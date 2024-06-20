CRINGE ALERT: IL Gov Pritzker Awkwardly Tries Dunking on Trump's Felony Convictions With a Hawk

This is so very cringe, and we're not quite sure what Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker was actually trying to do here.

This hawk has 34 fewer felony convictions than Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/hX1yFw9h5q — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 19, 2024

The bird has no felony convictions? Okay, and?

But Trump isn't a hawk.

Also, the hawk would make a better president than Biden, because it doesn't have dementia.

You’re an idiot



Trump was clearly persecuted through a rigged show trial. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 20, 2024

They keep hammering the felony convictions, but does it really sway anyone?

People remember that -- when Trump was president -- they could afford gas and groceries. He was convicted of non-violent crimes that most Americans really don't care about.

But they do care about inflation.

So keep hammering the felony convictions. It's working so well.

You look like you want to eat it. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 20, 2024

He had to know people were going to go there.

Did you lather that hawk up in Sweet Baby Rays after this pic and eat it, pork chop? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 20, 2024

Heh.

And he committed the same amount of crimes too — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) June 19, 2024

Boom.

By your own terms, he is a justice impacted individual. Do better. — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) June 19, 2024

Exactly. For years, the criminal justice system was inherently racist and unfair and needed reform. Criminals weren't 'criminals' anymore, but 'justice impacted individuals' -- until Trump. Then the court system was flawless, jury verdicts unassailable, and Trump nothing more than a criminal.

You know who notices this? Black voters. Which is why CNN is in a panic over them flipping to Trump.

But we digress.

Got him, I guess? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 20, 2024

The walls are finally closing in.

Bird thought he was landing at O’Hare — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) June 19, 2024

Laughed out loud.

You thought this was flex right??? pic.twitter.com/AJ3VKcMRst — Deen (@NYLaLa716) June 19, 2024

Yes he did.

Heh.

I'm sure if you meticulously picked through that hawk's life for eight years and found just the right biased judge, you could find something to get him on.

I mean...

Show me the man, and I'll show the crime, right??? https://t.co/p0BU2joWUB — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) June 20, 2024

Exactly.

You sent your family to Florida while you locked down the people of Illinois.



Hope you get fatter and less healthy. https://t.co/fTdU5pl7BR — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 20, 2024

No one is above the law.

Except his family.

It also has 13 less mass shootings than Chicago. https://t.co/13naeouRXR — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) June 20, 2024

Oof.

Why do the think these cringy "hot takes" speak to anyone? https://t.co/vnimX4WUNu — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 20, 2024

Because they cannot relate to average Americans. Just like when they try to cook; they're so out of touch it comes off as cringe.

And you oversee the most corrupt state in the union. Sit this one out Temu Jackie Gleason. https://t.co/KlHJnBoOtl — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 20, 2024

Laughed out loud at 'Temu Jackie Gleason'. Just perfect.