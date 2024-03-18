Has the 'Climate Crisis' Ruined Your Relationships? Tell The Guardian All About Your Troubles

If you ever needed any indication that the climate alarmists are really just not well -- like, AT ALL -- The Guardian is here to remove any doubt.

On St. Patrick's Day, the British newspaper (and we use that term generously) tweeted out a call for stories from people who suffer from 'climate panic' and -- wait for it -- how the 'climate crisis' has affected their relationships.

You just cannot make this stuff up.

Tell us: how has the climate crisis affected your relationships? https://t.co/0ogc5hMcR9 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 17, 2024

Don't get us wrong. We are SURE there are some people out there, young ones in particular, who DO suffer from this type of anxiety. It's not difficult to imagine when the media pounds climate alarmism into their brains 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And we wouldn't be surprised if some of them are panicking so much that they do something crazy, like let it affect their relationships.

However, Twitter was more than happy to mock The Guardian for preying on this anxiety with a request for submissions. Here are some of our favorites ...

He ate boiled eggs and drank beer.

Daily.



It had to end. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 17, 2024

In case you weren't sure, this is an ... errr ... methane 'emissions' joke. And we can't say we blame Sandy one bit.

This one time my partner and I were out for a walk when this white man (of course) pulled up to the curb in his Ford F-350 and parked it by the elementary school we were strolling past.



She confronted him about poisoning the kids with his CO2.



She cried, I cried. We grew closer https://t.co/vV8riXwz3N — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) March 17, 2024

It's ALWAYS those nasty white men. But at least it drew them together.

I turn the AC down to 68 instead of 70 since my wife hit menopause. https://t.co/ULTeP2sLJP — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) March 17, 2024

Those hot flashes can be EXPLOSIVE. Better to play it safe.

The warmer temperatures make the ground harder so it's more difficult to dig the graves https://t.co/wIYlYvk0nl — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) March 17, 2024

Oh ... oh, dear. We are now backing away VERY slowly, LOL.

We're breaking out into a little sweat ourselves right now.

That's the right attitude. Focus on the positive aspects of global warming.

Less people I have to deal with once they start yapping about climate changes. pic.twitter.com/AcQw9JMGGF — GeekyGrouch (@grouchy_geek) March 17, 2024

See? There's another positive.

I was in love with Sue. Then the temperature soared and she turned down the thermostat. Our relationship started to cool. I was in a frosty standoff with my once warm hearted girlfriend.



AYFKM??? https://t.co/rESQiN8si2 — Ken (@danic_98) March 17, 2024

Fighting over the thermostat has killed so many relationships over the years. But at least Sue is not a lizard person [cough-Taylor Lorenz-cough] who likes the thermostat set at 90 degrees.

My husband let me keep the Christmas Tree up all year.



(As long as I'm handing out Dumb Ass Awards this morning, another goes to the idiots at the @guardian.) https://t.co/CswBHZdq4V — ThatBobMadison (@ThatBobMadison) March 18, 2024

We imagine The Guardian's awards room is overflowing. They might have to build a new annex to hold them all.

My wife has been quite chilly to me lately, I’ve been assuming it’s because of the joke I made about how she looked on the new dress she bought but now I’m thinking she may be being adversely affected by climate change — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 17, 2024

Hate to break it to you, friend, but it was the dress comment.

It gave me sweaty balls and made my girl squeamish. — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) March 17, 2024

Eww, dude. We don't blame her.

We don't really know if we're feeling warmer or colder than we used to, but we're both convinced we are now stupider for having read crap like this. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsu81365) March 17, 2024

Many on Twitter seemed to agree with this tweet, as some got a little ... salty with their reactions. But we appreciate them putting that in meme form so we could use them.

Not in any way, shape or form. pic.twitter.com/Xc9zbTVv4q — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 17, 2024

Hey, where can we get an octopus like that one? Asking for a friend.

Relationship not much, but my garden has thrived. pic.twitter.com/hkkgay5wAq — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 17, 2024

We've grown closer, fighting the corrupt politicians and organizations who gain power and profit by perpetuating the Global Warming Hoax. pic.twitter.com/zEIfMvuttz — Mario (@NerfFries) March 17, 2024

You just KNEW there was going to be a Greta meme in here.

Your mom started charging me more. — Ned “Bloodbath” Ryerson (@NedRyerson98) March 17, 2024

And a mom joke. But that one is missing the Circle K reference, so only half points.

Mostly, however, people just wanted to tell The Guardian what they thought about the 'climate crisis' affecting something far more important in our lives: our relationships.

My wife of 35 years joins me in uproarious laughter when we envision these young mental lemmings experiencing an event like the Blizzard of 1978. We hug, kiss, and thank God we are rational adults who know giving more power and money to a government will not change the weather. https://t.co/Xu0ajmSDpJ — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) March 17, 2024

Exactly as much as fairies do. As in, not at all because neither actually exists and the wife and I enjoy life to the fullest not worrying about made up bulls—t https://t.co/7mXWQ3p9zY — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 17, 2024

My longtime partner and I laugh at every single doomsday proclamation of a ‘climate crisis’ that never comes true. True love. https://t.co/7W0apWgC8h — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) March 17, 2024

Maybe the key to a happy marriage isn't about the toilet seat being up or down after all. Maybe it's just about not letting nonsense like 'climate change' pit you against each other.

How does something that doesn't exist affect my relationships?



Not at all. https://t.co/Hwz1dJCZbv — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) March 17, 2024

Zero. We’re rational adults and not wimps https://t.co/3H5n4fCY3I — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) March 17, 2024

Well, since there is no manmade "climate crisis", not at all. — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6817) March 17, 2024

HA. We're not saying we're stealing that meme, but ... yeah, we're totally stealing that meme.

What is a climate crisis? 🤣🤣🤣 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 17, 2024

Always laugh at them. Always.

Nice pie chart. Needs more red.

But, of course, The Guardian doesn't care how dumb they look here. Fearmongering is the mission.

The Romans used to grow grapes in the North of England. But we take lectures in carbon emissions and global warming from people who travel by private jet, have heated swimming pools and live in huge mansions. Fear is their business model. Fear and control. — Nobody to be trifled with (@Nobody2BTrifled) March 17, 2024

Throw Palestine in that headline and we have peak Guardian. — Sonny Lopez, alias "Si B. Cooper" (@sonnylopeznola) March 17, 2024

They really are so very predictable. They have a job to do.

Bwhahahahhaahah! No wonder AI is replacing journalismers. — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) March 18, 2024

Well, maybe they have a job to do for now. Perhaps for not much longer though.

But we saved our favorite reply to The Guardian for last:

This is exactly the correct reaction to a media outlet trying to stoke even MORE fear based on the climate hoax.

On a related note, we have it on good authority from noted geologist George Costanza that this iceberg is only growing smaller because the water is so cold.

***

