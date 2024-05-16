DARWIN AWARD: Woman Charged by Bull on Baja Beach After Ignoring Warnings to Stay Away

Not all animals are cute and cuddly. Wild animals of all kinds are, in fact, very dangerous and should be given wide berth. You shouldn't take selfies with them, try to move them, or otherwise interfere with what they're doing. It's a good way to get hurt, or even killed.

Advertisement

So when a woman on a Baja beach tried to retrieve her belongings from a curious bull, things went very, very badly for her.

WATCH (NSFW, may be upsetting to some viewers):

A bull charged at a woman on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur over the weekend as horrified tourists watched and warned her to back away. pic.twitter.com/FaiZHRsOTR — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2024

Everyone was warning her to stay away.

I know that I am probably old fashioned but why didn’t those men try to help? — Brent Casteel (@daddy18880) May 16, 2024

Because it's a bull. They wouldn't be able to help and would likely get charged, too.

She's so concerned about her belongings, but not her own well-being, typical human-being. — Blake Plonske (@BCPRocker) May 15, 2024

Nothing in those beach bags was worth it.

I’m confused as to why she thought this was a good idea 🤨 — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲 𝓵𝓪 𝓫𝓻𝓾𝓳𝓪 (@MariLaBruja33_) May 15, 2024

We're not sure why, either.

Disney has convinced people that all wild animals have human personalities and are really nice deep down. — Spifffan (@spifffan) May 15, 2024

Probably a small part of it. Also, just a basic lack of knowledge of wildlife.

She also picked The Bear. pic.twitter.com/tAHfphwt9m — Vidal SuperNinja (@VidalSuperninja) May 15, 2024

+1000 for this reference.

Fact: Cows kill more humans every year than sharks 😊 — Audrey Bradford (@dreybradford) May 16, 2024

True -- sharks kill about five people annually; cows kill about 22.

The bull.

Yes, we can.

It was over as soon as she turned her back to him. I’ve never seen anyone make so many bad decisions in just under a minute. https://t.co/xs0fktYYSB — Renee (@PettyLupone) May 15, 2024

A lot of bad decisions.

She won the FAFO award for the day. If a bull wants your food and you decide to fight the bull, you deserve the horns https://t.co/WHECtg4lBP — Brandon Boyd (@brandoninstl) May 15, 2024

Don't fight the bull. You will lose.

Sometimes I wonder, when we get to the other side of the veil, will things like this be shown & a voice will say "what the hell were you thinking?" #WagnerTonight https://t.co/RKbH8tqqsS — mary (@Dc5fanMary) May 16, 2024

Advertisement

We wonder that, too.

We understood this reference.

Folks, as a graduate of nearly every survival school the Marine Corps offers, let me summarize the key lesson.



Do NOT f**k with the wildlife. It will f**k back, and it's better at it than you could ever hope to be. https://t.co/9OmGITpYEq — STEMtheBleeding (@STEMthebleeding) May 16, 2024

Solid advice.

Be like this guy. Always be like this guy.