Media Shifts Into Overdrive to Alter Your 'Misconception' That #Bidenomics Sucks

Despite the media's best efforts, the economic gaslighting isn't resonating with a general public struggling to afford gas and groceries while the White House keeps telling them their wages are outpacing inflation.

The four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed just 36% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance as president, down from 38% in April. It was a return to the lowest approval rating of his presidency, last seen in July 2022. While this month's drop was within the poll's 3 percentage point margin of error, it could bode poorly for Biden as he faces off with Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. [...] The state of the economy was seen as the top issue, picked by 23% of respondents as the most important problem facing the country.

The simple truth is most people think "Bidenomics" is a disaster, and the media's starting to take it personally. Brian Stelter shared a story from The Guardian that fact-checked people who are simply noticing how much less money they have these days:

"Nearly three in five Americans wrongly believe the US is in an economic recession, and the majority blame the Biden administration, according to a Harris poll conducted exclusively for the Guardian" https://t.co/shCorJgPHN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 22, 2024

Does your grocery bill feel lower yet?

NYT/Siena poll: "Voters who shared negative memories of the Trump years overwhelmingly mentioned aspects of his behavior and personality, while the bulk of positive memories were about the economy." https://t.co/EBQR2K9siU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 22, 2024

Naturally, in the name of open-minded and objective journalism, Stelter was open to hearing from people who disagree. Wait, no he wasn't:

What a surprise, he just locked down replies. https://t.co/EYpU56Si2N — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 22, 2024

"Stop complaining about the economy you're doing better than ever and I don't want to hear otherwise." Ah, "journalism"!

None of your numbers matter, because we all go to the grocery store, buy gas, and see our monthly bills soaring higher and higher https://t.co/lHostY70J3 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 22, 2024

As the saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things but not about how much money they have.

People don't think it's a recession because they don't watch enough financial news. They think it because they've been to the grocery store and gas station. And seen their own paychecks. And paid their insurance bills. And didn't go out to eat. https://t.co/j46XdimIJx — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 22, 2024

It's really that simple.