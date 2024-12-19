Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme

Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 19, 2024
meme

This writer likes to think she's cultivated a decent sense of self-deprecating humor, and that she can find something absurdly funny in even the darkest of situations. Part of that comes with being a nurse; you develop a really dark sense of humor to get through the day.

But if she lost her legs? She can only hope to be as comfortable laughing at the situation as Marine vet and author Joey Jones because -- hoo boy -- this right here is funny:

This was one of those jokes that took a beat, but when it landed, it landed hard.

You really do.

Absolutely awesomesauce.

Dude. Well played.

You sure do have to handle it.

It was clever.

He kinda did.

EL. OH. EL.

Yes, it is.

