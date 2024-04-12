Do Not Pet the Fluffy Cows: National Park Service Reminds You Not to Take Selfies With Bison

Sometimes, a government-run account can be hilarious.

Such is the case with the National Park Service, which wins the day with this friendly reminder on living life to the fullest:

Living your life to the fullest does not have to involve selfies with bison. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 10, 2024

Solid advice.

Think it over. Remember to treat wildlife with proper caution and respect. No one likes an unflattering selfie. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 10, 2024

Nope.

Ah fluffy cow petting season is right around the corner — Dr Katherine McNeil ❎(green X was free) (@adhd_teacher) April 10, 2024

Yes it is.

Darwin approves.

You may wind up being airlifted. And they can surely air lift you. pic.twitter.com/aUj53hvKvC — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) April 10, 2024

They are big, massive animals who will hurt you.

just got to make friends with the Hi-Capacity Assault Cows.



seriously, don't do it, I am a trained professional, and the bison behind me is stuffed. pic.twitter.com/OKor0kwHa5 — BuffaloGuyRon (@BuffaloRon) April 10, 2024

The best way to take a selfie.

Shhhhhhhh ...



Let Darwin have them. The gene pool needs chlorine. — K. Scott Piel (@spiel2001) April 10, 2024

We're so stealing that phrase.

Go ahead. Pet the murder cows. Let your kid ride the moose. Take a selfie with that cute little baby bear. From all of us here at EMS, we appreciate your business. https://t.co/7SO5OBzh0x pic.twitter.com/flSQa3nmRW — Snarksalot (@BitchesBane) April 10, 2024

It does keep health care workers employed.

So did we.

We'll bring the popcorn.

I preferred seeing them while remaining in the vehicle. 🦬 https://t.co/QEj12G2Toe pic.twitter.com/VFItAO2g3y — Taylor 🇺🇸 📚🥾🥛 (@Taylor_hikes) April 10, 2024

The wise choice.

Charles Darwin to the white courtesy phone.

The federal government occasionally gives good advice. 📸 https://t.co/EPQM6wIBD8 — Annie M. Dance 🕵️‍♀️ 📰 (@AnnieMDance) April 10, 2024

Mark your calendars, folks. This doesn't happen often.

Used to live in Bozeman, outside Yellowstone.



I cannot emphasize the importance of this life hack enough, people. https://t.co/sjKBm1kgnZ — Andrea (@STEM_inTamarian) April 11, 2024

Listen to Andrea.

Taking a selfie with a bison is a way to die to the fullest... And dumbest. https://t.co/jSz8IUZBLt — Justin Boot ∞ (@Polymathically) April 10, 2024

Dumb ways to die, so many dumb ways to die.

Nearly had a heart attack watching some ppl do this at both Yellowstone & Custer State Park in the Black Hills. OMG https://t.co/kaVhV7wR0k — Jan Pizzitola (@janpizz) April 10, 2024

Not only will you risk your life and limb, you will traumatize the heck out of witnessess.

***

