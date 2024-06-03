'Not Exactly Going As They Hoped': Post Trump Conviction Polling Will NOT Calm Biden/Dem Nerves

The politically-driven Trump trial in Manhattan and subsequent guilty verdicts have resulted in a bit of backfire for the Democrats. Sure, there are still five months until the November election and anything could happen, but things currently aren't trending Biden's way.

First, when it comes to fundraising, Team Trump's raking it in now and Alvin Bragg should be named the campaign's fundraiser of the week:

The Donald Trump campaign has raised a staggering $200 million since the former president was found guilty of 34 felonies last Thursday, his son Eric Trump said Sunday. Eric, who is married to The Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump, said she told him the figure was comprised of over $70 million in small donor fundraising in the three days since his father was found guilty of 34 felonies related to falsifying business records.

Second, the Democrats were hoping the fact that they can now refer to Trump as a "convicted felon" would cost Biden's opponent a lot of support, and so far that's not happening. If anything the opposite is true:

.@DecisionDeskHQ Presidential Forecast (post-conviction)



Chance of winning

🟥 Trump: 56%

🟦 Biden: 44%

—

EC Forecast

🟥 Trump: 280

🟦 Biden: 258

—

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump: 56%

🟦 Biden: 41%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump: 53%

🟦 Biden: 47%

.

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump: 63%

🟦 Biden: 37%

.

ARIZONA… pic.twitter.com/LktwkEHufo — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 2, 2024

Here's the entire list:

WISCONSIN Trump: 56% Biden: 41%

PENNSYLVANIA Trump: 53% Biden: 47%

GEORGIA Trump: 63% Biden: 37%

ARIZONA Trump: 59% Biden: 41%

NEVADA Biden: 51% Trump: 49%

MICHIGAN Biden: 53% Trump: 47%

NORTH CAROLINA Trump: 67% Biden: 33%

MINNESOTA Biden: 66% Trump: 34%

NEW HAMPSHIRE Biden: 68% Trump: 32%

Those numbers in Minnesota, New Hampshire and Michigan are the only ones the Biden campaign will find encouraging.

Maybe the Left will conclude that one more Trump conviction and/or indictment will turn things around.

Post conviction polling.



Not exactly going as they hoped. https://t.co/9q2oWhpgZI — Donna Daniels (@daniels_do6289) June 2, 2024

November can’t come fast enough.



The polls numbers are looking good for Trump. https://t.co/bdcTTyXRQw — CALI🇺🇸 (@CALI4AZ) June 2, 2024

The whole label of convicted felon is about as impactful as twice-impeached. https://t.co/qEGbqbDGTw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 2, 2024

Keep it up, Dems, you're doing great!