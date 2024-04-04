John Kirby Makes It Clear That the Administration Doesn't Support Independence for Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person, but we have to give her props for visiting Taiwan in 2022 to show America's commitment to the country. "Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," Pelosi said. "America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."
John Kirby made it clear that the Biden administration has chosen autocracy, saying the U.S. does not support independence for Taiwan. President Joe Biden held a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping a couple of days ago.
KIRBY: "We don't support independence for Taiwan." pic.twitter.com/pLPtp8hKix— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2024
But … democracy! After the Senate passed in February the president’s $95 billion foreign aid spending request for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, Sen. Chuck Schumer said, "Today we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America’s resolve, and we make clear to others like China’s President Xi not to test our determination."
Taiwan is already independent.— Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) April 4, 2024
Biden just gave a green light to President Xi to invade Taiwan!— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 4, 2024
Taiwan is already an independent country. They have their own democratic elected president.— Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) April 4, 2024
Now we know Taiwan isn’t a money laundering honeypot for these crooks.— Pax (@Pax2247) April 4, 2024
Sorry Taiwan, freedom is exclusively for the countries that have oil or allow the US to launder money through— Pat the Irishman (@Dad2Earthlings) April 4, 2024
Hope your absorption is a peaceful one, unfortunately no one can set their profile picture to your flag, due to China disagreeing with that move
Xi is running the show.— Jake13th 🏴☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) April 4, 2024
Our foreign policy is a freaking clown show— TheFinnishSisu🔱🇺🇸 (@theFinnishSisu) April 4, 2024
Great job @JoeBiden showing strength, advocating for democracy and self determination around the world.— J Lory (@J__Lory) April 4, 2024
More stellar foreign policy from this President's staff.
He just gave away an independent country to his friends.— Dan דן (@dan_araz) April 4, 2024
What a joke. They’ll defend Ukraine until the end, but already throwing Taiwan under the bus.— Vaya Cornholio (@CornholioAllDay) April 4, 2024
So why the reversal? pic.twitter.com/anEaJnX7Nh— 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) April 4, 2024
That must have been some phone call.
