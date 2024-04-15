WATCH: Bill Maher Says Canada Is a Cautionary Tale on Moving Too Far Left

Earlier, we told you about Bill Maher calling out the 'death to America' chants, and we've written about just how gosh darned right Maher has been lately, about a lot of things from Harvard and Hamas to defending Mr. Beast building wells in Africa.

Advertisement

Watch him go off on Canada and the far Left, and what happens when wokeness goes unchecked:

They say in politics, liberals are the gas pedal, and conservatives are the brakes, and I'm generally with the gas pedal, but not if we're driving off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/hutj3OUVQi — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 13, 2024

A very good monologue.

He’s 100% correct. This current government is running our country into the ground. When I left four years ago, everyone abroad was so surprised ‘but Canada is so great’ ya, no. It’s great at propaganda. It’s hanging on to ‘zombie lies’. We were great. I hope we will be again. — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) April 13, 2024

We hope a lot of nations are great again.

The voters are supposed to be the steering wheel though and would be if the 13th amendment hadn't made a behemoth government a perpetual motion machine with the taxpayers being the human battery farm.



Welcome to the actual matrix. We fuel what we are trying to fight. — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) April 14, 2024

It's a vicious cycle.

They’re not liberals anymore.



They’re fascists and communists. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) April 13, 2024

And the further left they go, the further right the response will go.

If you think Canada is off the rails liberal, go to any Blue city in America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 13, 2024

We've been there. It's not good.

You know America’s culture and socioeconomic system is broken when Bill is making sense. Most of us don’t want to drive off a cliff and the ones who do only seem to realize it on the way down. — Mark Lamprecht📈🏌🏼‍♂️ (@MarkALamprecht) April 13, 2024

He is making sense, and we hope more people realize it before we go all Thelma and Louise here.

You know things are getting bad when even Bill Maher gets it right — Ian Graves (@IanGraves5) April 13, 2024

If you had told us 20 years ago Bill Maher would sound like a semi-conservative voice of reason, we'd have laughed at you.

Hard.

I come back every week for these moments of common sense. — C. Lane (@mr__blonde_) April 13, 2024

It's refreshing.

He's done and said so many awful things over the years, I hate deferring to Maher as the barometer of anti-wokeness -- but this is pretty compelling. https://t.co/C9cQk54iHK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2024

Advertisement

It also highlights just how bats**t the Left has become.

This eight-minute video contains more accurate news about Canada than any eight-minute video from the regime media in Canada. https://t.co/jvpKThehnj — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 13, 2024

Well, duh.

5 years ago liberals were gently trying to reason with woke activists. Now, they use harsh criticism and mockery against wokeness.



What this shows is that while woke still has institutional power in media, universities, and government it has lost the culture. https://t.co/XdxgdxtxFZ — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 13, 2024

And as this writer likes to remind people: politics is downstream of culture. So if the woke are losing that, it's a good thing.