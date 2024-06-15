Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House

The Left are bullies. This isn't a newsflash, but it's also amazing at the double standard. Protest outside VP Kamala Harris' home, get arrested. Spend six months outside Sen. Ted Cruz's house? Nada.

For the past 6 months, anti-Israel protestors have come to my home just about every Sat morning at 7 am and most Fri nights until 10 or 11 pm.



They scream, disturb the peace & wake the neighbors.



No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas, I will stand with Israel.

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HR7amvVKmJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2024

They're not just bothering Cruz, they're bothering all his neighbors.

Where is the line between free speech and disturbing the peace? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 15, 2024

Waaaaaay back there. They crossed it a long time ago.

Stand firm. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) June 15, 2024

Or take a page from John Fetterman's book and mock them.

Make sure your sprinkler system is working for your front yard. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) June 15, 2024

Gotta keep that grass green.

If they are disturbing the peace then they should be arrested. — Robert Em (@ucimabzb) June 15, 2024

They should be, but they won't.

Is that legal?



It's not legal in residential neighborhoods here.



If you don't have similar laws for residential areas, you should! pic.twitter.com/BfmQP9oXd7 — TheSouthernCanadian (@CatVanBeest) June 15, 2024

Good question.

You should order Chick-fil-A for everyone. — Rae A (@xrae) June 15, 2024

Hahahahaha.

That would be an epic troll.

Dude.



You know their schedule.



Adjust your sprinkler timers accordingly. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 15, 2024

Good plan.

Do liberals not have jobs or something?! — John Harry Powell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇴 (@JohnHarryPowel1) June 15, 2024

They do not.

Just put on God Bless the USA on repeat blast — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) June 15, 2024

Fight fire with fire.

These people need to get a job. https://t.co/uE2VbXQI2t — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 15, 2024

Jobs are white supremacy or Zionism. Or something.

Throw them in jail. There is no right to disturb the peace. https://t.co/3uYeAZcBed — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) June 15, 2024

No, there is not.

In addition to their cause being evil, they’re also just unfathomable losers. https://t.co/RwTmCSv9fq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 15, 2024

Unfathomable losers.

They should be arrested for disturbing the peace in your neighborhood. Disturbing the peace is not peacefully protesting. Once upon a time people were arrested for disturbing the peace. https://t.co/qBUcxHOMtG — Roy Nix at mcnixgolf.com (@ClubfitterNix) June 15, 2024

Once upon a time, we enforced the laws.

They go to their homes where their children are and do this bullsh**. They are vile. https://t.co/K75FoKAEP2 — Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) June 15, 2024

They are vile.

There are neighbors who have nothing to do with Ted Cruz and they are making their lives miserable.

I am hoping his family is somewhere else…if not…WTF…either way…I have not always agreed with him…but where can I send a check https://t.co/83EiO1pQ9d — Ryan Kaess (@RLKaessLaw) June 15, 2024

All this does is turn people off to your cause.

Because they realize the Left will do this to them as well.

Democrats would never allow anyone else to act this way. Fascist pigs. https://t.co/O6cNG8LqU4 — Mr. America (@ConservativesSo) June 15, 2024

Never.

They throw grandmas in jail for standing outside abortion clinics.