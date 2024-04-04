Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The...
Democrats Are Pushing Really Hard to Get Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Retire
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Jimmy Kimmel's Trip to Japan Made Him Realize How 'Filthy and Disgusting' America...
Chef, UN Stooge Say Aid Workers Were 'Targeted Deliberately'
VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial...
Well Isn't That Lovely. Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans...
Well, Duh. New Study Finds People Who Put Pronouns on Resumes Less Likely...
Stephen Colbert Calls on Benjamin Netanyahu to End Israel's War on Hamas
Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'
Newsom: California to Give College Savings Account to Every Baby Born in the...
Poetic Justice: Scottish Police Flooded With 'Hate Speech' Complaints ... About Humza Yous...
Lizzo to America -- Ya See What Had Happened Was -- Walks Back...
Sen. John Fetterman Stands Strong With Israel As President Biden Buckles

John Kirby Makes It Clear That the Administration Doesn't Support Independence for Taiwan

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person, but we have to give her props for visiting Taiwan in 2022 to show America's commitment to the country. "Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," Pelosi said. "America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

Advertisement

John Kirby made it clear that the Biden administration has chosen autocracy, saying the U.S. does not support independence for Taiwan. President Joe Biden held a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping a couple of days ago.

But … democracy! After the Senate passed in February the president’s $95 billion foreign aid spending request for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, Sen. Chuck Schumer said, "Today we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America’s resolve, and we make clear to others like China’s President Xi not to test our determination."

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The Violence In 2020 (Watch)
RickRobinson
Advertisement

That must have been some phone call.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOHN KIRBY TAIWAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The Violence In 2020 (Watch)
RickRobinson
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Brett T.
Well Isn't That Lovely. Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans Rights or a Cis Genocide
Chad Felix Greene
Democrats Are Pushing Really Hard to Get Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Retire
Brett T.
VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial Diversity Isn't Working
Chad Felix Greene
Chef, UN Stooge Say Aid Workers Were 'Targeted Deliberately'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The Violence In 2020 (Watch) RickRobinson
Advertisement