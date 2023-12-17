Bill Maher Is a Better School Than Harvard: Watch His Eight Minute History Lesson on Israel and Hamas

This may be one of the best Bill Maher segments ever.

'I know it's supposed to be that magical time of year, but maybe what we all really need right now is a good dose of realism', he begins, and everything that follows is just perfection. We should probably show it to our 18-24 year olds.

Watch the rest:

All wars end with negotiation, but it's hard to negotiate when the other side's bargaining position is "you all die and disappear." pic.twitter.com/x72h9Zlqjy — Bill Maher (@billmaher) December 16, 2023

No, you cannot.

That was a good one and anyone under 25 yrs old listening probably got more of a history lesson here then they ever did in school! Thank you, loads of truth in humor... @billmaher — Alex Austin (@Alextxfl) December 16, 2023

There was more history in that eight minutes than some college level courses.

Sad that an 8-minute Bill Maher monologue gives you a more objective and factual overview of Middle Eastern history than you’d get from 8 years of high school and college… https://t.co/VayIdLA2PY — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) December 16, 2023

Great minds think alike.

Hamas will not surrender

They must be defeated

Decisively — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 16, 2023

That's the only way to a lasting peace.

My moma once told me “Don’t start none - won’t be none “. Someone should have told Hamas. — Mark (@Mark60480727) December 17, 2023

Exactly. Hamas is watching the 'FAFO' priciple play out in real time.

Best case for Israel’s side of the dispute I have seen articulated yet. Amazing it comes from a comedian. — Nick Dranias (@NickDranias) December 16, 2023

Kind of speaks volumes about the political and academic leadership in America, doesn't it, when a comedian is making this case and they aren't?

Bill Maher, who is notoriously high half the time, understands the law of war better than any “foreign affairs expert.” https://t.co/2gJal0Ng18 — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) December 16, 2023

The 'experts' have long lost their credibility.

Love the comparison with Mexico



Gaza has the potential to be a little success story



But Palestinians focus on killing Jews instead of being productive



One of those 2 life choices brings more prosperity and independence than the other — Alex (@adoggzz) December 16, 2023

Can't argue with this. We also laughed out loud at 'From the Rio Grande to Portland, Oregon.'

Really excellent stuff, which gets to how the international community keeps perpetuating the conflict by treating Palestinians as different from every other post-war refugee group in history. https://t.co/12M0mmOkso — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2023

It really is excellent.

This is very good history and perspective https://t.co/GCK42UIz7S — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 16, 2023

Very good.

Especially when he talks about sharing the land -- and the multiple attempts at a two-state solution.

Yes, yes it is.

Very interesting.

“The Palestinian people should know, your leaders, and the useful idiots on college campuses who are their ‘allies’, are not doing you any favors by keeping alive the ‘river to the sea’ myth. I mean where do you think Israel is going? Spoiler Alert: no where.” https://t.co/QY0Aa5zTaH — Eric Schorr (@EJSchorr) December 16, 2023

This was probably our favorite part.

Absolutely outstanding 'New Rule' monologue by Bill Maher this week on the Israel-Hamas war. This is real satire. And, it is unimaginable that anything as hard-hitting while also downright funny as this would appear on British mainstream media. https://t.co/B7MsLtHjmO — John Jones (@ThatJohnJones) December 16, 2023

Maher is an outlier on American media, too. Very few people with a microphone has big as his are saying the things he's saying as of late.

Bill Maher doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the most levelheaded commentators in politics today https://t.co/LlDumiCd8H — Punxsutawney Phil Stan (@based_rowing) December 17, 2023

No, he doesn't. He's also a very good benchmark for just how insanely radical the Left has become. Maher's positions on issues hasn't changed, and there was a time he was far to the Left of most people. Now he seems positively centrist.

Where do you think Israel is going to go?



Spoiler alert: nowhere



They’re here. They like their bagel with schmear get used to it.



Bill nails it… https://t.co/ZEhyBB7IDX — Cherry Bomb🍒💣 (@perlapartdeux) December 16, 2023

The bagel line was also a gem.

60% of 18-24 year olds think Hamas’s attack on Israel can be justified, and 51% think Israel should be ended, according to the Harvard-Harris poll.@billmaher, you know what you need to do: https://t.co/BxN22BoymQ pic.twitter.com/WN7w0WAZ9W — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 16, 2023

If he's really not posting to TikTok, he needs to be.

The delivery of this take by Bill Maher as a reality check is not going to go down well with the Pro Palestine activists in the West. Will likely become the subject of protest and anger. https://t.co/WlXKoY0CrG — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) December 16, 2023

Some of the comments and quotes are very, very angry at Maher. But he'll stick by his guns, and that's why we respect him. Even if we disagree on many things.

***

