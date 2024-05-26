Justice: Kansas City Staffer Fired for Post Doxxing Harrison Butker

After Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had the nerve to give a very Catholic speech at Catholic university's commencement ceremony, the Left lost their collective minds about it. The Left called Butker's remarks 'dehumanizing' (tell us you didn't listen to his speech without telling us you didn't listen to his speech).

They started a Change.org petition to get him fired from his job and the official Kansas City account doxxed him. Missouri AG Andrew Bailey also said he would investigate Kansas City for violating Butker's civil rights over the doxxing.

The city must've taken Bailey's threats seriously because the employee who posted Butker's city was fired.

City of Kansas City staffer fired over social media post that disowned Harrison Butker https://t.co/tJhaueYXQo pic.twitter.com/fS2IFKmE8V — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The City of Kansas City social media employee who wrote a since-deleted post on X from the city’s official account that took aim at Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was fired. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed on KCMO talk radio that the employee had been “separated” from his job, and a statement from a spokesperson reiterated that later in the day. “The employee has been separated from the City workforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it,” the statement said. The unnamed employee seemingly went rogue following the controversy surrounding Butker’s recent commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he took aim at President Joe Biden, the COVID-19 response, religion and working women, among other topics.

The post didn't just 'take aim' at Butker. It said what city he and his family live in.

That's doxxing.

It was not an error.

Yes, that is fair for using a city account to take a woke rant on. If he did it on his own account, that's a different story. — commiesdontsurf (@KarlR576626) May 24, 2024

Is "disowned" some euphemism for doxing? — zoochum (@zoochum) May 24, 2024

You misspelled doxxed — Natasha (The Conservative Hippie) (@TMraye) May 25, 2024

Stop lying! The AG was all over this and They were fired for doxing Harrison Butker! Stop lying! — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) May 26, 2024

The report does mention doxxing, but -- like the city -- they're trying to obscure that fact.

They were fired for doxing Harrison Butker! Stop lying! https://t.co/piRTx1PuZQ — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) May 24, 2024

Butker’s enemies will blame him for job loss. https://t.co/MIK3aW8lss — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 25, 2024

I love reading stories where the Left get canceled. https://t.co/q8HaW39pBu — Buster🥩🥓🧈🍳 (@5thtimeacharm) May 24, 2024

