Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to the Biden White House

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House shows you what its priorities are on a daily basis. American citizens? We come last. The economic concerns? They lie and gaslight us. Biden's mental state? They tell us the videos are 'cheap fakes'. 

Back at the start of his presidency, Biden oversaw the botched withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan. One that saw a lot of Americans left behind and 13 service members killed at Abby Gate.

But one Gold Star father -- Steven Nikoui, whose son was killed at Abby Gate -- did get arrested at the State of the Union address, so we guess that's kind of the same?

Same.

We remember that.

And they can't be gone soon enough.

It was better. We could afford gas and groceries.

Remember that? We do, too.

That made us laugh. Hard.

*sigh*

They really do.

What else can you say?

They really despise us.

They don't care about the average American.

And insulting actual women.

Which the Biden administration is fine with.

They'll still beg for our votes, though.

Amen, sister.

This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.

And again and again. Because wow.

We haven't forgotten about them, either.

Clown show is putting it mildly.

But the adults are back in charge. Or something.

