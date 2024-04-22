'Wouldn't Trust You to Run a Hot Dog Stand': J.K. Rowling SCHOOLS London Mayoral Candidate

Zoë Garbett is running as the Green Party candidate for mayor of London. She (who unsurprisingly has pronouns in her bio) has an issue with the Cass Report, which we told you about here, as well as the ongoing misinformation campaign against it.

Advertisement

Garbett is squarely in the latter category, with straight up lies about the Cass Report and its implications.

Watch:

"There's no middle ground between respecting trans people's humanity and rejecting it."



Following the Cass Review, Londoners can be confident that a vote for me is a vote for someone who has LGBTIQA+ people's backs. pic.twitter.com/y7VEq1UDvG — Zoë Garbett (@ZoeGarbett) April 19, 2024

It got the Community Note treatment, which reads:

The Cass Review does speak to the heart of this issue. It detailed the lack of evidence for cross-sex hormones and the need for more holistic care which addressed the reasons for the huge and recent rise in young people questioning their gender https://cass.independent-review.uk/home/publications/final-report/

Rowling, who has discussed the Cass Report and her hesitancy to transition gender-confused kids also chimed in on Garbett's lies:

If you genuinely think those of us who believe medical experimentation on children is wrong do so because we see trans people as subhuman, you're so lost to reason I wouldn't trust you to run a hot dog stand, let alone a major city. https://t.co/d4rez4JeV0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 21, 2024

Here's hoping Garbett doesn't win.

There's no reasoning with people like her.

She's a fundamentalist, and the trans issue is her religion.

Look, Zoe, we don't believe in your religion and we're not about to start pretending so stick it up your arse and eff off.



Child safeguarding comes before your fait based ideas of incorrect "gender" souls trapped in incorrect meatsacks. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 19, 2024

Well said.

The Green party might as well be called the Trans Party now, because that's all you seem really bothered about these days: shilling for the misogynist, homophobic transcult. Here are three more of your LARPing blokes. You can all do one, you'll never get my vote now 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZaimQkcLwn — Anton Starch (@starchanton) April 19, 2024

Good. Don't vote for that party -- they clearly hate women. And children.

There’s no “rejecting their humanity” nor existence, nor any of the other associated nonsense. There is simply the truth.



Males are not and cannot become females. Females are not and cannot become males. Male and female are the only two available genders, and there is no… — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) April 21, 2024

Saying anything other than this is an article of faith.

So her entire pitch revolves around "trans issues" as if nothing else matters to the people of London. — Peter (@tenerifepete) April 19, 2024

Yep. That's the priority now.

Judging by the rising numbers of detransitioners those coerced into medical transition are now speaking up. Indeed there is a 19% suicide rate after surgery. How would U feel if you were sterilised with no sexual function or feeling, forced to take drugs 4 the rest of your life. — Stop sterilising kids. I stand with JK Rowling. (@JhLZmbIIhlzeGp8) April 20, 2024

Advertisement

Depressed and betrayed.

What special housing do gay, lesbian, or bisexual people need? And why that rather than, say, housing for disabled people which really may need adaptation?



I'm embarrassed for her! — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) April 21, 2024

We checked her manifesto and it really didn't specify.

You can respect someone's humanity without accepting as true, or saying you accept as true, every metaphysical belief they have or relinquishing, or forcing others to relinquish, rights because of those metaphysical views. This is a call to reject liberal pluralism. — Prof. Gary Francione (@garylfrancione) April 21, 2024

Exactly.

Shaming nonbelievers into pretending they believe something idiotic is the only strategy they have left. https://t.co/9U3YgJJc0r — BundlebranchblockMD🌧🌷 (@Bleedinheart2MD) April 21, 2024

Just like a cult.

The compassionately misguided genuinely believe it but most of the cult members are disingenuous professional victims who exploit the tenets of critical theory to gain support from the aforementioned naive public. https://t.co/yufqxezSy3 — John Santiago 🇺🇸 (@JohnSantiago614) April 22, 2024

Nailed it.

Hi, I’m a mayor candidate for the abcdefghijklmnop party, AKA, the greens. https://t.co/ueBhRzEMmJ — That Beer Spider (@Filhab3) April 21, 2024

Laughed out loud.

There is only one thing that matters in the practice of medicine - diagnosis.



From that stems treatment plans, prognosis, expectation management and so on.



Get the diagnosis wrong, at best you waste a patients time-at worst, you do immense harm.



Cases has uncovered the latter. https://t.co/BJlStDyhxt — Christian Duncan (@craniosurgeon) April 21, 2024

Advertisement

This is doing immense harm to kids.

It might be just me, but I find it amusing that trans “rights” are now a binary decision. https://t.co/lRYYdvVD9R — TheVenturiEffect (@RealBradMandala) April 21, 2024

Always amusing.

It always comes back to the binary, no matter how much they fight it.

Stop electing people with pink hair and pronouns. https://t.co/dNDQD5uMTT — BacaDog Deplorable Humper (@bacadog) April 21, 2024

Wise advice.