Axios Assures Majority of Americans Who Think #Bidenomics Sucks That 'the Economy Is in Good Shape'

Yesterday we told you about the media, with less than six months until the election, ramping up their gaslighting efforts when it comes to helping Biden spin the economy.

56% of Americans think the U.S. is currently in a recession — and that Biden is responsible for a worsening economy.



There is no recession. And the economy is in good shape. https://t.co/R05TWVn8I4 — Axios (@axios) May 23, 2024

"You're better off than you think, and here are some graphs to explain why."

keep trying to make fetch happen while the rest of us live in reality😘 — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) May 23, 2024

The people who talk the most about "living your truth" and "your lived experience" are now here to tell you that your feelings about the U.S. economy are wrong and bad. https://t.co/kzFpMzL3va — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 23, 2024

They're trying so hard, and the harder they try, the worse Biden's numbers get.

You can lie to the American people about a lot of things, but you can’t lie to them about how much money is in their bank account. People know the economy isn’t in good shape. https://t.co/0LkI44OeLF — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 23, 2024

Is the good economy in the room with us now? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 23, 2024

Biden's team of economic advisers must be sending out an extra heavy amount of talking points to the media these days.