WATCH: Gavin Newsom's Interview With Jen Psaki a BOATLOAD of Misinformation and Projection

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Gavin Newsom has his sights on the White House. He may not have put up a challenge to Biden this year, but he'll throw his hat in the ring in 2028. Bank on it. He's too smarmy and opportunistic not to.

The other day, we told you about his unintentionally hilarious abortion commercial -- you know, the one that shows law enforcement stopping a woman at the state line to force her to take a pregnancy test? Yeah, that one.

Well, watch this equally (also unintentionally) hilarious interview with Jen Psaki which is a BOATLOAD of misinformation and projection:

Wow.

He's got chutzpah, we'll give him that.

And Psaki just sits there and nods and doesn't challenge him.

You don't despise the media enough.

Yep.

Gavin and his cronies. The lower- and middle-class families in CA and elsewhere? Not so much.

Not at all.

We see how much things cost, so they can gaslight us all they want on the 'strong economy', because we aren't buying it.

We're not buying much of anything these days. Too expensive.

Somehow.

Hang it in the Louvre.

He really does.

Exactly.

Bingo. Newsom can still afford to eat at the French Laundry. California citizens can't even afford a Big Mac.

Always.

It's a vicious cycle.

Pure, unadulterated projection.

