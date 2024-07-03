HACK ALERT: David Frum Laments Collapse of Democracy Despite 'Full Employment and Rapidly Rising Wages'

There are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The media are somewhere between bargaining and depression, right now.

See, for example, David Frum, who just can't understand why democracy is collapsing around him when everything is going so well:

First democracy in history to collapse under conditions of full employment and rapidly rising wages. If nothing else, the end of the American experiment will generate a lot of lively poli-sci debate over the dark century ahead. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 2, 2024

While unemployment is at 4% (the definition of 'full employment' is unemployment under 5%) more Americans are working multiple part-time jobs and most jobs created are part-time jobs. Wages have not been rising rapidly, either. In fact, they've fallen over the last five years.

But Frum thinks if he lies hard enough, Americans will just ignore the economic struggles they face and if he engages in fear-mongering -- OMG democracy is collapsing! -- they'll fall obediently in line.

weep more — Marmot (@MarmotRespecter) July 2, 2024

We have tissues.

You’ll be okay, dramatic lad — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) July 3, 2024

He'll be fine -- clearly the realities of Bidenomics haven't hit his wallet.

"it's the end of democracy every time my tribe doesn't win an election." — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) July 3, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

The country heading into an election has suffered the "collapse" of "democracy"? You don't even understand basic words, let alone the philosophical concepts they reference. You're fundamentally unserious. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) July 3, 2024

Fundamentally unserious.

having an election is the end of democracy? — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) July 3, 2024

It is when the Democrats might lose.

It's only democracy when they win.

We're not a democracy, Davey. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 3, 2024

We're a republic and why do we have to keep reminding the media of this?

Just because your team is losing doesn’t mean the country’s collapsing. That’s democracy in action.

No one forced you to try to cover up that there is an obvious vegetable in the WH running for reelection. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) July 2, 2024

A lot of the issues the media are facing today are self-inflicted.

And it's glorious.

“Rapidly rising wages.”



Also known as “hyper-inflation,” idiot. — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) July 3, 2024

Which is bad. Very bad.

“First democracy in history to collapse under conditions of full employment and rapidly rising wages.”



First, nearly all of those are part-time jobs.



Second, unless you have received a 35% raise over the last 4 years, you are still underwater. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) July 2, 2024

No one has gotten a 35% pay raise.

Sentiment is the way people feel about their situation, not facts and figures. "You have a job so you should be happy" is not going to cut it especially with the obvious increase in the cost of a visit to the grocery store — Unlimited Power (@UnlimitedPowaa) July 2, 2024

They'll keep gaslighting though, because it's all they've got.

Voting our leaders out of office is not actually the end of democracy. https://t.co/Z8PLE0iJxP — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 2, 2024

No, it's not.

are canadians ever okay https://t.co/fn6MdAo0wQ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 2, 2024

They're never okay.

Please explain how we are currently holding an intense election in the middle of a democratic "collapse," without redefining "democracy" to mean "stuff I like" https://t.co/8Dci7B73Aq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 3, 2024

We'd love to see his explanation of this.

Apparently, it ain't democracy if people vote for someone who is not a Democrat.



An interesting notion of democracy among blue elites.😂 https://t.co/F3RzszqZpn — Sharma (@bansisharma) July 3, 2024

They don't like democracy.

They like winning.

hey did you play any role in this, just curious https://t.co/6xEp0SvxNc — Senator Johnny Boy (@THEnotoriousJ0D) July 3, 2024

He sure did.

Just like the rest of his media colleagues.

The Soviet Union also had “full employment” in 1990. It’s far from enough. That is a term that can hide huge underlying social and political problems that are ignored by elites like Frum, who chose to remain willfully ignorant https://t.co/NurxZFHrRV — Moshik Temkin (@moshik_temkin) July 3, 2024

All of this. Especially the 'willfully ignorant' part.