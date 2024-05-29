Political Ploy: Biden Plans to Buy Votes by Releasing MORE Oil From the Strategic Reserve

Just a week ago, Biden bragged about releasing a million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to lower gas prices. It didn't work -- this writer paid $4/gallon for gas after he released those barrels. It's an obvious political ploy to artificially lower gas prices in an election year (and one that will have dire consequences if we need the stragetic reserve for, ya know, actual emergencies)

Yesterday, he posted about releasing another million barrels ahead of July 4th to lower gas prices:

Gas prices are down $1.40 from their peak after Russia’s war, but they’re still too high.



My Administration is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve ahead of July 4th, which will lower prices at the pump when folks need it the most. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2024

We do like the admission that gas is still 'too high' -- gee, who's to blame for that, Mr. President?

Hint: It's not Russia or Putin.

Draining our emergency reserves for votes pic.twitter.com/yiZkTkjRDq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

Seriously. If something goes sideways and our reserves are depleted, things get real ugly, real quick.

So what you were really trying to tell us is gas prices are still significantly higher than when you took over the oval office, but don’t worry you’re going to dip in to our emergency supply to surreptitiously lower gas prices over the Fourth of July, right? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 28, 2024

Yes.

And we're supposed to thank him for this, or something.

1 million barrels will account for a little over an hours worth of America’s gasoline consumption. Thanks Biden, very helpful and not at all symbolic to try to buy votes! pic.twitter.com/jlU0DY01QN — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 28, 2024

Math is hard for Democrats.

Oh STFU!! The Russian war my ass!! You caused gas prices to skyrocket so stop the BS!!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) May 28, 2024

Yes, he did.

We're so glad no one is buying this bull.

Narrator: That’s 1/20th of a single day’s usage. It’s not going to drop the price at all. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 28, 2024

As this writer said -- gas prices actually went up after the last million barrels.

Gas prices are high because of your garbage policies — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 28, 2024

Yes.

Imagine what they'll be four years from now if this clown is reelected.

Gas prices are about 50% higher than they were under President Trump.



Trump didn’t have to deplete our reserves and yet he kept gas prices substantially lower than Biden.



That’s because Trump made America energy independent.



Biden has made America a Third World country. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2024

And he thinks he's doing a good job.

This is funny, because Gas Buddy Guy was insisting last week the move wasn’t political at all, but was being made to eliminate storage costs of the gasoline in that particular reserve. https://t.co/DtGBullEef — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) May 29, 2024

The denial of the political reality of releasing these barrels is hilarious.

That is not what the SPR was created for.. unjustifiable https://t.co/m8QZAY4gtv — Guy Adami (@GuyAdami) May 29, 2024

It is unjustified.

And there should probably be a law prohibiting this.

America uses 20 million barrels of oil a day. This won’t lower prices one bit, they know it won’t, and they think you’re too stupid to know better. https://t.co/6rCgRoQPQN — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 28, 2024

They really do think we're stupid.

He drained the strategic fuel reserves just so he could tweet this and it’s still higher than it was under Trump



He’s even failing at buying votes https://t.co/nqKNhctYDK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 28, 2024

He's terrible. Truly awful.

Russian war has nothing to do with the price increasing - it was on the rise due to your s**t policies long before Russia invaded Ukraine.



And it’s still over $1.40 more per gallon than when Sleepy Joe took over. https://t.co/Gl2C0Erb17 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 28, 2024

The lies about Russia are infuriating.

He’s selling our national security for your vote https://t.co/zyBE5IV4eH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 28, 2024

This should be reason enough not to vote for him.