'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abortion

There was a time Bill Kristol was considered a bright light of conservatism, and conservative thinking.

Back in 1998, he even penned an article for The Washington Examiner titled: Roe Must Go. In it, he wrote:

With the approach of the millennium, everyone who’s anyone wants to indulge in vague and vaporous thoughts about the challenges ahead. But in the midst of all this big talk, one issue, concrete and real, refuses to go away: abortion. The hard fact is that we have now in America a morally problematic and constitutionally unsound regime of abortion on demand. This fact is becoming increasingly difficult to shove under the rug. Indeed, abortion is likely to emerge as the central issue in the presidential campaign of 2000. Or, more precisely, the status of Roe v. Wade is likely to emerge as the central issue. The reason is simple: The next president should have at least three Supreme Court appointments — enough to swing the balance of power on Roe (and on many other issues). This means that prospective appointments to the Supreme Court and other federal courts will be more of a campaign issue than usual. And abortion — Roe in particular — will be at the heart of it.

So when Kristol posts this, we have a question:

Biden campaign message, on the second anniversary of Dobbs, can be pretty simple:



It’s because of Trump judges that Roe v. Wade was overturned.



If Trump gets to pick more judges, more freedoms will be at risk.



No more Trump judges.



Which means: We can’t elect Trump president. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 24, 2024

Hm. So what changed, Billy?

We know: Trump. Trump broke his brain.

Everything Bill wanted -- a president who made multiple appointments to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe, something Kristol has wanted for 26 years -- is now no good because Bill doesn't like the man who made his request a reality.

You absolute walking embarrassment of a human being. Your soul must you wake you up 4 times a night to tell you to go piss and what a craven soulless asshole you are. pic.twitter.com/MMuoSJXQkj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2024

Harsh but fair.

Didn't you spend most of your career saying Roe should be overturned? I feel like you did. And this shift (and the shift on other principles) undermines your argument instead of helping it. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) June 24, 2024

Bill is big mad Trump won, and might win again, and it shows.

"You ultimately become the one you hate."



Never has this been more true than it is with you. — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) June 24, 2024

Never more true.

It's incredible.

Can you explain why you spent a career advancing the cause of ending Roe and now you oppose it? — Phil (@RealPhillyP) June 24, 2024

Because he's a petulant child who can't see beyond 'Orange Man Bad', that's why.

Yep.

Blaming the overturn of Roe on Trump judges completely ignores the reality that Ruth Bader Ginsburg observed:



Roe was just bad law. — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) June 24, 2024

It was bad law.

The Dobbs ruling -- regardless of your view on abortion -- was the correct one.

Many accounts ago, I remember joking that if Trump came down against Roe, that Bill Kristol and Jen Ruben would, after a career of being anti-abortion, be "WTF, I LOVE ABORTIONS NOW"



Apparently I wasn't joking, I was being prophetic. https://t.co/nC4rZJJrI4 — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 24, 2024

You were being prophetic.

People can change their views. Mine changed on the death penalty, so it happens. However, one thing Bill hasn't done is explain how he went from Roe v. Wade being "constitutionally unsound" to Dobbs putting "freedom at risk" — other than as a cudgel against Trump. https://t.co/brSZpdFIr8 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 24, 2024

Because his hatred of Trump is the only driver.

Had another Republican won in 2016 and done the same thing, Bill would be congratulating himself for ending Roe.

I'm not sure what you call the political equivalent of Only Fans, but this is what it looks like: https://t.co/DLdVDMaeiJ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 24, 2024

Yes it is.

You know that SCOTUS can't overturn it twice, right?

Also, you're essentially saying you want liberal judges which would make your entire political career a lie (which we knew). https://t.co/S9asTaae9s — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) June 24, 2024

But it would make him a grifter the Left loves, so he's got that going for him.

I did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020. I have no intention of voting for him this November.



That said, I am still a conservative who believes Roe v. Wade was bad law and giving the power to regulate abortion back to the states was the proper ruling, even if I disagree with… https://t.co/Zdq374Q7XK — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) June 24, 2024

This is a reasonable and well-thought out response. Something Bill is incapable of doing.