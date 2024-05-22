Sure, Jan: Rolling Stone, Jon Steward Claim Donald Trump Is the 'Real Cancel Culture'

The media and the Left -- but we repeat ourselves -- are great at gaslighting. They're also the founding fathers of cancel culture, which they love until it comes back to bite them on the butt.

So it's hilarious and adorable for Jon Stewart and Rolling Stone to claim Donald Trump is the 'real' cancel culture.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

Here's Rolling Stone quoting Stewart:

“We are surrounded by and inundated with more speech than has ever existed in the history of communication, and it is all weaponized by professional outrage hunters of all stripes,” he continued. Yet contrary to “conservatives’ victimization complex,” Stewart said there is “no organized canceled culture conspiracy, where even the slightest misstep can 100 percent get someone on the right cancelled.” He added there was one exception, “The only one cancelling people on the right is Donald Trump,” before playing clips of Republicans Chris Christie, Will Hurd, and Mitt Romney being booed on stage after criticizing the four time-indicted former president.

So Donald Trump is trying to cancel Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for his recent commencement speech?

That's news to us.

Because all the outrage and canceling is coming from the Left.

Wait, hasn't the entire Marxist left spent the last week trying to get a NFL kicker fired for espousing his traditional Catholic beliefs at a Catholic universities ceremony? — Avi Drexler (@NoticerAdmiral) May 21, 2024

Yes they have.

Amazing and hilarious that libs still pretend to not know what cancel culture means — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 21, 2024

They know.

They just want to corner the market on it.

Gaslight, much ???



The problem with gaslighting about Biden's Fourth Reich's cancel culture, is you are trying to gasligh actual people who actually got cancelled. — Bob's Listless Vessel of Deplorable TACOS//SCI™ (@karmaal2010) May 21, 2024

As if we don't all see what's happened in the past and what's happening right now with our own eyes.

Harrison Butker.

Holden Armenta (the Kansas City Chiefs fan who was accused of wearing 'black face' to the game and is a kid).

Nicholas Sandmann.

Rolling stone mag has become a propoganda magazine. Remember when they used to unite us and write about music…. — KIWI CHELSEA FC ⚽ ⭐️⭐️ (@CamLangton) May 22, 2024

Remember when Rolling Stone was about music and not politics? Good times.

The "get Trump" cult is pulling everything they can out of the old bag of tricks leading up to this election — The Chief🇺🇸 (@collins11_m) May 21, 2024

Yes they are. Everything they can think of. The desperation is palpable.

Did you ever think people are sick and tired of these idiots spewing their garbage and don’t wanna listen to them anymore? https://t.co/nd5lu7uNUy — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 21, 2024

We were tired of it a long, long time ago.