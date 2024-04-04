Chef, UN Stooge Say Aid Workers Were 'Targeted Deliberately'

As you certainly know by now, seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were killed by an Israeli airstrike. That was the breaking point for President Joe Biden, who called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday and said U.S. aid would be conditioned on Israel ensuring that no civilians would be harmed.

José Andrés, chef and World Central Kitchen boss, told CBS News that the airstrikes on the aid convoy were "targeted deliberately."

Chef José Andrés said the 7 aid workers killed by an Israeli airstrike were "targeted deliberately," and he believes the conflict in Gaza is "not a war against terrorism anymore" and instead, it's a "war against humanity itself." Israel blamed the strike on "misidentification." pic.twitter.com/wIP1NqXEia — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2024

World Central Kitchen does good work, but this is a blood libel unsupportable by logic or evidence. Also, Andres has been accusing Israel of targeting civilians and hospitals for months on Twitter, and called for a ceasefire on October 13, less than a week after October 7. https://t.co/k2m7iz5QwP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 4, 2024

At no point does @chefjoseandres mention Hamas — because he knows if he does his workers in Gaza and the West Bank would probably be killed by them



New York Times is predictably complicit in the coverup by allowing it pic.twitter.com/LzEHE25ncZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 4, 2024

The loss of these aid workers is a genuine tragedy and Andres is entitled to his thoughts, but given that he called for a ceasefire a week after October 7th - effectively asking Israel to let the murder of 1300 citizens slide - we're not required to take his opinion seriously. https://t.co/rLUUOzDtpb — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 4, 2024





José Andrés is a major Democratic Party donor. His restaurants in California were granted an opt out from the commercial gas stove ban. They know that is going on here. https://t.co/hvhrtNSEtV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2024





UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese last month told the UN Human Rights Council that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

On the day Israel bombed a foreign embassy in a third country, it also killed @WCKitchen humanitarian workers. Israel is crossing every possible red line, still with full impunity.

Sanctions now.

Indictements now. — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) April 2, 2024

She believes that Israel killed the aid workers on purpose to scare away other organizations bringing food the the Palestinians.

Knowing how Israel operates,my assessment is that Israeli forces intentionally killed #WCK workers so that donors would pull out & civilians in Gaza could continue to be starved quietly.Israel knows Western countries & most Arab countries won't move a finger for the Palestinians. https://t.co/lwdjzRJNyT — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) April 2, 2024

People like you should not be taken seriously, ever. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 4, 2024

QAnon, but for antisemites — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) April 2, 2024

You are gaslighting a difficult situation by spreading lies and libel. You don't give AF about the hostages. You never cared to comment after any terrorist attacks that killed Israeli civilians. Never once. Why do you hate us so much? — Florian Seroussi (@florianseroussi) April 2, 2024

This "assessment" is the textbook definition of bias: drawing factual inferences based not on the evidence, but on a preconceived opinion.



Translation: "I don't really know what happened here, but I hate Israel and so I'll just assume they did something wrong and are at fault." — Alan Rosca (@alanrosca) April 2, 2024

this person’s whole feed = demented ravings of an obsessive bigot https://t.co/T8i9FPEllm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 4, 2024

So Israel bombed the World Central Kitchen vehicles to encourage other aid agencies to pull out, thereby starving the Palestinians to death. If Israel wanted civilian Palestinians killed, it would most like take a more direct route.

