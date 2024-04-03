Guy Benson Provides Context for Biden's Response to World Central Kitchen and Afghan Drone Strike

On Monday, several aid workers with the World Central Kitchen were killed in Gaza, by Israeli strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the event a 'tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people.' The outrage was swift and directed at Israel, who is investigating the strike.

President Biden, who is feeling the heat over his support of Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas, issued a lengthy statement condemning the tragedy.

I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday.



Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen.



Here is my full statement. pic.twitter.com/Nl2jq8wqTt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 3, 2024

Guy Benson noticed something very interesting, though.

Context: When news broke that the US had accidentally droned an innocent family to death in Kabul, amid the deadly chaos of Biden’s Afghanistan abandonment, the president went to the beach for the weekend — leaving military officials to make the announcement & deal with the… https://t.co/T5VOuQ3MNT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 3, 2024

I don’t remember any fallout tbh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 3, 2024

Also, Biden still hasn't spoken the names of the 13 U.S. service members killed at Abbey Gate — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 3, 2024

But he did arrest one of their fathers.

Biden couldn’t care less. This is all election year theatrics for his friends in MI and MN. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) April 3, 2024

The hypocrisy is astonishing. — Christy Wilson (@christyk1313) April 3, 2024

After praising the attack for a few days or a week. Even after everyone knew they killed an innocent family. — David (@AngryDingo) April 3, 2024

How often has Biden mentioned 5 Americans still held by Hamas?



He may have, but I don't remember it — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 3, 2024

Well see there were no Jews to blame, and therefore no votes to be gained on the left-wing fringe, by taking accountability for the actions in Afghanistan. https://t.co/rjaKuuS1gm — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 3, 2024

The contrast is ugly. https://t.co/jtYrOx61Ah — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) April 3, 2024

Fallout?



There was no fallout.



The media covered for him, as usual. https://t.co/f5VY2NuQWR — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) April 3, 2024

That’s some potent context right there. https://t.co/mSwhyv2ygP — Squip Fitch (@SquipFitch) April 3, 2024

