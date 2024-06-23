Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold the Second Amendment

The Left is after our guns. They have been for years and they won't stop trying to strip us of our Second Amendment rights. So adamant are they, that the mere accusation of domestic violence should be enough to strip you of your rights (something Justice Clarence Thomas objected to, leading to blatant lies about his views on domestic violence).

Kamala Harris reminded us what's at stake in November and -- to be honest -- it makes an awesome pro-Second Amendment ad for the Trump campaign.

If Donald Trump wins in November, he vowed to:



—Repeal our bipartisan gun safety law

—Reopen the gun show loophole

—Veto any new gun safety laws



Remember this at the ballot box. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 22, 2024

Remember that Trump signed the bump stock ban the Supreme Court recently overturned.

Stop trying to convince me to vote for him!! — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) June 22, 2024

It's a great campaign ad.

You're murdering more people with your open borders than my guns are. GFY. #SayTheirNames — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) June 22, 2024

And they keep the border open.

I will! And that’s why I’ll be voting for Trump! — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) June 22, 2024

Lots of gun owners will remember.

The Biden admin is so out of touch — Nick 🇺🇲 (@realduskknight) June 23, 2024

So out of touch.

“SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.”



Why is that so hard for Kamala Harris to understand? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2024

Because they want to take our guns away. They don't care about our rights and they don't care about stopping crime. This is about disarming us.

I hate Donald Trump but forcing the politcal class to respect the right of self defense… sounds damn good. Maybe you should stop tweeting now while you’re ahead? Oh wait… you aren’t ahead https://t.co/6fkJ7m80ss — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) June 23, 2024

Oof.

Have you guys noticed how hard Biden and Harris are campaigning for Trump this year? https://t.co/F0Rh7EVqUN — American A’f (@SinCityStace) June 23, 2024

We've noticed.

Still nothing about addressing violent criminals or holding accountable the weak/corrupt prosecutors, judges, & politicians who keep letting them go. Democrats keep pushing this BS “feel good” political theater that violates the Constitution👇 https://t.co/c2J8DRFgTd — Chuck Soltys (@Sisu_911) June 23, 2024

They have precisely zero interest in doing that.

Kamala, you are lying. He told us what he would do. He will shut down the border & open the country’s oil fields for drilling, thus cutting crime rates & lowering prices. https://t.co/CoN8iIfTEw — Enlightened Archivist (@EnlitenedArch) June 23, 2024

She's always lying.

When you don't have your own record to stand on you attack and lie about the other candidate https://t.co/wDq4LX9aFL — Hugh G. Rection (@autumntrophy) June 23, 2024

Notice how they're not attacking Trump's record.

They're making up lies about abortion, gun control, and leaning hard on the felony convictions (which is backfiring on them).

Incredibly based. Major Trump W. https://t.co/kbu7Sqxs1z — David Duhme (@DavidDuhme) June 22, 2024

Major W for Trump.

Biden & Kamala have allowed 10 million criminal illegals from over 150 countries to invade your home. Your community. Your state. Your country.



And then they want to take YOUR guns & leave you defenseless.



Remember this at the ballot box. https://t.co/d0EeFVb6h3 — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) June 22, 2024

We will definitely remember this.