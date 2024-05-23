This Could Get INTERESTING: China Surrounds Taiwan As It Launches Military Drills

We're old enough to remember when the Democratic Party said we had to elect Biden or Trump would drag us into World War III.

Now we've got a war in Ukraine, in Israel, and -- quite possibly in the near future -- Taiwan.

This is fine.

Norms. Decency. Turning down the temperature.

BREAKING:



China launches military drills, completely surrounding Taiwan



🇨🇳🇹🇼 pic.twitter.com/ecnjMnpirG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 23, 2024

This could get very, very interesting.

Especially when -- at the beginning of April -- the Biden administration said it doesn't support an independent Taiwan.

Taiwan is on alert and showing signs of mobilization. — Unconventional Patriot🇺🇸🦅🐊 (@jso_patriot) May 23, 2024

We don't blame them.

Surprised the U.S isn’t making a move to the area but then again…. It’s Biden… — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) May 23, 2024

As we just said, the position of this administration is they don't support an independent Taiwan. Biden will let China take it.

The first question that comes to my mind is: Will there be protests in universities ? — CosmicD (@CosmicD) May 23, 2024

Not a chance.

Biden is weak and they know it.



He will just say “Don’t” again. — Drew צבי ✡️ (@Twitagra_DM) May 23, 2024

Biden is so, so weak.

Yet another invasion/attack on an American ally during the Biden administration.



Everyone taking what they can before Trump comes back. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) May 23, 2024

We could go for some mean tweets and world peace right about now.

Soon, this won't be an exercise. China is telling you exactly what they are going to do. — Jon Sweet (@JESweet2022) May 23, 2024

And when they tell you what their intentions are, believe them.

Biden’s weakness and corruption encourages this https://t.co/3pDoZv2opQ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 23, 2024

Yes, it does.

We can’t build those chip plants here fast enough https://t.co/yQklkBH0lF pic.twitter.com/7pBHvQL4rh — CTIronman (@CTIronman) May 23, 2024

Failing to will have disastrous consequences for us.

Military exercises are just another term for "testing the waters..." https://t.co/KcSzX4VCap — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) May 23, 2024

Sure seems that way.

When this is training you know what’s coming, could we see WW3 this year 🧐

I mean they’ve already desensitised everyone to it. https://t.co/x99wUJNeDO — Truth Hurts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Truthhurts101UK) May 23, 2024

We would not be surprised.

The US would risk complete and total collapse if it had to fight WWIII.



Our weakness would be on full display if China actually did anything (a big question mark right now). https://t.co/jALe87cmkM — Dylan (@DylanGTech) May 23, 2024

Our weakness is on full display right now.

Taiwan should figure out plan B because if they’re depending on America they’re screwed. https://t.co/DEiZrxm2qC — Mr_Cohen (@SY_M_Cohen) May 23, 2024

Truth.

🚥Someday soon it will not be a drill...



Where is Blinken and other world diplomats? https://t.co/WxDgMWEhZl — Paul Wasilewski (@_PaulWasilewski) May 23, 2024

Blinken is too busy playing guitar in Kyiv.

Congratulations Ireland, Spain and Norway. You rewarded the Islamic Republic of Iran and now a third axis player is joining. https://t.co/ewjYsXEvw4 — Clark_A 🎗️🍌 (@clarkA418) May 23, 2024

And they'll capitulate to China, too.