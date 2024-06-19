Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to the Biden White House

The Biden White House shows you what its priorities are on a daily basis. American citizens? We come last. The economic concerns? They lie and gaslight us. Biden's mental state? They tell us the videos are 'cheap fakes'.

Advertisement

Back at the start of his presidency, Biden oversaw the botched withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan. One that saw a lot of Americans left behind and 13 service members killed at Abby Gate.

The parents of the service members who died in the Afghanistan withdrawal couldn’t get a White House invite, but this dude did. pic.twitter.com/mKMoQH2vHH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 19, 2024

But one Gold Star father -- Steven Nikoui, whose son was killed at Abby Gate -- did get arrested at the State of the Union address, so we guess that's kind of the same?

I hate this so much. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 19, 2024

Same.

We remember that.

This administration is a JOKE! I can't wait until we can all look back on this and let out one collective sigh of relief that they're gone. — Madden (@CEdward27) June 19, 2024

And they can't be gone soon enough.

I‘m not very interested in politics but i think maybe its better when Trump wins. — Darmok (@Darmok_9) June 19, 2024

It was better. We could afford gas and groceries.

Remember that? We do, too.

Trans Jesus? — Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) June 19, 2024

That made us laugh. Hard.

*sigh*

No matter how much you think Democrat politicians despise you, I promise you:



You’re underestimating. This is deliberate. https://t.co/3O99W8I5IJ — pipermcq (@pipermcq) June 19, 2024

They really do.

What else can you say?

This should doom their campaign utterly and completely on its own. This is appalling and ridiculous and just unbelievable that they think this is even remotely acceptable. They are spitting in the faces of everyone who is not a progressive f**ktard, and laughing about it. https://t.co/LfyoQv408z — World Of Hurt (@surlybits) June 19, 2024

They really despise us.

Seems to me the only things democrats care about are blacks, gays, and taxing rich. I can’t remember the last time they offered a productive idea or policy to help the average citizen. https://t.co/KP7hk1WrwJ — Wyatt (@EarpTradeCo) June 19, 2024

They don't care about the average American.

Men who keep their beards and dress in women's clothes are not women. He's just cosplaying. https://t.co/cYxD7M6liw — Jen Cloo 🫖🤓 (@jencloo) June 19, 2024

And insulting actual women.

Which the Biden administration is fine with.

They'll still beg for our votes, though.

To the dude in the dress-show me your C-section scars and then we can talk. https://t.co/sS7LJNssoj — Deedo (@Deedo_70) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

Amen, sister.

Sounds about right for @WhiteHouse and @VP. Welcome to the USA, the laughing stock of the world. https://t.co/7dNcDv0U4A — In Sheep Dip (@SpoPolPop) June 19, 2024

This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.

And again and again. Because wow.

Not to mention the poor 10 Afghans Biden’s DEI Drone team took out to exact justice on the bombing attack. https://t.co/fXamcZ1eGS — 🌭 beastie wiener 🌭 (@GayLittleWiener) June 19, 2024

We haven't forgotten about them, either.

THIS is the dem ticket, bearded dudes in dresses and if you don’t support the stupidity then you’re a bigot



LOL what a clown show https://t.co/hLSc4fKwyz — Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) June 19, 2024

Clown show is putting it mildly.

Tells you all you need to know about their priorities. https://t.co/hKbPj1PBFs — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) June 19, 2024

But the adults are back in charge. Or something.