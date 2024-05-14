Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE

We're pretty darned use to Joe Biden lying and exaggerating by now. But since he can't run on his record -- not the economy, not the border, not crime -- it's all they've got.

Advertisement

Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are fighting to slash taxes on billionaires and let special interests rip off Americans.



I will keep fighting for the middle class and hardworking families. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2024

There's that pejorative again: MAGA Republicans.

Let's remind you that the Trump tax cuts -- the ones Biden is going to let expire -- were a major help to the middle class. The Left, who can't do math, was mad because people who paid more in taxes got more money back. Because that's how numbers work, but the point remains: it was a benefit to the middle class more than those awful billionaires.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration swears if you make less than $400,000, they won't raise your taxes one cent.

Letting Trump's tax cuts expire will raise taxes on everyone, including the middle class.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD! MAGA REPUBLICANS!

That's all they've got.

It's not bad enough families are paying $10,000 or more for the same things they've bought in past years, the government has to take more of our hard earned money, too.

You’re squashing the middle class with inflation and Bidenomics! pic.twitter.com/MUQ9p6HOr3 — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) May 13, 2024

Yes he is.

BUT SPECIAL INTERESTS!

Actually, you proudly announced that you are gonna raise taxes. You also said that you are gonna let Trump’s tax cuts expire, which is gonna hurt just about everyone. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) May 13, 2024

Yes -- in a refreshing, albeit unintentional, moment of honesty Biden did say a vote for him is a vote for raising your taxes.

This isn’t true as usual — aka (@akafacehots) May 13, 2024

As usual.

You’re literally STARVING the middle class — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) May 13, 2024

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Remember that.

And wait until the tax cuts expire.

You've had 3½ years of fighting for the middle class.



What have you done that's improved life for us? — Death's Guinea Pig 5.0 🟦 (@MakiTheFeral) May 14, 2024

Not a darned thing.

You’ve been in government for 50 years — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) May 13, 2024

But only now he'll fix the problem.

Because election season is here.

Middle class and hardworking families are under water. — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) May 13, 2024

They don't care.

Waaaay more people in the middle-class have been audited by your IRS than those evil billionaires, Joe. https://t.co/NJcvt7lTET — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 14, 2024

They sure have been.

Hey @JoeBiden,

Why am I paying a LOT more in taxes since you took office?

I'm not a billionaire.

I think you need to sit down, clown. https://t.co/DsbBAvljQY — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) May 14, 2024

Don't ask tough questions. Just pay your taxes.

Gasoline is over $6.00 a gallon in California. Pretending you care about Americans is evil! https://t.co/5mky23Twdi — Brighter Days🌞 (@pureblood67) May 14, 2024

Advertisement

It really is.

Hey knuckle head, me and my wife make less than $100,000 and the Trump tax cuts helped us a lot. So YOU are going to raise our taxes, if God forbid, if you get reelected and led them expire. https://t.co/jqwBYwrZzI — Mark Modderman (@MJModd) May 14, 2024

In Leftist math, $100,000 equals $400,000 apparently.

If creating record inflation, flooding in millions of illegals, and tanking the economy is your definition of fighting for the middle class, then please stop fighting for the middle class. https://t.co/h7wiXuhmuO — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) May 13, 2024

Yes, please stop.

Biden & his minions are fighting to let Trump’s tax relief to middle class expire. These people are evil. https://t.co/0wYO7MP1Dn — FREE THINKING chick 🇺🇸 (@NunuLives) May 13, 2024

Don't forget that they are fighting to end those tax cuts and raise your taxes.

Not Trump.

Not 'special interests.'

The Democratic Party and Joe Biden.