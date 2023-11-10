'That's a Moose': Twitter Takes Apart Daily Mail Over Inability to Google Image of 'Elk'

'Jesus Was a Palestinian.' Anti-Israel Liberals Demonstrate, Once Again, How Very Stupid T...
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 10, 2023
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP

The story itself is tragic, and a good reminder: wild animals are wild. They are not our friends, and should be respected and considered dangerous. Feeding them, taking selfies with them, or otherwise unnecessarily encroaching on their territory can end very, very badly for you.

Advertisement

From The Daily Mail;

An Arizona woman who was trampled by an elk in her backyard last month is the first person to die from an attack by the animal in the Grand Canyon state.

The victim, who remains unidentified, passed away at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas eight days after the attack, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. 

On October 28, the woman was in the backyard of her Pine Lake home near the Hualapai Mountains in Arizona when she was knocked to the ground. 

Her husband returned home at around 6pm only to find his wife with severe injuries.

Don't feed wild animals, and if you find one on your property, call the proper authorities if you feel unsafe. It's such a sad story, and our condolences go to this woman's family.

But The Daily Mail? We have zero sympathy for the fact they couldn't do a quick Google search for 'elk', because the image with the story is a moose.

Twitter/X showed no mercy:

Yeah. The thing is, that's not an elk.

Advertisement

It is a moose.

See? Simple.

Google is your friend.

Apparently.

We're not Canadian either, but even we know that isn't an elk.

Yep. They can also be dangerous, FYI.

He saw the whole thing go down.

Nor have they seen an elk.

Advertisement

Moose is not happy being blamed for a crime it didn't commit.

Larger, yes. But both are dangerous.

Which makes the header image that much more hilarious.

We are laughing. Hard.

Yep.

Our sentiments exactly.

Solid advice, all of that.

Yes it is.

Advertisement

Also good advice.

Take pictures from a distance.

Look, we can probably surmise what happened here: writer or editor googled 'elk' and took the first few images that popped up, one of which happened to be a moose. But it's basic journalistic practice to verify the images contain what you are looking for and someone should have caught the error.

On the other hand, the goof gave us a good laugh, and we needed it.

Tags: ANIMALS JOURNALISM MEDIA

