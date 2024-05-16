He's TOTALLY FINE: White House Staff Remove Press From Room After Confused Biden Answers Debate Question

After the Biden campaign made a big deal about debating Donald Trump yesterday -- first in a 14-second video with five jump cuts, which was quickly followed by a laundry list of demands -- it looks like two debates are set: one for June 27 and another for September.

We have to wonder if the White House is having buyer's remorse over this decision. Watch this video of Biden, confused, responding to a reporter's question about the upcoming debates. The debates the Biden campaign wanted, mind you.

REPORTER: Are you looking forward to debating President Trump?



BIDEN (confused): "I am, come on!"



*handlers force press from room* pic.twitter.com/FY86zvzXo2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2024

Well, now we know why they're demanding no audience. Biden clearly can't function in front of a crowd of people making noise.

But he's fine. Totally fine.

He's paralyzed by the many people throwing Qs at him. A rowdy audience at a debate could overwhelm him. — A Watchman (@watchman_a61347) May 15, 2024

Yep.

What happened to the tough talk? 🤔 — Paul Scalice (@scalice_paul) May 15, 2024

It went bye-bye real quick, didn't it?

Committing to a debate with Trump was the worst decision his campaign could have made — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) May 15, 2024

We really don't understand what the end game was in this decision. There's no outcome that doesn't look bad for the Biden campaign. They can't cancel the debates; even if they try to blame it on Trump, they're the ones who demanded the debates in the first place and Trump agreed to the terms. Biden clearly can't handle a crowd. He can't talk for 14 seconds without needing editing. He can't walk across the White House lawn alone anymore. He turns into Ron Burgundy with the teleprompter.

What will they do? An earpiece? Advanced questions? Both look terrible and both would be impossible to hide from the public, which already has doubts about Biden's mental acuity.

Why clear the room ??? — D. R. Duncan (@DannyDu80181406) May 16, 2024

They don't want the press asking questions, or getting answers, or seeing things.

The same guy that said 9% inflation but apparently meant the factors that were already in place that would help drive the inflation number up. But said 9%. Sure he’s ready for a debate — UKgrad96 (@kgrad96) May 15, 2024

They can't hide behind word games and semantics on this.

I don't like Joe much, but I would be confused and annoyed with that rowdy raucous bunch too. How annoying. — Karen Goth (@WaterOtter61) May 15, 2024

Being the leader of the free world means you'll be getting a lot of attention, a lot of questions, and a lot of press coverage. It comes with the job.

If Biden can't handle that, maybe he shouldn't be president.

10 bucks says none of these debates happen. He can't remember anything from 8 hours ago. @DLoesch @INDIO_RADIO @thekytikat https://t.co/Lc7tKzjJFd — Larry M Lawrence - Vegas Larry (@lmlawrence891) May 15, 2024

We don't see how they back out of it now, not without taking major hit to the campaign.

Is this going to be another Donna Brazile moment with CNN at the debate? https://t.co/ZM4o1V3gEX — Michele Black (@black71003) May 15, 2024

They're going to try. But we doubt it'll be successful; Biden can't handle anything.

Does HE know he’s having a debate with Trump? — Sarah Lawver (@SarahLawver97) May 15, 2024

We're not sure. Which is sad, really.