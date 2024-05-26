Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Plans to Address Trump Verdict From the White House

Remember when Biden promised to restore norms, turn down the temperature, and heal the soul of the nation? Good times.

Those were all lies, of course, because few presidents have been as divisive and bitter as Biden.

So it's not really a surprise Biden plans to stir more trouble with a statement on the upcoming Trump hush money trial verdict.

Biden plans to address Trump ‘hush money’ verdict from the White House: report https://t.co/ECxeR2kGjC pic.twitter.com/um0YlTv1ix — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2024

Much healing. Temperatures lowered.

More from The New York Post:

President Biden plans to address former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial in a “White House setting” when the jury delivers its verdict, according to a report. The 81-year-old president’s message will be tailored to the outcome of the trial, according to Politico, but in any scenario, he intends to stress that the US legal system worked and Americans should respect the process. Biden will deliver remarks whether the 77-year-old former president is convicted, acquitted or the jury cannot agree on a verdict.

So he plans to gloat about the verdict if Trump is found guilty, or -- if acquitted or in the case of a hung jury -- rant and rave about how bad the verdict is.

So glad the adults are in charge.

Is he going to admit he sent his DOJ official to Bragg’s office to orchestrate a fictitious case in front of a crooked judge. Not allowing expert testimony on the law and having convicted felon Cohen explain the law to the court.

Is that what he is going to admit to? — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 25, 2024

President Ron Burgundy might let that mask slip.

More weaponization of the federal government. What would the POTUS need to speak to the nation about for a misdemeanor that’s past the statute of limitations unless corruption is involved. — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) May 25, 2024

It's all about damaging Trump in November.

Looking forward to Biden's "hung jury" speech. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 25, 2024

That would be epic.

This signals one thing, he plans to call for Trump to step aside, that he will not debate a “convicted felon”, that Trump’s

Candidacy is now illegitimate, and that Congress needs to move on making it illegal for a convicted felon to run for President. This is going to be an… — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) May 25, 2024

That may be the out for the debates, frankly.

Would not surprise us.

I’m sure they already know the verdict. https://t.co/RBHLkKa4aq — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 25, 2024

We're sure they know what verdict they're hoping for.

Biden inserting himself into Trumps trial means it’s all political and the verdict is predetermined! https://t.co/4tlE2LVxkG — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 25, 2024

This is how his speech will be received, which is fine. Most people seem to think the trial is political, Biden is losing ground in New York state, and dunking on Trump will only make it worse.

They aren’t even hiding anymore that these trials are the Democrat campaign strategy. https://t.co/of1tcSW0pH — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 25, 2024

AOC admitted as much, too.

Verdict was predetermined. Trial and witnesses were just for entertainment. Biden and the left are the abusive authoritarians they keep screaming that Trump was/would be.



"If we don't violate laws and democratic norms, Trump could win and violate norms!" That's their excuse. https://t.co/8H0xeGTzW6 — William Keane (@largebill68) May 26, 2024

Defenders of democracy, or something.

Using DA’s , Attorney Generals and the feds to take down your political opponent is wild. Politics can be very dirty. The world is watching this corrupt administration. The whole thing is a sham! Wasting taxpayers money. https://t.co/Zgiylg3nfJ — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) May 25, 2024

Real banana republic stuff.