Political Ploy: Biden Plans to Buy Votes by Releasing MORE Oil From the Strategic Reserve

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Just a week ago, Biden bragged about releasing a million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to lower gas prices. It didn't work -- this writer paid $4/gallon for gas after he released those barrels. It's an obvious political ploy to artificially lower gas prices in an election year (and one that will have dire consequences if we need the stragetic reserve for, ya know, actual emergencies)

Yesterday, he posted about releasing another million barrels ahead of July 4th to lower gas prices:

We do like the admission that gas is still 'too high' -- gee, who's to blame for that, Mr. President?

Hint: It's not Russia or Putin.

Seriously. If something goes sideways and our reserves are depleted, things get real ugly, real quick.

Yes.

And we're supposed to thank him for this, or something.

Math is hard for Democrats.

Yes, he did.

We're so glad no one is buying this bull.

As this writer said -- gas prices actually went up after the last million barrels.

Yes.

Imagine what they'll be four years from now if this clown is reelected.

And he thinks he's doing a good job.

The denial of the political reality of releasing these barrels is hilarious.

It is unjustified.

And there should probably be a law prohibiting this.

They really do think we're stupid.

He's terrible. Truly awful.

The lies about Russia are infuriating.

This should be reason enough not to vote for him.

Tags: 2024 BIDEN ENERGY GAS GAS PRICES POLITICS

