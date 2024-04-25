Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine Aid Bill

LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter...
Amy Curtis  |  4:05 PM on April 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

'We have to pass the bill to find out what's in it.' 

Remember when Nancy Pelosi said that? Count on our government to pass bloated, thousand-page omnibus bills that they haven't read and, therefore, don't know what they contain.

The most recent Ukraine spending bill is one such example. $95 billion, lots of interesting line items, and stuff that shouldn't even be there.

Like this:

$4 billion to help settle illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Just wow.

Build back better. Or something.

We're the world's piggy bank, apparently.

It's only insurrection when the right does it.

Sigh.

Neither do we.

We never will.

Shocker.

And when the s**t hits the fan, proverbially speaking, the Left will blame Republicans.

It's adorable you think they care about Americans.

Excellent question.

We'd argue 'no'.

Suuure it is.

And waved Ukraine flags on the House floor.

Make them own those words.

We certainly hope this is wrong.

We aren't optimistic is it, though.

