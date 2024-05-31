Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was...
Bidenomics, Baby! Joe Will Make Homes More Expensive by Using YOUR Money to Pay Your Neighbor's Mortgage

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Biden loves to spend your money, usually under the guise of making things more 'affordable' (how'd that work out for health care, college tuition, or -- well -- anything the government gets involved in?).

So now -- amid record inflation, soaring grocery and gas prices, and shrinking family budgets -- Biden has decided you're not paying enough for your house or rent. So he's going to take your tax dollars, give $10,000 to your neighbor, and call it 'mortgage relief'.

The prices of home will increase accordingly.

According to Business Insider, the average 30-year fixed mortgage payment is $2,883 and the median mortgage payment is $1,775 (as of 2022). So $10,000 to offset what is an annual mortgage cost of $21,300 to $34,569 is a drop in the bucket. Especially when you remember the price of homes would go up by at least $10,000.

Much like releasing one million barrels of oil is a drop in the bucket.

And for rents to increase.

Thereby pricing lower-income Americans out of the housing market.

Homeownership is now a luxury.

Wowza.

They also told us wages are up, outpacing inflation, and Americans are wealthier than ever.

Guess not.

And subsidizing health insurace.

They don't care about the consequences of their policies.

This is an insult to tacks.

Hahahahaha. That's adorable.

Like the people who either paid off their student loans or didn't take out student loans, you don't get to reap the benefits of this. You just get to pay for other people's mortgages.

That's equity.

Or something.

They. Don't. Care.

Yep.

Brilliant.

Wheee!

Apt metaphor.

We don't disagree, but it won't matter to the Left.

Facts, numbers, data are all anathema to them.

