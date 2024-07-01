YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'

There are few people in media who are less self-aware than Bill Kristol. Trump has broken him beyond repair, to the point where he's done a complete 180 on abortion and sold out every conservative principle he claims to have once held.

He's a Democrat now, if not in name, so for him to post a quote from George Orwell is the epitome of ZERO self-awareness.

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

-- George Orwell — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 30, 2024

You mean like the party that demanded we ignore 'cheap fake' videos concerning the president's mental health?

That essential command?

You aren’t fit to quote Orwell you Goebbels-esque hobgoblin — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) June 30, 2024

We giggled at 'hobgoblin'.

You are the party. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) July 1, 2024

Yes he is.

You don’t get to quote 1984 at this late date, sellout. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 1, 2024

No, he doesn't.

Bless your heart — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) July 1, 2024

We love this phrase.

What do u actually stand for? — shuggs1991 🌊 (@shuggs1991) June 30, 2024

Himself and the grift.

That's it.

Just delete your account Bill it’s over pic.twitter.com/mRXiDYXJuy — PuckLuckBitch🌸🇺🇸 (@puckluckbitch) June 30, 2024

Oof.

You voted for Biden .

Jackass. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) July 1, 2024

He owns all of this.

Like you calling videos of Bidens mental decline cheap fakes a week ago 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 30, 2024

As we said -- ZERO self-awareness.

Bill Kristol quoting Orwell is the irony of ironies.



🤣🤣🤣 — James Swan (@JamesSwan1754) June 30, 2024

It really is.

Like a singularity of irony.

Lemme guess. You’re not referring to Biden’s dementia. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) June 30, 2024

Of course not.

A reminder that Kristol looks at 1984 as a guidebook. — Brian (@brtong_) June 30, 2024

Which is why he's a Democrat now.

Has anyone ever lacked more self awareness than Bill Kristol? https://t.co/vO1X79iajo pic.twitter.com/0qeXa7CJEI — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 30, 2024

No, they have not.

Bill, that's you. This passage was written about you.



The rest of us have been sourcing this for material for three years.



You don't get to act innocent now. You made your bed. It's yours. https://t.co/5AWtOu5x6I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2024

It's all him.

He's doing his best.

Kristol had a big mind that studied big ideas, but he never got to participate in a big thing. He has, for the last eight years, tried to convince his aging self that he's participating in a big thing when he's not, and it's rather sad. https://t.co/4OSi7kgtj9 — Mike Seder (@mpaulseder) June 30, 2024

Very sad. But he deserves every ounce of scorn and criticism he gets.

We saw and heard Biden on Thursday. https://t.co/Jj05vS4qFM — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 30, 2024

And the Left is telling us to ignore our eyes and ears.

Politics in 2024 is just different political factions tweeting this one bit of 1984 at each other until we all die. https://t.co/koT3up8S6J — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) July 1, 2024

Oh joy.

It's you, underwear streak. You are The Party. https://t.co/9rYBeBRFaN — George Hill (@ghnynex) July 1, 2024

'Underwear streak' -- made us giggle.

Good point, Bill. We WERE told to reject evidence of Biden’s decline by folks such as yourself repeatedly over the last few years, haven’t we? https://t.co/hVZR5DTPlo — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) July 1, 2024

We'd love for Bill to answer this question.

He never will, though.