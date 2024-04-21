'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged Kids

Here's a total non-shocker: the Columbia students arrested following this week's pro-Hamas protests are largely rich, privileged children.
On the students arrested at Columbia: “A Post deep-dive into the backgrounds of the protesters shows many list multimillion-dollar mansions as their home addresses, according to arrest records, and come from wealthy and powerful families.” pic.twitter.com/HIYrSo08TL— AG (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2024
We're not surprised. At all.
Sorry link didn’t post: https://t.co/RG8YZkxGTm— AG (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2024
Here's more from The New York Post:
It takes privilege to protest at Columbia.
The 114 anti-Israel protesters who were busted at Columbia on Thursday include members of the upper crust: an intern for New York State Attorney General Letitia James — and the daughter of a prominent UPS executive who killed an elderly couple with her truck as a teenager and got off with a slap on the wrist.
A Post deep-dive into the backgrounds of the protesters shows many list multimillion-dollar mansions as their home addresses, according to sources, and come from wealthy and powerful families.
Many are students at Barnard College, Columbia University’s liberal arts sister school.
Others are career activists with multiple arrests under their belts.
Must be nice.
Luxury beliefs, luxury lives— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 20, 2024
Yes.
People often ask why these professional leftwing agitators don't have jobs.— JWF (@JammieWF) April 20, 2024
With the assistance from Big Daddy and Big Soros, now it's clear.
Crystal clear.
So stunning & brave. Any word if their arrests are felony arrests? Would love to see them forced to check the “have you ever been arrested for a felony?” on EVERY job application for the rest of their lives— Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) April 20, 2024
As if they'll get real jobs.
Rich and bored, the worst combination.— １２Ｈ Ｎａｔｉｖｅ (@7HMoon) April 20, 2024
A very bad combination.
Communism is always imposed from above.— STANG: EVIL INDUSTRIALIST (@hydromerchant) April 20, 2024
Always.
On second thought, maybe millionaires shouldn't exist. https://t.co/stRgXam1Bg— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 21, 2024
We're willing to rethink our position.
"Trustafarians"— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) April 21, 2024
They are a truly hideous domestic product of ours. And we have ramped-up production massively over the past two decades! Sipping lattes and writing oppression screeds on an expensive MacBook their daddy bought them. https://t.co/rs3HXgY1zx
'Trustafarians' is just perfect.
Every single time. https://t.co/IQoEt0KtrA— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024
Without fail.
This tells me their parents are ok with their hateful children and probably encouraged them down this road. https://t.co/Y1LgXxv9XU— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) April 21, 2024
Yep. Ilhan Omar's daughter was suspended from Barnard for her involvement in this.
These are some of the most privileged kids in America, and they act like a bunch of thugs. Maybe it’s time to name and shame the parents. They obviously have raised some anti Semitic children. https://t.co/6YZSIrtn8T— commonsense (@commonsense258) April 20, 2024
Obviously.
Just nuts. https://t.co/rayQvOlURd— Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) April 20, 2024
Nuts, indeed.
