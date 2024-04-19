Everything Is Fine: FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Threaten U.S. Infrastructure

'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 19, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This seems bad.

Might want to pay attention to this one, especially after FBI Director Wray said there's concern over coordinated terror attacks like the one in Moscow that saw over 130 people killed.

More from the Epoch Times:

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that hackers linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have infiltrated America’s critical infrastructure and are biding their time as they wait for the right moment to strike a “devastating blow.”

Mr. Wray said in an April 18 speech at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, that the threats posed by China-sponsored hackers are no longer a matter that’s over the horizon but that “they’re upon us now.”

“A few years ago, we might have said China represents the most significant long-term threat,” he said. “That’s no longer the best way to describe the danger.”

We also know Chinese nationals are pouring over our open southern border.

What could possibly go wrong?

Yes, they do. And we're very, very weak.

That'll solve our problems.

It really is going to cause major problems.

Our government is unserious.

And parents at school board meetings, and traditional Catholics.

Incompetent is putting it mildly.

But priorities.

Intentionally.

Of course he did.

Bank on it.

