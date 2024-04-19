Everything Is Fine: FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Threaten U.S. Infrastructure

This seems bad.

JUST IN: The FBI says Chinese hackers are preparing to launch an attack on U.S. infrastructure.



FBI Director Chris Wray said the Chinese will have the "ability to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing."



Might want to pay attention to this one, especially after FBI Director Wray said there's concern over coordinated terror attacks like the one in Moscow that saw over 130 people killed.

FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Are Poised to Hit US Infrastructure Anytime With ‘Devastating Blow’



More from the Epoch Times:

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that hackers linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have infiltrated America’s critical infrastructure and are biding their time as they wait for the right moment to strike a “devastating blow.” Mr. Wray said in an April 18 speech at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, that the threats posed by China-sponsored hackers are no longer a matter that’s over the horizon but that “they’re upon us now.” “A few years ago, we might have said China represents the most significant long-term threat,” he said. “That’s no longer the best way to describe the danger.”

They buy up American land, export fentanyl into our cities, fly spy balloons across our country unmolested, send Chinese nationals across our open border and can hack our infrastructure at will.



Meanwhile an unprecedented amount of Chinese Nationals have been illegally entering the U.S. via the southern border.



You can see the statistics yourself.



They’ve been skyrocketing.



I've been mocking the US government's cybersecurity for the entire time I've been active on Twitter, which has been 10 years.



