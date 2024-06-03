Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilariou...
Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know...
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time...
BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That...
You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice...
DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Ove...
The Left Is Relentless in Trying to Control Language and We CANNOT Let...
Axios Poses the Burning Question: Why Do Grocery Prices 'FEEL' High? (Twitter's Got...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial
Nina Turner Doesn't Want People 'With Felonies' Vilified Unless It's This Person (Guess...
It’s National Gun Violence Awareness Month Again and the Cauliflower in Chief Has...
Here's Why the Left and Right are Different

'Not Exactly Going As They Hoped': Post Trump Conviction Polling Will NOT Calm Biden/Dem Nerves

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on June 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

The politically-driven Trump trial in Manhattan and subsequent guilty verdicts have resulted in a bit of backfire for the Democrats. Sure, there are still five months until the November election and anything could happen, but things currently aren't trending Biden's way. 

Advertisement

First, when it comes to fundraising, Team Trump's raking it in now and Alvin Bragg should be named the campaign's fundraiser of the week:

The Donald Trump campaign has raised a staggering $200 million since the former president was found guilty of 34 felonies last Thursday, his son Eric Trump said Sunday. 

Eric, who is married to The Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump, said she told him the figure was comprised of over $70 million in small donor fundraising in the three days since his father was found guilty of 34 felonies related to falsifying business records.

Second, the Democrats were hoping the fact that they can now refer to Trump as a "convicted felon" would cost Biden's opponent a lot of support, and so far that's not happening. If anything the opposite is true: 

Here's the entire list:

WISCONSIN  Trump: 56% Biden: 41%

PENNSYLVANIA  Trump: 53% Biden: 47%

GEORGIA  Trump: 63% Biden: 37% 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

ARIZONA  Trump: 59% Biden: 41%

NEVADA  Biden: 51% Trump: 49% 

MICHIGAN  Biden: 53% Trump: 47% 

NORTH CAROLINA  Trump: 67% Biden: 33%

MINNESOTA  Biden: 66% Trump: 34% 

NEW HAMPSHIRE  Biden: 68% Trump: 32%

***

Those numbers in Minnesota, New Hampshire and Michigan are the only ones the Biden campaign will find encouraging.

Maybe the Left will conclude that one more Trump conviction and/or indictment will turn things around.

Keep it up, Dems, you're doing great!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know They'll Just Ignore Anyway
Sam J.
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That Even Creeps Lefties Out
Sam J.
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement