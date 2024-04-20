Mother Jones Says the Quite Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point

At least they're admitting what most of us have known all along: when Antifa, BLM, or the pro-Hamas goons block traffic in Chicago or San Francisco, or elsewhere -- it's not about swaying people to their cause. It's about bullying and disruption.

At least Mother Jones finally says the quiet part out loud.

Shutting down traffic has always been an important tool for protesters. For activists, disruption is the point.



“We know being held up in traffic sucks, but business can’t continue as usual while US citizens fund a genocide."https://t.co/dF6tlR5Qet — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 20, 2024

And since the federal government doesn't seem interested in doing anything about it, it's good to know where we stand. Although some states are trying to pass legislation to address this issue, something that is long overdue.

More from Mother Jones:

Lawmakers in Alaska, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia have introduced new legislation designed to increase penalties for blocking traffic. The majority of the bills have been introduced by Republicans, except in New York, where a Democrat, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, is leading the charge. If passed, these laws would take a variety of forms. In Arizona, blocking a highway or public road would become a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, punishable by up to more than 5 years in prison. In Massachusetts, it’s 10 years. New York officials want to expand their domestic terrorism law to include deliberately blocking public roads, bridges, or tunnels. West Virginia officials want to do the same, while carving out immunity for people who hit protesters with their cars. For all of their distinctions, advocates say these bills have one important thing in common. “Most of the proposals are unnecessary,” says Vera Eidelman, staff attorney at the ACLU. Blocking traffic without a permit is already illegal in all 50 states and typically classified as a minor offense.

This is more than blocking traffic and a minor offense -- and Mother Jones admits it in their own post. It's about disruption, the willful and planned intent to commit a crime and hurt commerce and travel.

‘I know having your dad die of heart failure in that trapped ambulance sucks, but it’s for the greater good’



If you’re blocking traffic, I automatically disregard your cause.

Shut down traffic, deface art, shut down a sporting event, idc what you’re protesting, I already won’t support it and in fact will support whoever you’re protesting against. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 20, 2024

Shame indeed.

Nobody: Just lost my job because now I'm late for work. I should join their cause!

Nobody: Just pooped my pants. Maybe these crazy kids are right.

Nobody: Just had my baby in the car. We should name him Free Palestine!

'My dad died en route to the hospital, I totally believe Israel is committing genocide now!'

Said no one. EVER.

Y'all never stop to think about how you're turning people against your cause. #selfrighteous — Wi11iam Be1cher (@EdB_Ohio) April 20, 2024

They'll just escalate and escalate when people turn against them.

Being run over sucks worse.



Just remember if you choose to do this: you're the criminals and you're getting what you deserve. — Marcus Epistemicidal Maniac Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) April 20, 2024

You’re describing terrorism. — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 20, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Funny how shutting down traffic for a genocide wasn’t happening when China’s genocide against the Uigurs was exposed. Ports weren’t blocked. No blocking of Chinese imports. No protests in Chinatown blaming the residents for an atrocity 6,000 miles away. https://t.co/SFLsSfBKiB — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 20, 2024

It’s all fun and games until a MoJo author’s family member is in an ambulance trapped behind an illegal blockade. I hope you’re prepared for that day. https://t.co/w0vdTmQrlt — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 20, 2024

Wrong, it's not a "Protest" and they aren't "Protesters"



Blocking roads and the free travel of others is a violent crime, and they are criminals https://t.co/ocogLoe0wT — LEO Mike 🇺🇸👮🏼‍♂️🚔 (@mpfive0) April 20, 2024

No, it's not a protest, and not protected by the First Amendment.

They even admit as much -- they say it's 'disruption', and that's a crime.

Fundamentally anti-democratic mindset. "Everyone else should have to do what we say, because we're right, and they're wrong." https://t.co/RJUEQf27gZ — (((Christian JB))) 🚜---Z (@christianjbdev) April 20, 2024

They don't want democracy, for all their bloviating about it.

They want to rule.

And when the people don't do what they want, they throw tantrums.

The problem is they can't possibly know why people are driving. Sure for many it's an inconvenience. But there could be incredibly urgent matters like medical emergencies. It's to say my personal beliefs and political causes are more important than the well being of others. https://t.co/KdcQSRr3mg — Connor D. Wolf (@ConnorInTheNews) April 20, 2024

They do not care if you die, or lose your job, or face serious consequences for their actions.

Their agenda comes first.

And it's time we remind them they don't rule over us.