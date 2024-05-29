New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts
Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think We're in a Recession

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 29, 2024
Meme

The media are going to keep trying -- to their detriment and the detriment of the Biden campaign -- to gaslight us on the economy. They're going to keep telling us everything is fine, great even, and we're just too stupid to realize it.

The Hill is one of the most egregious offenders (Axios is another). The other day they insisted 'experts' (oh, how we loathe that word) assured us there's no recession and hasn't been one since 2020.

Today, they doubled down on this, insisting that Americans who think we're in a recession are just plain wrong, and dumb.

Because we are would be the reason.

Yeah, they fudge the metrics and make excuses for why we're not, but if you buy food, gas, or pay rent you know things are not good.

Here's some of the op-ed:

Reporters expressed some surprise at a recent Guardian-Harris poll revealing that 56 percent of those surveyed believe the country is in an economic recession, and that President Biden’s policies are to blame. And 49 percent believe the S&P 500 stock index is down for the year. Why doesn’t the public understand, reporters mused, that most of the macroeconomic numbers are really quite good? Biden, whose polling numbers are in the tank, has been wondering the same thing. 

But average Americans, those who are not economists or vote-seeking politicians, tend to focus on a different set of numbers. Let’s call them personal economic indicators, the ones individuals and families confront daily. And those numbers tell them a different story. What are they saying?

They're saying that savings are gone, credit card debt is up, and more people are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

As this writer has said repeatedly, gaslighting the public on this is a failed electoral strategy.

But -- by all means -- keep it up, Lefties.

Just like the 'banning gas stoves is a right-wing conspiracy' to 'yeah, we're banning them and it's good for you.'

It never fails.

Nailed it.

If you move the goalposts, it's not a recession. It's magic!

Sadly, no.

'And vote for the guy who is making you suffer, 'cause we like him!'

The answer is no -- they live in isolated, privileged little enclaves where the experiences of the average American are foreign to them.

Numbers don't lie.

The media, however, do.

Pretty much.

Laughably out of touch.

Yeah, read it and laugh at how much the journalist class despises you.

Which is why they're going to push hard on abortion. It's the only card they've got to play, and it's not a good one.

But if they sneer at us and call us dumb, that'll change our minds.

Yep.

And -- if Trump wins in November -- it'll be an economic depression, the media will panic and blame Trump, and we'll have four years of hysteria.

Excellent reference.

