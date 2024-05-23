This Could Get INTERESTING: China Surrounds Taiwan As It Launches Military Drills

You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on May 23, 2024
Sarah D.

We're old enough to remember when the Democratic Party said we had to elect Biden or Trump would drag us into World War III.

Now we've got a war in Ukraine, in Israel, and -- quite possibly in the near future -- Taiwan.

This is fine.

Norms. Decency. Turning down the temperature.

This could get very, very interesting.

Especially when -- at the beginning of April -- the Biden administration said it doesn't support an independent Taiwan.

We don't blame them.

As we just said, the position of this administration is they don't support an independent Taiwan. Biden will let China take it.

Not a chance.

Biden is so, so weak.

We could go for some mean tweets and world peace right about now.

And when they tell you what their intentions are, believe them.

Yes, it does.

Failing to will have disastrous consequences for us.

Sure seems that way.

We would not be surprised.

Our weakness is on full display right now.

Truth.

Blinken is too busy playing guitar in Kyiv.

And they'll capitulate to China, too.

