OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on...
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing...
Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices...
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK...
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...
Jerry Seinfeld Has a Lesson About That ‘Privilege’ the Left Hates So Much
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the...
Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-...
President Erdogan Admits Turkey Is Harboring Hamas, Says It's 'Upsetting' to Call Them...
SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Lik...
Famous Musician Makes a Fool of Nancy Pelosi in Brutal Debate on Populism...
'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS...
Dexter Taylor Sentenced to DECADE in Prison After Judge Claims Second Amendment 'Doesn't...
John Harwood Teaming Up With Paul Krugman to Defend Biden's Record LOW Approval...

Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're pretty darned use to Joe Biden lying and exaggerating by now. But since he can't run on his record -- not the economy, not the border, not crime -- it's all they've got.

Advertisement

There's that pejorative again: MAGA Republicans.

Let's remind you that the Trump tax cuts -- the ones Biden is going to let expire -- were a major help to the middle class. The Left, who can't do math, was mad because people who paid more in taxes got more money back. Because that's how numbers work, but the point remains: it was a benefit to the middle class more than those awful billionaires.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration swears if you make less than $400,000, they won't raise your taxes one cent.

Letting Trump's tax cuts expire will raise taxes on everyone, including the middle class.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD! MAGA REPUBLICANS!

That's all they've got.

It's not bad enough families are paying $10,000 or more for the same things they've bought in past years, the government has to take more of our hard earned money, too.

Yes he is.

BUT SPECIAL INTERESTS!

Recommended

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes -- in a refreshing, albeit unintentional, moment of honesty Biden did say a vote for him is a vote for raising your taxes.

As usual.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Remember that.

And wait until the tax cuts expire.

Not a darned thing.

But only now he'll fix the problem.

Because election season is here.

They don't care.

They sure have been.

Don't ask tough questions. Just pay your taxes.

Advertisement

It really is.

In Leftist math, $100,000 equals $400,000 apparently.

Yes, please stop.

Don't forget that they are fighting to end those tax cuts and raise your taxes.

Not Trump.

Not 'special interests.'

The Democratic Party and Joe Biden.

Tags: 2024 BIDEN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing Rampant Misinformation and RACISM
Sam J.
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame
Sam J.
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->
Sam J.
Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices Opinion on Trump Trial
Sam J.
OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on Abortion
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement