad I can clear that up for you and @TheRickWilson https://t.co/xbAHCZHs4Q — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 3, 2024

She and Wilson still won't understand.

She questions his stability by having a psychotic episode. https://t.co/eXvlQGNn2J — JWF (@JammieWF) July 3, 2024

She's doing just great.

OMG. There really is something wrong with this woman. https://t.co/r7y8CvGIhp — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) July 3, 2024

Seriously wrong with her.

Nope. Media NEVER covered psychologists diagnosing Trump from afar. Oh, except all the times they did. https://t.co/uEWFuqm5ZB pic.twitter.com/NHXLT6SjzM — It’s Sowell Goodman!! (@BettrCallSowell) July 3, 2024

All the times they did.