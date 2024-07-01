YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'

Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 01, 2024
Townhall Media

There are few people in media who are less self-aware than Bill Kristol. Trump has broken him beyond repair, to the point where he's done a complete 180 on abortion and sold out every conservative principle he claims to have once held.

He's a Democrat now, if not in name, so for him to post a quote from George Orwell is the epitome of ZERO self-awareness.

You mean like the party that demanded we ignore 'cheap fake' videos concerning the president's mental health

That essential command?

We giggled at 'hobgoblin'.

Yes he is.

No, he doesn't.

We love this phrase.

Himself and the grift.

That's it.

Oof.

He owns all of this.

As we said -- ZERO self-awareness.

It really is.

Like a singularity of irony.

Of course not.

Which is why he's a Democrat now.

No, they have not.

It's all him.

He's doing his best.

Very sad. But he deserves every ounce of scorn and criticism he gets.

And the Left is telling us to ignore our eyes and ears.

Oh joy.

'Underwear streak' -- made us giggle.

We'd love for Bill to answer this question.

He never will, though.

