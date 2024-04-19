Everything Is Fine: FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Threaten U.S. Infrastructure

This seems bad.
JUST IN: The FBI says Chinese hackers are preparing to launch an attack on U.S. infrastructure.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 18, 2024
FBI Director Chris Wray said the Chinese will have the "ability to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing."
Wray said that the Chinese have… pic.twitter.com/Bbqaq963X9
Might want to pay attention to this one, especially after FBI Director Wray said there's concern over coordinated terror attacks like the one in Moscow that saw over 130 people killed.
FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Are Poised to Hit US Infrastructure Anytime With ‘Devastating Blow’— The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 19, 2024
‘Its plan is to land low blows against civilian infrastructure to try to induce panic,’ FBI Director Christopher Wray said.https://t.co/uPERmv573V
More from the Epoch Times:
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that hackers linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have infiltrated America’s critical infrastructure and are biding their time as they wait for the right moment to strike a “devastating blow.”
Mr. Wray said in an April 18 speech at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, that the threats posed by China-sponsored hackers are no longer a matter that’s over the horizon but that “they’re upon us now.”
“A few years ago, we might have said China represents the most significant long-term threat,” he said. “That’s no longer the best way to describe the danger.”
We also know Chinese nationals are pouring over our open southern border.
What could possibly go wrong?
They buy up American land, export fentanyl into our cities, fly spy balloons across our country unmolested, send Chinese nationals across our open border and can hack our infrastructure at will.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2024
China preys on weakness.
Yes, they do. And we're very, very weak.
Hurry, send Ukraine another $100 billion!!!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 18, 2024
That'll solve our problems.
Meanwhile an unprecedented amount of Chinese Nationals have been illegally entering the U.S. via the southern border.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 19, 2024
You can see the statistics yourself.
They’ve been skyrocketing.
Biden’s open border policy is the greatest threat facing America. pic.twitter.com/Y1rweNz6UN
It really is going to cause major problems.
But we were told White supremacists are going to be the problem..— Alexander Peresviet (@AlexPeresviet) April 19, 2024
Hahaha
Our government is unserious.
If only we had some sort of agency that could get ahead of these kinds of things. J/k They'd probably be too busy monitoring Trump supporters.— TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) April 18, 2024
And parents at school board meetings, and traditional Catholics.
I've been mocking the US government's cybersecurity for the entire time I've been active on Twitter, which has been 10 years.— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) April 19, 2024
Your elites are incompetent, and paid with the spoils of your taxes. https://t.co/1RKa7HZEsS
Incompetent is putting it mildly.
Seems like the FBI should have put more effort into our national security than targeting our own citizens. https://t.co/yvobQ4zg3X— Mitch Little (@realmitchlittle) April 19, 2024
But priorities.
Our government has been asleep at the wheel and has left us vulnerable to these types of attacks. https://t.co/TvIboNFHHl— Rivah Chick 🪷 (@SweetVaBreezy) April 19, 2024
Intentionally.
Remember when Biden gave Putin a list of US “critical infrastructure” to avoid if they stage cyberattacks? He probably gave Xi one too. https://t.co/K0gUMbeBPo https://t.co/0rMlHs2O9B— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2024
Of course he did.
Bank on it.
