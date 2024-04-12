Priorities: Judge Rules Ontario Man Can Use Public Funding for BIZARRE 'Gender Affirming' Surgery

Ah, Canada. When they're not trying to force 'Minority Report' style hate-speech laws on people, they're using MAiD to euthanize the poor, mentally ill, and military veterans.

They may not have enough money to pay for your cancer treatment (but they'll gladly refer you to MAiD, no worries), but they have the funding to pay for gender-affirming surgeries.

That -- in and of itself -- is not a surprise. It's Canada, after all.

But the devil is, as they say, in the details.

Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery https://t.co/1f0b8rkLf4 — CP24 (@CP24) April 11, 2024

From CP24 (emphasis added):

An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be "experimental" by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle. The prospective patient, identified only as K.S. in documents filed with the provincial Health Services Appeal and Review Board (HSARB), was seeking coverage under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) for a penile-preserving vaginoplasty, a procedure in which a vaginal cavity is surgically created while keeping the penis intact. Since 2023, K.S. has been engaged in a series of appeals to the review board following an initial denial by OHIP to cover the surgery. On April 10, a final appeal launched by OHIP was dismissed by the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

So this patient gets to keep his penis and get a vagina, all courtesy of Canadian taxpayers.

Jesus Christ.



Tax payer money should NOT be going to this 🤦🏾‍♂️ — DirtyDeep (@DirtyDeep89) April 11, 2024

Oh, but it is.

I needed cataract surgery and Ohip wouldn’t cover anything beyond a basic procedure that would require a lifetime of coke bottle glasses, because I wasn’t blind enough . So I paid out of pocket for what I needed — Terrible Analogies 🇨🇦 (@CovidAnalogies) April 11, 2024

Maybe if you identified as blind, they'd have covered it.

Who will the children sue when they decide they shouldn’t have been allowed this? The taxpayers? 🤔 — Ask why (@whywhynot123) April 11, 2024

Of course.

Out of all the surgeries people are waiting on, can't afford...this is what the taxpayer is covering?

Unbelievable. — runninggreento (@runninggreento) April 11, 2024

When the government pays for your health care, they get to choose who wins and who loses.

Why cure cancer when tax money can be used to cut off your genitals and they followup with MAID. — BJDichter Handy Scapegoat HonkingForFreedom.com (@BJdichter) April 12, 2024

Exactly? Why treat cancer? MAiD is there.

Sex changes are much more important.

Truly unbelievable and offensive use of public funds. In 2022-2023, over 17,000 Canadians died while waiting for actually life-saving surgery. https://t.co/Qt7W6rY8e8 — Eliza Mondegreen (@elizamondegreen) April 12, 2024

By design. It saves the government money.

An individual with a diaper fetish which he shows on social media is getting experimental surgery in Texas to keep his johnson while building a fake vag while costing Ont taxpayers $70k.



Likely another $500k in follow up treatment...



F this. https://t.co/G4VeD4N5BK — KS-Canada (@CanadaKlr) April 12, 2024

Must be nice.

Imagine how many cancer patients $500k could treat.

An Ontario judge just ruled that a man who wants a surgical neovagnia constructed while keeping his penis intact has a legal right to this procedure that the Canadian healthcare system cannot refuse.



There is no upper bound to the insanity. https://t.co/L62clxwieN — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 11, 2024

There is no limits to their insanity.