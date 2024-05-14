After The Guardian Doxxed Right-Wing Publisher, X User Reminds Us Just HOW AWFUL They Truly Are

So, buckle up, cause this is a long one, but worth it.

Earlier today, The Guardian doxxed X user Lomez, a Passage Press editor. Why? Passage Press is a right-leaning publishing house and, well, that's just unacceptable.

"The Guardian" has doxxed my Passage Press editor as a cultured, witty, athletic family man, but although they ran pictures of uninvolved randos like Kyle Rittenhouse, they didn't run any of Lomez. So here's one of @L0m3z from when he taught at UC Irvine: https://t.co/mAe4ssa0I6 pic.twitter.com/rFskFyg5LG — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) May 14, 2024

You don't despise the media enough

Breaking: the Guardian has exposed a family man with a loving wife and many beautiful children, who played college basketball, worked for Google, traveled the world, then had a 10-year career in academia before starting a highly successful publishing company.



I'm shook. pic.twitter.com/J60iy5TlpE — Lomez (@L0m3z) May 14, 2024

Read his entire threat.

We've written about how asinine The Guardian is, and what passes for 'journalism' there today.

And since everyone was dunking on The Guardian today, another X user pointed out a very eye-opening article from The Guardian from 2003. So the rot has been there for a long, long time.

I heard everyone was dunking on The Guardian today so I wanted to give you another reason to do that pic.twitter.com/HNCGXrXLo0 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 14, 2024

Yikes.

Like, seriously, yikes.

This isn’t real… right? This has to be from that gag site that would spit out article headlines — Blinky (@Jumbo2245) May 14, 2024

Yes, it's real.

And it only gets worse.

“oh but pagli where was he going with this”



idk you tell me pic.twitter.com/nvCkAcEmMT — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 14, 2024

We're gonna need a minute to process what we just read.

Yeah, we hate people who are attracted to children because it's wrong.

But The Guardian wants us to have sympathy for them.

Hahahaha. No. Not happening.

Why are libs and journalists hell bent on normalizing and victimizing pedophiles ? — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 14, 2024

We can spectulate.

I don’t even know what to say. This is…horrifying. — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) May 14, 2024

Horrifying doesn't begin to cover it.

The Guardian is a gold mine of the worst possible headlines. pic.twitter.com/rkUZnJbIRP — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) May 14, 2024

Jeez.

Yes. In fact, it should be labeled as one of THE WORST crimes any human could think of in modern society. — Share Bear (@ShareBear1776) May 14, 2024

We agree.

Here's a pic of a woodchipper for no reason at all. https://t.co/4PVGDA6E7C pic.twitter.com/DzzTZXnEsF — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) May 14, 2024

No reason. Just a nice woodchipper.

Disgusting, no?

I had hoped that this was a product of one of those ‘fake headline’ generators but https://t.co/BobQ4hjxq6 https://t.co/wuhIJPhu1Z pic.twitter.com/TQWceMIc1B — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 14, 2024

It's not.

This is real. I thought it was one of those parody headlines but it’s not. He wrote this. The Guardian printed it. What’s worse, it’s from 2003. That’s how long they’ve been pushing this agenda.https://t.co/RRXk03ayWV https://t.co/D1PUw7PqSt — Murness (@Murness1) May 14, 2024

And all the people who were concerned about it then were called bigots, etc. But we were right.

You think you hate journalists and you rightfully do, but you really have no concept of the levels of hatred you will soon reach. https://t.co/7qviErnAq0 — Quantus Polls and News (@QPollsandnews) May 14, 2024

We don't know if it's possible to despise them as much as they deserve.