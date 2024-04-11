Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With World Central Kitchen Convoy

Oh.

After Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen (WCK) accused Israel of 'deliberately' targeting a WCK convoy, and of 'genocide', a picture has surfaced of Hamas with WCK workers, and allegedly riding with the vehicles. Whether or not there's more to the story, we'll have to wait and see.

Hi @chefjoseandres care to explain this picture? You’ve spent the week accusing Israel targeting @WCKitchen volunteers & now we know Hamas was riding with the vehicles. You also accused Israel of genocide which is an absolute lie. Now YOU can be seen hanging with Hamas. WTF??? pic.twitter.com/914YyGxbfZ — Sebastian Marinaio ⚓️ (@SebastianM1861) April 10, 2024

Several of those WCK workers died in the strike, sadly.

To be fair, in order to get ANYTHING done in Gaza it HAS to go thru Hamas — NMH 🇮🇱 (@NMHonX) April 10, 2024

True, but knowing that Israel is targeting Hamas, might be wise to avoid them.

Why settle for a picture when we have video. What Gaza Police @WCKitchen ? Where are the children and women? https://t.co/4jDgEM4AJm — Leslie Kajomovitz (@lkajomovitz) April 10, 2024

Good questions.

Can't imagine why?

Well, that’s not some good optics for the World Central Kitchen. https://t.co/TQKdRASz77 — jordan 🐝 (@jortron) April 10, 2024

No, it isn't.

So apparently, @chefjoseandres and @WCKitchen volunteers were infected with #HamasTerrorists and used as human shields. The @IDF understandably targeted a car full of terrorists and in a perverse, grotesque victory for Hamas, they were killed. https://t.co/ykGR7fEWa9 — Beautiful•Israel 🎗️ (@goatgirl987) April 10, 2024

That's a possibility.

WCK was fully aware that Hamas was controlling all the food, and the risk they were taking was nothing short of insane. They entrusted their workers to a terrorist organisation who are in the middle of a war they are losing. https://t.co/6SB46yYdZ3 — Dani Epstein (@daniepstein_com) April 10, 2024

And the sooner they lose, the better off the world will be.

.@chefjoseandres your organization does good work & it’s possible you need to coordinate with terrorists to get the aid in (a questionable decision but assuming you made it with much thought). But then don’t be surprised if Israel mistakenly sees the team as Hamas. NOT GENOCIDE https://t.co/g6K1sNRTRE — BubO (@bub_o) April 10, 2024

Israel is not committing genocide. Protestations from the Left not withstanding.

Any answer @UNRWA @WCKitchen ?

Did everything have to be approved by HAMAS?

Were you played by HAMAS who used you to hide their movements? https://t.co/o7d8fRjLSV — Roger Allen, FSA, FCIA 🇺🇦 🇮🇱😷 6x💉🌊 (@WorkingActuary) April 10, 2024

Possibly.

Certainly raises a lot of questions! https://t.co/jeDcU9968d — Rolene Marks ✡️🎗️🇮🇱 (@RoleMarks) April 10, 2024

Yes it does.

Answers would be lovely.