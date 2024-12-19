Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson

THUD! Sen. Elizabeth Warren Trips HARD Over Biden While Warning About an 'Unofficial Co-President'

Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Elon Musk getting unofficially involved in the spending bill negotiations by reminding some Republicans they could be voted out of office in a couple of years if they forget what the voters let them know in last month's election has Democrats doing some major pearl-clutching. Engaging in some self-awareness? Not so much.

Senator Elizabeth Warren managed to serve up the following commentary while apparently being blissfully unaware of what's been going on in her own party.

Seriously? There's a lot of WTF to unpack in that post.

Does Warren think nobody's noticed what's been going on with her side this whole time?

It's amazing that Democrats like Warren can say those things without seeing the incredible irony.

There are unelected "co-presidents" everywhere that Warren doesn't seem to think is a problem.

The current actual "co-presidents" are the same ones who told Biden he wasn't going to run for reelection and installed Kamala Harris in his place. How'd that work out for the Dems? Maybe Warren should worry about what's happening on her own reservation first.

