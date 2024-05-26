Elizabeth Warren Blames 'Greed', Not Bidenomics, for Red Lobster Bankruptcy
Justice: Kansas City Staffer Fired for Post Doxxing Harrison Butker

Amy Curtis  |  3:10 PM on May 26, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

After Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had the nerve to give a very Catholic speech at Catholic university's commencement ceremony, the Left lost their collective minds about it. The Left called Butker's remarks 'dehumanizing' (tell us you didn't listen to his speech without telling us you didn't listen to his speech). 

They started a Change.org petition to get him fired from his job and the official Kansas City account doxxed him. Missouri AG Andrew Bailey also said he would investigate Kansas City for violating Butker's civil rights over the doxxing.

The city must've taken Bailey's threats seriously because the employee who posted Butker's city was fired.

GOOD.

We've entered the FO stage of FAFO. And we're here for it.

More from The New York Post:

The City of Kansas City social media employee who wrote a since-deleted post on X from the city’s official account that took aim at Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was fired. 

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed on KCMO talk radio that the employee had been “separated” from his job, and a statement from a spokesperson reiterated that later in the day. 

“The employee has been separated from the City workforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it,” the statement said. 

The unnamed employee seemingly went rogue following the controversy surrounding Butker’s recent commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he took aim at President Joe Biden, the COVID-19 response, religion and working women, among other topics.

The post didn't just 'take aim' at Butker. It said what city he and his family live in.

That's doxxing.

It was not an error.

Yes.

It would be. But he didn't.

Apparently.

Nailed it.

Yes they did.

The report does mention doxxing, but -- like the city -- they're trying to obscure that fact.

It's all they do is lie.

Probably.

So do we.

Your rules, Lefties.

