Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme

This writer likes to think she's cultivated a decent sense of self-deprecating humor, and that she can find something absurdly funny in even the darkest of situations. Part of that comes with being a nurse; you develop a really dark sense of humor to get through the day.

But if she lost her legs? She can only hope to be as comfortable laughing at the situation as Marine vet and author Joey Jones because -- hoo boy -- this right here is funny:

This was one of those jokes that took a beat, but when it landed, it landed hard.

LMAO OK I had to take a sec before I got what you said SMH. Gotta love self deprecating humor. — Sean O'Sullivan (@sosullivan1234) December 17, 2024

You really do.

Absolutely awesomesauce.

They will never take away your humor.



Only your Tibia & Fibula. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) December 17, 2024

Dude. Well played.

🤣 I wish I had the strength you have, sir. Sometimes I wonder how I would have handled a situation like yours. I guess ultimately you just have to. I genuinely admire your courage. I hope God continues to bless you in ways beyond even your own imagination. Praise Him. — DavidFlorida (@DavidJo95663368) December 17, 2024

You sure do have to handle it.

Here I am trying to figure out why the answer was zero! Duh Joey Jones got me on this one.



I know! I know!



Thank you Joey Jones for your service and sacrifice!🇺🇸 — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) December 17, 2024

It was clever.

He kinda did.

Jesus take the wheel 🤣 https://t.co/ooGvZ5vTip — Dawgs Ñiñja (@BravesNinja2) December 17, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Occasionally, gallows humor is superior to all other humor. https://t.co/HklpSE7FuR — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) December 18, 2024

Yes, it is.