'That's a Moose': Twitter Takes Apart Daily Mail Over Inability to Google Image of 'Elk'

The story itself is tragic, and a good reminder: wild animals are wild. They are not our friends, and should be respected and considered dangerous. Feeding them, taking selfies with them, or otherwise unnecessarily encroaching on their territory can end very, very badly for you.

Woman is killed after being trampled to death by elk 'she was feeding' https://t.co/iXYc3VCYhH pic.twitter.com/guhUfoTwjW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 9, 2023

From The Daily Mail;

An Arizona woman who was trampled by an elk in her backyard last month is the first person to die from an attack by the animal in the Grand Canyon state. The victim, who remains unidentified, passed away at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas eight days after the attack, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. On October 28, the woman was in the backyard of her Pine Lake home near the Hualapai Mountains in Arizona when she was knocked to the ground. Her husband returned home at around 6pm only to find his wife with severe injuries.

Don't feed wild animals, and if you find one on your property, call the proper authorities if you feel unsafe. It's such a sad story, and our condolences go to this woman's family.

But The Daily Mail? We have zero sympathy for the fact they couldn't do a quick Google search for 'elk', because the image with the story is a moose.

Twitter/X showed no mercy:

So here's the thing.... https://t.co/7ZZjMh8pnc — So Much Blood (@SoMuchBloodJoe) November 10, 2023

Yeah. The thing is, that's not an elk.

First of all that is a moose. https://t.co/ZQkxUmbO15 — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) November 9, 2023

It is a moose.

I’m not going to say that an elk isn’t dangerous and feeding one may get you injured, but that’s not an elk. Here pic.twitter.com/FqA9xGtk5A — Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 9, 2023

See? Simple.

4 clicks on google pic.twitter.com/Bonz4l4fQZ — James (@TheN1James) November 9, 2023

Google is your friend.

Was the elk behind the moose? — SixPoundLine (@PeaGravelNed) November 9, 2023

Apparently.

I’m not Canadian or anything, but I don’t think that right there is an elk. https://t.co/AGq6MD0c2V — Wontonimo .🤍. (@CyberWonton) November 9, 2023

We're not Canadian either, but even we know that isn't an elk.

Yep. They can also be dangerous, FYI.

Did the moose give a quote about it? https://t.co/jRaxSaNe8f — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) November 9, 2023

He saw the whole thing go down.

Legacy media has never seen a moose. https://t.co/6F53kL0Jff — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) November 10, 2023

Nor have they seen an elk.

Moose would like to have a word with you @MailOnline https://t.co/TkL4RMNlfw — Ꮆ尺卂ᐯㄚ 乃丨丂匚ㄩ丨ㄒ (@the_abclay) November 9, 2023

Moose is not happy being blamed for a crime it didn't commit.

My brother in Christ, that is a Moose. They are much larger than elk. https://t.co/MA6t95PvWZ — Mauser (@NuclearMauser) November 9, 2023

Larger, yes. But both are dangerous.

The actual article has an elk photo. https://t.co/gNMuD0tN4A — Sing Sing (@JD_Sing) November 9, 2023

Which makes the header image that much more hilarious.

Just look at it and laugh. https://t.co/DxYgAkRo9e — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) November 10, 2023

We are laughing. Hard.

Only a non Yankee would not know what this is https://t.co/EAHtABIRkQ — BlondesGhostofChristmas👻🎄 (@NotABotBlonde) November 9, 2023

Yep.

Our sentiments exactly.

🤦

1. That’s a moose.

2. Admire critters that can kill you from afar, people!

An elk can weigh up to half a ton. Even a white-tailed deer can be dangerous, much less an elk. https://t.co/rKAZPCKy7b — Savvy, revivified (@SavvyUnbowed) November 9, 2023

Solid advice, all of that.

Yes it is.

Also good advice.

I hope I see some elk when I go to northern Maine next week! https://t.co/ByUqOvZiWV — Landlord (@live_free_603) November 9, 2023

Take pictures from a distance.

Look, we can probably surmise what happened here: writer or editor googled 'elk' and took the first few images that popped up, one of which happened to be a moose. But it's basic journalistic practice to verify the images contain what you are looking for and someone should have caught the error.

On the other hand, the goof gave us a good laugh, and we needed it.

***

