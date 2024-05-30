SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic 'Misinformation'

This is surely a winning campaign strategy. After pulling out Mark Hamill and Robert De Niro to convince voters to give Biden four more years to ruin America, singer John Legend is chiming in. We think he thinks this is helpful:

Advertisement

John Legend claims Black voters leaving Biden because of 'masculinity,' 'disinformation' on economy https://t.co/I9CccvIrk3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2024

Wowza.

This is not helpful.

More from Fox News:

Liberal singer John Legend blamed "disinformation" and ideas about "masculinity" for driving Black and Latino voters to support former President Trump this election. "I do think Trump performs a form of masculinity that is appealing to some men," Legend reacted to a question about polls showing Trump's increased support from younger Black voters, in an interview with "Pod Save America" on Tuesday. "That may explain the uptick." The coach on "The Voice" went on to argue that these voters wrongly believe the economy has been suffering under President Biden.

Gaslighting people on the economic realities they face is a very, very bad campaign strategy.

Wait -- we mean it's great! Please keep doing it, team Biden. Those polls will turn around any second now!

It is easy for the rich to not see a problem with the economy, they can afford everything, no matter the price. But to tell people what they are living, that it is "disinformation", is low. — CindyK💬 (@IamCindyKay1) May 29, 2024

Lower than a snake in a wagon wheel rut, frankly.

Must be nice not having to worry about money. Allows you to live in an alternate universe apparently. — RL🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇳🇴 (@1ConfusedThinkr) May 29, 2024

Yes it does.

John Legend doesn’t shop for his own groceries or care about the cost of gas. pic.twitter.com/4MxXtJas29 — Roger Teply (@RogerTeply) May 29, 2024

According to Google, John Legend's net worth in 2022 was $100 million. He's not worried about the price of groceries or gas.

Hahaha forget race for a minute...



"Rich guy tells poorer people that the economy is doing great!"



Hahahhaha — OlJackBurton (@JackBurtonsRig) May 29, 2024

It really is funny.

What are they misinformed about?

This? ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/imBEj2pRmQ — DutchImport (@dutch_import) May 29, 2024

They're not misinformed about reality.

Don’t believe your grocery receipt every week, believe John Legend. https://t.co/z5FminQS1C — todd (@tsturk8) May 29, 2024

He knows better than you do.

Black Americans are tired of being lied to, high food prices, illegal immigrants being put before Americans, illegals getting housing & medical before Americans..... https://t.co/NCzSbUU0KW — JACQUELINE GENOVESE (@JACQUELINEGENO1) May 29, 2024

But this is all 'misinformation', Legend says.

Always found this so weird.



Multimillionaires who know nothing about politics and try to speak for their whole race.



Also they have a little more money than the common man so any Biden tax raise or inflation doesn’t affect them as much as the common man. https://t.co/mgCrJ0pkaK — Austin (@lasvegas11428) May 29, 2024

It's weird and condescending.

John Legend says black men are fleeing Democrats because of masculinity and misinformation on the economy - as if they LIKE paying 23% more for groceries and 50% more for gas. That story again: John Legend is your stupid friend who thinks he’s smart. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 29, 2024

Advertisement

'Misinformation', though.

Someone tried to white knight for Legend:

But what if one could look up and see that a lot of inflation is due to the $3T+ in spending before Jan 17, 2021. But Biden probably approved that as well. — Jeff Lewis (@fuutfixer) May 30, 2024

And it did not go well.

Except inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office. No worries, you get three lives per quarter so take another two shots. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 30, 2024

Brutal.

(Biden had to lie about inflation being 9% when he took office, even though it wasn't, but we digress)

As he makes millions, bet his wife isn't clipping coupons. — Donna Valentino (@valentino_18892) May 30, 2024

Not a chance. Chrissy Teigen was worth $75 million in 2021.

John Legend hasn't been to a supermarket or gas station lately. He's providing the misinformation. https://t.co/GFxhs8Gbqu — Stephen Misyak 🇺🇸 (@SMisyak) May 30, 2024

Yes he is.

***

Support Twitchy and our telling the truth about things the Left would rather we not tell the truth about by signing up for a Twitchy VIP Membership TODAY! And, when you use code USA60 you'll save 60%!