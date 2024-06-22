'Greatest Fundraising Bonanza Ever': Andrew Cuomo, Bill Maher Say Bragg's Trump Trial Was Mistake

It's been pretty clear the Democratic Party strategy was going to be hitting Trump hard on his 34 felony convictions, but that plan is obviously backfiring. Trump hasn't tanked in the polls (in fact, these swing state polls have to have the Biden camp's undies in a twist).

On top of that, post-verdict, Trump saw a massive fundraising boost: $34.8 million in less than 24 hours, with 30% coming from new donors. Including this writer.

And while some Democrats are continuing to hammer the '34 felonies' in very cringe ways, the strategy may have backfired on the Biden campaign. Even former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Bill Maher -- both not fans of Trump -- agree the trial was a mistake.

Three Trump-deranged dudes having to admit the NY “hush money case” was not legitimate and the whole “convicted felon” strategy has backfired for the anti-Trumpers. Delicious.



pic.twitter.com/5m64kPIQub — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 22, 2024

Kinzinger looking as though he is about to cry — John Watson (@JohnWat77514803) June 22, 2024

Super satisfying to see them squirm and admit this — howy (@howy333) June 22, 2024

It's hilarious, you can see the panic in their eyes. — Danny Freeman (@DanFreemanShow) June 22, 2024

Honestly, I'm shocked to hear these words coming out of their mouths. It's like a glimmer of sanity. It's a shame that it's there under instrumental circumstances. If the trial had tanked Trump, would they be talking about how corrupt it was? I dunno. — James (@JamesOfNorthEnd) June 22, 2024

Maybe, but the reality is the trial happened, Trump was convicted, and that was a major mistake.

If it was working, they would be all in on the narrative. — Blue Lakes MC (@BlueLakesMC1) June 22, 2024

I think poor Bill want his Democrat party to go back to when Democrats were Democrats. He really gets frustrated with the modern-day Democrats. — Peter Spinks (@peterspinks1) June 22, 2024

Of course he does. He's been very clear that the Democratic Party has gone too far left, even for him.

We all know. And it's painful to see the know betters do this. Because we all know we'll be next. https://t.co/DMu7lFV7Li — Rambling Al (@suitedconnect) June 22, 2024

It’s oblivious to most Americans, including many Democrats, that the ‘conviction’ of President Trump was an outright abuse of the so-called justice system.



The people believe in fairness - not in soviet era tactics. https://t.co/LYEL2Q7sUn — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) June 22, 2024

Especially after the Left screamed the justice system was corrupt, racist, and in need of major reform.

Only to turn around and say it was above criticism because they convicted Trump.

No Andrew Cuomo fan, but he pretty much sums it up. https://t.co/gPH6gEFb6D — Kimberly Sullivan  (@KimberlyinRome) June 22, 2024

Cuomo is a worm, no doubt.

But when he's saying this, you know the Democratic Party messed up.

Even the Die Hard intelligent Democrat Media people have realised the facts now. But the idiotic CNN/MSNBC will never give up their Trump Derangement Syndrome insanity. https://t.co/7agBB0frMW — magpie (@Peter217945) June 22, 2024

They won't. To their detriment.