Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine Aid Bill

'We have to pass the bill to find out what's in it.'

Remember when Nancy Pelosi said that? Count on our government to pass bloated, thousand-page omnibus bills that they haven't read and, therefore, don't know what they contain.

The most recent Ukraine spending bill is one such example. $95 billion, lots of interesting line items, and stuff that shouldn't even be there.

Like this:

$4 billion more to fund NGOs resettling “refugees” into the US.



Signed. Sealed. Delivered. https://t.co/fo7BcXGlOy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2024

$4 billion to help settle illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Just wow.

Build back better. Or something.

And dont forget the ~9B to USAID-CIA to hand out to "Moderate" Palistinians. We are so screwed. — John Sobieski (@Jssobieski) April 24, 2024

We're the world's piggy bank, apparently.

So... the Palestinian activists outside Schumer's house yesterday had the right idea, just for the wrong reasons!



Though, of course, as I always say, insurrection is in the eyes of the beholder. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsu81365) April 24, 2024

It's only insurrection when the right does it.

I've been assured voting Republican is the only way out of this mess even if they are just as much the problem. — Golden Poppy (@MYPBlue) April 24, 2024

Sigh.

I don’t want to pay taxes anymore. — Roy effing Kent (@mdvannostrand) April 24, 2024

Neither do we.

If they're facilitating illegal immigration everyone who works at these NGOs should go to jail for 10+ years. That's the law and we need to enforce it more than ever. — Propaganda Watch (@Propaganda69829) April 24, 2024

We never will.

You mean Mike Lee's tweets didn't prevent this from moving through the Senate? — Derelict (@HoosierDerelict) April 24, 2024

Shocker.

Bidens invasion continues bringing terrorist in. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) April 24, 2024

And when the s**t hits the fan, proverbially speaking, the Left will blame Republicans.

Way to go @RepJenKiggans , you just voted to fund illegal immigrants while ignoring suffering American citizens. — LynnhavenMan (@LynnhavenMan) April 24, 2024

It's adorable you think they care about Americans.

Are they really NGOs when the government is giving them billions of dollars https://t.co/GRzK0vDfQ3 — Gegagedigedagedago enthusiast (@fishpogbanana) April 24, 2024

Excellent question.

We'd argue 'no'.

"But Ukraine aid is just sending them bullets and bombs!" https://t.co/89qQqYoyzV — Mike Honeycutt, Writer (@Mike_Honeycut) April 24, 2024

Suuure it is.

And waved Ukraine flags on the House floor.

@ChrisMurphyCT delivering for those folks you really care about. Your words https://t.co/qdbs84hm49 — Diehard Yinzer in CT (@rlrasmu) April 24, 2024

Make them own those words.

@SenateGOP @HouseGOP @GOP

This is why you will get smoked in November up and down the ballot. You never leave your DC bubble. You are running against a ventriloquist’s dummy, and you’re going to get slaughtered. Congratulations. https://t.co/f89kLebgqI — Cill Chainnigh (@KilkennyTek) April 24, 2024

We certainly hope this is wrong.

We aren't optimistic is it, though.