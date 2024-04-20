Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'
We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to...
'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS...
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets...
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...
Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been...
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
S.F. Mayor's 'Just Imagine' Ride on China's High-Speed Rail Makes Some Points (None...
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization...
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X

Mother Jones Says the Quite Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

At least they're admitting what most of us have known all along: when Antifa, BLM, or the pro-Hamas goons block traffic in Chicago or San Francisco, or elsewhere -- it's not about swaying people to their cause. It's about bullying and disruption. 

Advertisement

At least Mother Jones finally says the quiet part out loud.

And since the federal government doesn't seem interested in doing anything about it, it's good to know where we stand. Although some states are trying to pass legislation to address this issue, something that is long overdue.

More from Mother Jones:

Lawmakers in Alaska, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia have introduced new legislation designed to increase penalties for blocking traffic. The majority of the bills have been introduced by Republicans, except in New York, where a Democrat, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, is leading the charge. 

If passed, these laws would take a variety of forms. In Arizona, blocking a highway or public road would become a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, punishable by up to more than 5 years in prison. In Massachusetts, it’s 10 years. New York officials want to expand their domestic terrorism law to include deliberately blocking public roads, bridges, or tunnels. West Virginia officials want to do the same, while carving out immunity for people who hit protesters with their cars. 

For all of their distinctions, advocates say these bills have one important thing in common. “Most of the proposals are unnecessary,” says Vera Eidelman, staff attorney at the ACLU. Blocking traffic without a permit is already illegal in all 50 states and typically classified as a minor offense. 

Recommended

Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is more than blocking traffic and a minor offense -- and Mother Jones admits it in their own post. It's about disruption, the willful and planned intent to commit a crime and hurt commerce and travel.

Beep beep.

No one should.

Yep.

Shame indeed.

(Aside: 'Hot Fuzz' is a fantastic movie)

Nope. No genocide.

Not in the way they think, at all.

'My dad died en route to the hospital, I totally believe Israel is committing genocide now!'

Said no one. EVER.

Advertisement

They'll just escalate and escalate when people turn against them.

Yes they are.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

So weird, no?

They're not.

No, it's not a protest, and not protected by the First Amendment.

They even admit as much -- they say it's 'disruption', and that's a crime.

Advertisement

They don't want democracy, for all their bloviating about it.

They want to rule.

And when the people don't do what they want, they throw tantrums.

They do not care if you die, or lose your job, or face serious consequences for their actions.

Their agenda comes first.

And it's time we remind them they don't rule over us.

Tags: MOTHER JONES PALESTINE PALESTINIAN PROTESTS TRAFFIC BLM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Brett T.
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
Amy Curtis
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and They Were NOT U.S. Flags)
Doug P.
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Amy Curtis
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
FuzzyChimp
We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to Testify on Behalf of Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump) Brett T.
Advertisement