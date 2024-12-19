THUD! Sen. Elizabeth Warren Trips HARD Over Biden While Warning About an 'Unofficial Co-President'

Elon Musk getting unofficially involved in the spending bill negotiations by reminding some Republicans they could be voted out of office in a couple of years if they forget what the voters let them know in last month's election has Democrats doing some major pearl-clutching. Engaging in some self-awareness? Not so much.

Senator Elizabeth Warren managed to serve up the following commentary while apparently being blissfully unaware of what's been going on in her own party.

The American people deserve to know whether an “unofficial co-president” is advancing policies that are good for the country or just good for his own bottom line.https://t.co/Tu4wsU7VvN — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 18, 2024

Seriously? There's a lot of WTF to unpack in that post.

Do you not know Biden is currently president?

Kamala Harris is his VP



Both, btw, received support from Soros - like you did — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 18, 2024

Does Warren think nobody's noticed what's been going on with her side this whole time?

The hubris of the Democrats wondering about who's actually in charge of the GOP after the last four years of Biden sleepwalking through the White House is off the scale. https://t.co/ns6bf5wT66 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 19, 2024

I, too, would like to know who is currently running the White House.



I didn’t realize Senator Warren was so concerned about Biden’s cognitive decline. https://t.co/mQr4yyv2sA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 18, 2024

It's amazing that Democrats like Warren can say those things without seeing the incredible irony.

Have you showed any interest in where the current president is? https://t.co/z6j1MMFxiu — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) December 19, 2024

There are unelected "co-presidents" everywhere that Warren doesn't seem to think is a problem.

Who is the co-president? Americans have been asking this for nearly four years. https://t.co/Psnh02bp62 — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) December 19, 2024

The current actual "co-presidents" are the same ones who told Biden he wasn't going to run for reelection and installed Kamala Harris in his place. How'd that work out for the Dems? Maybe Warren should worry about what's happening on her own reservation first.