Sunny Hostin: Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes, and Cicadas Are All Caused by Climate Change
'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt
White House Is Back to Shaming Members of Congress for Taking PPP Loans
Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About...
WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger...
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and...
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the...
'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men...
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian...
Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That...
Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Being 'Proud' of Overturning Roe v Wade
Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sin...
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant...
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and...

That's Not How This Works: Transgender Catholics Say Church Doesn't 'Understand' Their Lives

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 09, 2024
AngieArtist

On Monday, Pope Francis issued a new document, Dignitas infinita, and we shared both our skepticism and surprise at how solid the document ended up being.

Want to know how we know it's solid? The media are engaged in major whining about it.

Advertisement

Case in point:

More from the AP:

Transgender Catholics — as well as a priest who welcomes them to his parish — expressed disappointment Monday with a new Vatican document rejecting the fundamental concept of changing one’s biological sex.

In essence, it was a restatement of longstanding Catholic teaching, but the dismay was heightened because recent moves by Pope Francis had encouraged some trans Catholics to hope the church might become more accepting.

The pope has welcomed a community of transgender women to his weekly general audiences. And last year, the Vatican said it’s permissible, under certain circumstances, for trans people to be baptized as Catholics and serve as godparents.

“A document like this is very hurtful to the larger LGBTQ+ community but especially to the trans community,” said Maxwell Kuzma, 32, a lifelong Catholic transgender man working as a film editor and writer in rural Ohio.

That's not how this works.

The Church is not here to affirm anyone's lives; it is here to proclaim the Gospel and the truth, and the teachings of the Church.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's how they think this works.

It's not.

No, they don't.

Yes.

Given what else this Pope has said and done, it's a breath of fresh air.

Alternate headline just dropped.

And basic biology.

Exactly.

Advertisement

Yep. Long before transgenderism was a thing.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

Really bad news.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM GENDER GENDER IDENTITY POPE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt
Amy Curtis
White House Is Back to Shaming Members of Congress for Taking PPP Loans
Brett T.
Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About COVID (15 Agencies Knew!)
Sam J.
WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger About Going to College (WATCH)
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement