Has the 'Climate Crisis' Ruined Your Relationships? Tell The Guardian All About Your Troubles

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:30 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

If you ever needed any indication that the climate alarmists are really just not well -- like, AT ALL -- The Guardian is here to remove any doubt.

On St. Patrick's Day, the British newspaper (and we use that term generously) tweeted out a call for stories from people who suffer from 'climate panic' and -- wait for it -- how the 'climate crisis' has affected their relationships. 

You just cannot make this stuff up. 

Don't get us wrong. We are SURE there are some people out there, young ones in particular, who DO suffer from this type of anxiety. It's not difficult to imagine when the media pounds climate alarmism into their brains 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

And we wouldn't be surprised if some of them are panicking so much that they do something crazy, like let it affect their relationships. 

However, Twitter was more than happy to mock The Guardian for preying on this anxiety with a request for submissions. Here are some of our favorites ...

In case you weren't sure, this is an ... errr ... methane 'emissions' joke. And we can't say we blame Sandy one bit. 

It's ALWAYS those nasty white men. But at least it drew them together. 

Those hot flashes can be EXPLOSIVE. Better to play it safe. 

Oh ... oh, dear. We are now backing away VERY slowly, LOL. 

We're breaking out into a little sweat ourselves right now. 

That's the right attitude. Focus on the positive aspects of global warming. 

See? There's another positive. 

Fighting over the thermostat has killed so many relationships over the years. But at least Sue is not a lizard person [cough-Taylor Lorenz-cough] who likes the thermostat set at 90 degrees. 

We imagine The Guardian's awards room is overflowing. They might have to build a new annex to hold them all.

Hate to break it to you, friend, but it was the dress comment. 

Eww, dude. We don't blame her. 

Many on Twitter seemed to agree with this tweet, as some got a little ... salty with their reactions. But we appreciate them putting that in meme form so we could use them. 

Hey, where can we get an octopus like that one? Asking for a friend. 

You just KNEW there was going to be a Greta meme in here. 

And a mom joke. But that one is missing the Circle K reference, so only half points. 

Mostly, however, people just wanted to tell The Guardian what they thought about the 'climate crisis' affecting something far more important in our lives: our relationships. 

Maybe the key to a happy marriage isn't about the toilet seat being up or down after all. Maybe it's just about not letting nonsense like 'climate change' pit you against each other. 

HA. We're not saying we're stealing that meme, but ... yeah, we're totally stealing that meme. 

Always laugh at them. Always. 

Nice pie chart. Needs more red.

But, of course, The Guardian doesn't care how dumb they look here. Fearmongering is the mission.

They really are so very predictable. They have a job to do. 

Well, maybe they have a job to do for now. Perhaps for not much longer though. 

But we saved our favorite reply to The Guardian for last: 

This is exactly the correct reaction to a media outlet trying to stoke even MORE fear based on the climate hoax.

On a related note, we have it on good authority from noted geologist George Costanza that this iceberg is only growing smaller because the water is so cold.

*** 

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE LEFTISTS MEDIA BIAS THE GUARDIAN CLIMATE CRISIS

