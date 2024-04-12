It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson...
Do Not Pet the Fluffy Cows: National Park Service Reminds You Not to Take Selfies With Bison

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 12, 2024
AP Photo/Amber Hunt, File

Sometimes, a government-run account can be hilarious.

Such is the case with the National Park Service, which wins the day with this friendly reminder on living life to the fullest:

Solid advice.

Nope.

Yes it is.

Darwin approves.

They are big, massive animals who will hurt you.

The best way to take a selfie.

We're so stealing that phrase.

It does keep health care workers employed.

So did we.

We'll bring the popcorn.

The wise choice.

Charles Darwin to the white courtesy phone.

Mark your calendars, folks. This doesn't happen often.

Listen to Andrea.

Dumb ways to die, so many dumb ways to die.

Not only will you risk your life and limb, you will traumatize the heck out of witnessess.

***

