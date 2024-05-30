After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As...
SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic 'Misinformation'

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on May 30, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

This is surely a winning campaign strategy. After pulling out Mark Hamill and Robert De Niro to convince voters to give Biden four more years to ruin America, singer John Legend is chiming in. We think he thinks this is helpful:

Wowza.

This is not helpful.

More from Fox News:

Liberal singer John Legend blamed "disinformation" and ideas about "masculinity" for driving Black and Latino voters to support former President Trump this election.

"I do think Trump performs a form of masculinity that is appealing to some men," Legend reacted to a question about polls showing Trump's increased support from younger Black voters, in an interview with "Pod Save America" on Tuesday. "That may explain the uptick."

The coach on "The Voice" went on to argue that these voters wrongly believe the economy has been suffering under President Biden.

Gaslighting people on the economic realities they face is a very, very bad campaign strategy.

Wait -- we mean it's great! Please keep doing it, team Biden. Those polls will turn around any second now!

Lower than a snake in a wagon wheel rut, frankly.

Yes it does.

According to Google, John Legend's net worth in 2022 was $100 million. He's not worried about the price of groceries or gas.

It really is funny.

They're not misinformed about reality.

He knows better than you do.

But this is all 'misinformation', Legend says.

It's weird and condescending.

'Misinformation', though.

Someone tried to white knight for Legend:

And it did not go well.

Brutal.

(Biden had to lie about inflation being 9% when he took office, even though it wasn't, but we digress)

Not a chance. Chrissy Teigen was worth $75 million in 2021.

Yes he is.

***

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION JOHN LEGEND MASCULINITY

