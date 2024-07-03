WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's...
After Driving Up the Cost of AC, Biden Admin Creates New Rule About Excessive Heat in the Workplace

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

There isn't an issue in the world that government involvement doesn't make exponentially worse. It's the reverse Midas touch -- instead of turning things to gold, anything government touches turns to s**t. And government thinks that's a good thing.

Every summer, the Leftist media runs pearl-clutching stories about how bad AC is for the planet. This summer is no different. But they're also raising the alarm about 'excessive heat' in the summer and the Biden administration now has a new rule meant to protect workers from that 'excessive heat' in the workplace:

Air conditioning would solve this.

More from ABC News:

President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed a new rule to address excessive heat in the workplace, warning — as tens of millions of people in the U.S. are under heat advisories — that high temperatures are the country's leading weather-related killer.

If finalized, the measure would protect an estimated 36 million U.S. workers from injuries related to heat exposure on the job — establishing the first major federal safety standard of its kind. Those affected by excessive heat in the workplace include farmworkers, delivery and construction workers, landscapers and indoor workers in warehouses, factories and kitchens.

Biden highlighted the proposed rule as one of five steps his Democratic administration is taking to address extreme weather as Hurricane Beryl is already ripping through the Caribbean in an ominous sign for the summer.

Biden used his remarks at the D.C. Emergency Operations Center to blast those Republican lawmakers who deny the existence of climate change, saying, “It's not only outrageous, it's really stupid.” Biden noted that there are human and financial costs from climate change, saying that weather-inflicted damage last year cost the economy $90 billion.

Once again -- air conditioning would solve this.

But:

Ooops.

Nope.

It's July 3rd, and this writer can confirm the last couple of days in Wisconsin were in the 60s. It's 73 degrees right now as she writes this.

But 'excessive heat'. Or something.

They want to ban AC, let's be honest, but don't have the spine to do it outright.

Then they can fear-monger even more about 'excessive heat.'

They'll never do that.

Ban farming, and landscaping, and construction.

Problem solved.

Once again -- this is another useless government program that will spend more money we don't have and solve nothing.

