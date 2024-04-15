Iranian Woman’s Message to the World Following Iran’s Attack on Israel Goes Viral
WATCH: Bill Maher Says Canada Is a Cautionary Tale on Moving Too Far Left

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 15, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Earlier, we told you about Bill Maher calling out the 'death to America' chants, and we've written about just how gosh darned right Maher has been lately, about a lot of things from Harvard and Hamas to defending Mr. Beast building wells in Africa.

Watch him go off on Canada and the far Left, and what happens when wokeness goes unchecked:

A very good monologue.

We hope a lot of nations are great again.

It's a vicious cycle.

And the further left they go, the further right the response will go.

We've been there. It's not good.

He is making sense, and we hope more people realize it before we go all Thelma and Louise here.

If you had told us 20 years ago Bill Maher would sound like a semi-conservative voice of reason, we'd have laughed at you.

Hard.

It's refreshing.

It also highlights just how bats**t the Left has become.

Well, duh.

And as this writer likes to remind people: politics is downstream of culture. So if the woke are losing that, it's a good thing.

