Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison...
You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally...
This Could Get INTERESTING: China Surrounds Taiwan As It Launches Military Drills
MORE Reasons to Loathe the Media: AP's Spin on Biden's Vote-Buying Scheme and...
The Troops at Abby Gate Would Like a Word: Biden WRECKED for Saying...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Defends Consequences of Biden's Open Border by Blaming GOP...
We're As Shocked As You: The Daily Show Airs Hilarious Sketch Mocking Kamala...
Tim Kaine: It's Right for the U.S. to Express Sympathy for the Butcher...
Good Gravy! Corrections Officer Accused of Biscuit Bigotry
Migrants Hurl Abuse at Xenophobic Japanese Citizens During Patriotic Parade
Ohio Secretary of State Says Joe Biden Won't Be on the November Ballot
NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Beyond Parody - MSNBC Wonders How Red Lobster's Demise Affects Black Communities
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing

Axios Assures Majority of Americans Who Think #Bidenomics Sucks That 'the Economy Is in Good Shape'

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on May 23, 2024
meme

Yesterday we told you about the media, with less than six months until the election, ramping up their gaslighting efforts when it comes to helping Biden spin the economy. 

Advertisement

"You're better off than you think, and here are some graphs to explain why."

They're trying so hard, and the harder they try, the worse Biden's numbers get. 

Biden's team of economic advisers must be sending out an extra heavy amount of talking points to the media these days.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison Because He Is 'Trans'
Amy Curtis
We're As Shocked As You: The Daily Show Airs Hilarious Sketch Mocking Kamala Harris (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally are Giving This Warning
Doug P.
This Could Get INTERESTING: China Surrounds Taiwan As It Launches Military Drills
Amy Curtis
The Troops at Abby Gate Would Like a Word: Biden WRECKED for Saying He Leaves No Veteran Behind
Amy Curtis
NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison Because He Is 'Trans' Amy Curtis
Advertisement