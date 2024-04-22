WATCH: Gavin Newsom's Interview With Jen Psaki a BOATLOAD of Misinformation and Projection

Gavin Newsom has his sights on the White House. He may not have put up a challenge to Biden this year, but he'll throw his hat in the ring in 2028. Bank on it. He's too smarmy and opportunistic not to.

The other day, we told you about his unintentionally hilarious abortion commercial -- you know, the one that shows law enforcement stopping a woman at the state line to force her to take a pregnancy test? Yeah, that one.

Well, watch this equally (also unintentionally) hilarious interview with Jen Psaki which is a BOATLOAD of misinformation and projection:

Gov. @GavinNewsom on conservatives’ “disinformation machine”: “So often, illusion rules, facts don’t matter. You’ve got the weaponization of grievance on these anger networks, 24/7 spewing propaganda. Here is one of the strongest economies in our lifetime. You have one of the… pic.twitter.com/OhRIP1u99q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2024

Wow.

He's got chutzpah, we'll give him that.

And Psaki just sits there and nods and doesn't challenge him.

You don't despise the media enough.

“weaponization of grievance” = effective criticisms



“anger networks” = media we don’t control



“spewing propaganda” = publicly defying us — Political Sock (@politicalsock) April 22, 2024

Yep.

Strong economy for whom? — Kenny5Alive (@kenny5alive) April 22, 2024

Gavin and his cronies. The lower- and middle-class families in CA and elsewhere? Not so much.

Went to grocery store, cost of everything 50-100% higher than pre-Biden, so hearing we're in "strongest economy in our lifetime" makes me feel better. Not. 🫤



I trust Economy figures about same as Crime figures, that being not at all. — Stop Globalist Agenda (@wally_joyner) April 22, 2024

Not at all.

We see how much things cost, so they can gaslight us all they want on the 'strong economy', because we aren't buying it.

We're not buying much of anything these days. Too expensive.

But somehow this is not fact checked https://t.co/uJT6JWfiA3 — Adrian Slade ⚡️❌ (@adriansladeshow) April 22, 2024

Somehow.

This is an absolute masterpiece…. In providing us with the perfect example of just how much misinformation, utterly dishonesty and pure propaganda the Mainstream Media spews out very hour of everyday! It’s just astonishing! — bbstacker - 🇺🇸 (@CrankitLoud) April 22, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre.

Accuse your enemies of exactly what you’re doing. Good ‘ol Gavin has it down to an art form. pic.twitter.com/HRDHt9RZHp — Jess (@Gr8ful4Liberty) April 22, 2024

He really does.

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” - George Orwell, 1984 — DONJULIO (@DONJULIO3965) April 22, 2024

Exactly.

If you are wealthy, living off of dividends and stock trades, reside in an exclusive part of an urban area or elitist enclave, the economy is perfect for you. If you live off your paycheck, buy your own groceries and gasoline, need your car to commute or for your work, it sucks. — The Curmudgeonly Opa ☦ (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) April 22, 2024

Bingo. Newsom can still afford to eat at the French Laundry. California citizens can't even afford a Big Mac.

Tyrants are always the most threatened by the free flow of information. https://t.co/Hq420u6dQt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2024

Always.

Ranting about how the other side is perpetually wrong because they’re locked in a disinformation-grievance environment is itself a product of a disinformation-grievance environment. 🤯 https://t.co/nAsq9lG44R — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) April 22, 2024

It's a vicious cycle.

Pure, unadulterated projection.