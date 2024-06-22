Shocker: Robert Reich, Adam Kinzinger, and Others Lie About Thomas’ Dissent in U.S. V. Rahimi

The Left's persistent attacks on the Supreme Court, and specifically Justice Clarence Thomas, are the actual threat to democracy and undermine the rule of law. The agenda is clear: they're LIVID the court has a conservative majority (thank you, President Trump!) and is no longer under their control.

So they'll destroy the Constitution and the rule of law to get their way. And part of that plan is to lie and smear the Justices. They seem to have a special hatred for Justice Clarence Thomas (just a bit racist, no?)

So after the ruling in U.S. v. Rahimi (read more about it here, and read about Shannon Watts' hot take here), it's no surprise Leftist goons are out lying about Thomas' dissent on X.

We'll start with the petulant little gnome Robert Reich.

Clarence Thomas thinks that domestic abusers should be allowed to keep their guns. https://t.co/ff5P3v81Ja — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 21, 2024

That's not actually what he said at all.

Liar.

I wonder if you think domestic abuser immigrants should be deported or not, with nothing more than an ex parte hearing? — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 21, 2024

That's different.

Because reasons.

That's not what he wrote: pic.twitter.com/dUGoP9KCvC — Stealth Warthog (@StealthWarthog) June 21, 2024

Of course it's not.

The midget is a liar.

Since we know you can read, you are an obvious liar. — Dan Chern (@DanChern) June 21, 2024

Of course he is.

We're stunned, we tell you.

To the surprise of no one, you misrepresent the views of Justice Thomas. https://t.co/7OwQ6eVH1M — Grayson Moulton (@graysonmoulton) June 21, 2024

No one is surprised.

Dear God, Robert. He's talking about people who are "accused." Or have you given up on presumed innocence? https://t.co/KKtqL7C3O3 — Will Swaim (@WillSwaim) June 21, 2024

Where conservatives are involved, the presumption of innocence is tossed out the window.

Even if he did say that (he didn't) it should take more than an ex parte hearing to take someone's rights away. https://t.co/FQZyFBglS5 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 21, 2024

The Left doesn't believe in rights, at least not Constitutional ones.

Next up is Adam Kinzinger, who has no problem sending lots of money to Ukraine, but has a problem with not stripping accused Americans of their Constitutional rights.

I don't know, I kind of trust Clarence Thomas on law more than I do you. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 21, 2024

Yep.

Exactly.

He had the only correct decision. NO ONE should have their rights stripped or suspended because of an accusation! — Synthetic Flow (@SyntheticFlow1) June 21, 2024

As we said -- the Left hates your rights, and an accusation is enough to have you lose them.

But 'rule of law' or something.

Is that why you’re so upset that Kyle rittenhouse killed a domestic abuser? — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 21, 2024

Mic. Drop.

Clarence Thomas was the only one following the constitution you dumb f**k



even if it is unpopular, Clarence does the right thing and weak coward white dudes hate a black man with courage https://t.co/0eLGg0mFMt — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 21, 2024

Boom.

This is a lie and Adam either knows it and is lying or

His hatred of one man has blinded him. Sad https://t.co/r9YnXsWFeX — BatCat (@CatrinaBrown4) June 21, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', dear friend.

He's lying and he hates Thomas.

Clarence Thomas thinks this person should be allowed to have a gun. pic.twitter.com/VRtHHj74n8 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 21, 2024

No, actually he doesn't.

Rights should not be stripped away from someone not convicted of a crime. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 21, 2024

No, they should not be.

Speaks volumes about the Left that they are arguing the opposite.

Supreme Court doesn't rule on whether "this person should be allowed to have a gun" 🙄 but you know that



Clarence Thomas has a strong argument constitutional rights should not be revoked without due process and a restraining order is not sufficient to automatically ban guns pic.twitter.com/rIMoZflWlB — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) June 21, 2024

Exactly.

Here's another person who is trying to make us all dumber. https://t.co/LDYMqmWlEQ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 21, 2024

And trying to undermine the Supreme Court.

Remember when the Left blamed accounts like Libs of TikTok for bomb threats? Accused her of 'stochastic terrorism' for simply reposting videos of Lefties saying insane things?

How is blatantly lying about Justice Thomas' ruling not also 'stochastic terrorism' and an actual threat to democracy and the co-equal branches of government?

Oh, because it's (D)ifferent when the Left does it.