Bill Maher Is a Better School Than Harvard: Watch His Eight Minute History Lesson on Israel and Hamas

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 17, 2023
Damian Dovarganes

This may be one of the best Bill Maher segments ever. 

'I know it's supposed to be that magical time of year, but maybe what we all really need right now is a good dose of realism', he begins, and everything that follows is just perfection. We should probably show it to our 18-24 year olds.

Watch the rest:

No, you cannot.

There was more history in that eight minutes than some college level courses.

Great minds think alike.

That's the only way to a lasting peace.

Exactly. Hamas is watching the 'FAFO' priciple play out in real time.

Kind of speaks volumes about the political and academic leadership in America, doesn't it, when a comedian is making this case and they aren't?

The 'experts' have long lost their credibility.

Can't argue with this. We also laughed out loud at 'From the Rio Grande to Portland, Oregon.'

It really is excellent.

Very good.

Especially when he talks about sharing the land -- and the multiple attempts at a two-state solution.

Yes, yes it is.

Very interesting.

This was probably our favorite part.

Maher is an outlier on American media, too. Very few people with a microphone has big as his are saying the things he's saying as of late.

No, he doesn't. He's also a very good benchmark for just how insanely radical the Left has become. Maher's positions on issues hasn't changed, and there was a time he was far to the Left of most people. Now he seems positively centrist.

The bagel line was also a gem.

If he's really not posting to TikTok, he needs to be.

Some of the comments and quotes are very, very angry at Maher. But he'll stick by his guns, and that's why we respect him. Even if we disagree on many things.

***

Tags: BILL MAHER GAZA ISRAEL TERRORISM WAR

