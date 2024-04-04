Chef, UN Stooge Say Aid Workers Were 'Targeted Deliberately'

New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 04, 2024
Screenshotted meme

As you certainly know by now, seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were killed by an Israeli airstrike. That was the breaking point for President Joe Biden, who called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday and said U.S. aid would be conditioned on Israel ensuring that no civilians would be harmed.

José Andrés, chef and World Central Kitchen boss, told CBS News that the airstrikes on the aid convoy were "targeted deliberately."


UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese last month told the UN Human Rights Council that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

She believes that Israel killed the aid workers on purpose to scare away other organizations bringing food the the Palestinians.

So Israel bombed the World Central Kitchen vehicles to encourage other aid agencies to pull out, thereby starving the Palestinians to death. If Israel wanted civilian Palestinians killed, it would most like take a more direct route.

***

Tags: AID ISRAEL PALESTINE

