Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Plans to Address Trump Verdict From the White House

Amy Curtis  |  12:10 PM on May 26, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember when Biden promised to restore norms, turn down the temperature, and heal the soul of the nation? Good times.

Those were all lies, of course, because few presidents have been as divisive and bitter as Biden.

So it's not really a surprise Biden plans to stir more trouble with a statement on the upcoming Trump hush money trial verdict.

Much healing. Temperatures lowered.

More from The New York Post:

President Biden plans to address former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial in a “White House setting” when the jury delivers its verdict, according to a report. 

The 81-year-old president’s message will be tailored to the outcome of the trial, according to Politico, but in any scenario, he intends to stress that the US legal system worked and Americans should respect the process. 

Biden will deliver remarks whether the 77-year-old former president is convicted, acquitted or the jury cannot agree on a verdict.

So he plans to gloat about the verdict if Trump is found guilty, or -- if acquitted or in the case of a hung jury -- rant and rave about how bad the verdict is.

So glad the adults are in charge.

President Ron Burgundy might let that mask slip.

It's all about damaging Trump in November.

That would be epic.

That may be the out for the debates, frankly.

Would not surprise us.

We're sure they know what verdict they're hoping for.

This is how his speech will be received, which is fine. Most people seem to think the trial is political, Biden is losing ground in New York state, and dunking on Trump will only make it worse.

AOC admitted as much, too.

Defenders of democracy, or something.

Real banana republic stuff.

