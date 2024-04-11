'Rent Free' Alert! L.A. Times' O.J. Simpson Obituary Temporarily Made It About Trump
Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With World Central Kitchen Convoy

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

Oh. 

After Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen (WCK) accused Israel of 'deliberately' targeting a WCK convoy, and of 'genocide', a picture has surfaced of Hamas with WCK workers, and allegedly riding with the vehicles. Whether or not there's more to the story, we'll have to wait and see.

Several of those WCK workers died in the strike, sadly.

True, but knowing that Israel is targeting Hamas, might be wise to avoid them.

Good questions.

Can't imagine why?

No, it isn't.

That's a possibility.

And the sooner they lose, the better off the world will be.

Israel is not committing genocide. Protestations from the Left not withstanding.

Possibly.

Yes it does.

Answers would be lovely.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

