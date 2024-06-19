Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to the Biden White House

The Biden White House shows you what its priorities are on a daily basis. American citizens? We come last. The economic concerns? They lie and gaslight us. Biden's mental state? They tell us the videos are 'cheap fakes'.
Back at the start of his presidency, Biden oversaw the botched withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan. One that saw a lot of Americans left behind and 13 service members killed at Abby Gate.
The parents of the service members who died in the Afghanistan withdrawal couldn’t get a White House invite, but this dude did. pic.twitter.com/mKMoQH2vHH— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 19, 2024
But one Gold Star father -- Steven Nikoui, whose son was killed at Abby Gate -- did get arrested at the State of the Union address, so we guess that's kind of the same?
I hate this so much.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 19, 2024
Same.
Instead, they got this... 😞 pic.twitter.com/oCVX7fx9GP— SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) June 19, 2024
We remember that.
This administration is a JOKE! I can't wait until we can all look back on this and let out one collective sigh of relief that they're gone.— Madden (@CEdward27) June 19, 2024
And they can't be gone soon enough.
I‘m not very interested in politics but i think maybe its better when Trump wins.— Darmok (@Darmok_9) June 19, 2024
It was better. We could afford gas and groceries.
June 19, 2024
Remember that? We do, too.
Trans Jesus?— Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) June 19, 2024
That made us laugh. Hard.
Children’s author https://t.co/mdipZ6cqAz pic.twitter.com/foHM5d9Vth— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 19, 2024
Recommended
*sigh*
No matter how much you think Democrat politicians despise you, I promise you:— pipermcq (@pipermcq) June 19, 2024
You’re underestimating. This is deliberate. https://t.co/3O99W8I5IJ
They really do.
Jeebus. https://t.co/x0atEA3kSv— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 19, 2024
What else can you say?
This should doom their campaign utterly and completely on its own. This is appalling and ridiculous and just unbelievable that they think this is even remotely acceptable. They are spitting in the faces of everyone who is not a progressive f**ktard, and laughing about it. https://t.co/LfyoQv408z— World Of Hurt (@surlybits) June 19, 2024
They really despise us.
Seems to me the only things democrats care about are blacks, gays, and taxing rich. I can’t remember the last time they offered a productive idea or policy to help the average citizen. https://t.co/KP7hk1WrwJ— Wyatt (@EarpTradeCo) June 19, 2024
They don't care about the average American.
Men who keep their beards and dress in women's clothes are not women. He's just cosplaying. https://t.co/cYxD7M6liw— Jen Cloo 🫖🤓 (@jencloo) June 19, 2024
And insulting actual women.
Which the Biden administration is fine with.
They'll still beg for our votes, though.
To the dude in the dress-show me your C-section scars and then we can talk. https://t.co/sS7LJNssoj— Deedo (@Deedo_70) June 19, 2024
Amen, sister.
Sounds about right for @WhiteHouse and @VP. Welcome to the USA, the laughing stock of the world. https://t.co/7dNcDv0U4A— In Sheep Dip (@SpoPolPop) June 19, 2024
This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.
I’ve used it before, and I’ll use it again. https://t.co/Mpptv3J5BD pic.twitter.com/0072enosq5— Melissa Rambles (@MyNoseBegins) June 19, 2024
And again and again. Because wow.
Not to mention the poor 10 Afghans Biden’s DEI Drone team took out to exact justice on the bombing attack. https://t.co/fXamcZ1eGS— 🌭 beastie wiener 🌭 (@GayLittleWiener) June 19, 2024
We haven't forgotten about them, either.
THIS is the dem ticket, bearded dudes in dresses and if you don’t support the stupidity then you’re a bigot— Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) June 19, 2024
LOL what a clown show https://t.co/hLSc4fKwyz
Clown show is putting it mildly.
Tells you all you need to know about their priorities. https://t.co/hKbPj1PBFs— Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) June 19, 2024
But the adults are back in charge. Or something.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member