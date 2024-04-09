That's Not How This Works: Transgender Catholics Say Church Doesn't 'Understand' Their Lives

On Monday, Pope Francis issued a new document, Dignitas infinita, and we shared both our skepticism and surprise at how solid the document ended up being.

Want to know how we know it's solid? The media are engaged in major whining about it.

Case in point:

Transgender Catholics say new Vatican document shows no understanding of their lives https://t.co/TvfKz4emKx — The Associated Press (@AP) April 8, 2024

More from the AP:

Transgender Catholics — as well as a priest who welcomes them to his parish — expressed disappointment Monday with a new Vatican document rejecting the fundamental concept of changing one’s biological sex. In essence, it was a restatement of longstanding Catholic teaching, but the dismay was heightened because recent moves by Pope Francis had encouraged some trans Catholics to hope the church might become more accepting. The pope has welcomed a community of transgender women to his weekly general audiences. And last year, the Vatican said it’s permissible, under certain circumstances, for trans people to be baptized as Catholics and serve as godparents. “A document like this is very hurtful to the larger LGBTQ+ community but especially to the trans community,” said Maxwell Kuzma, 32, a lifelong Catholic transgender man working as a film editor and writer in rural Ohio.

That's not how this works.

The Church is not here to affirm anyone's lives; it is here to proclaim the Gospel and the truth, and the teachings of the Church.

That's how they think this works.

It's not.

Transgender Catholics have no understanding of their alleged faith — Matt 🌴🐊🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) April 8, 2024

No, they don't.

Because what matters is the word of God, not someone feelings.. — Christopher Prosch (@Pro1854) April 8, 2024

Yes.

I beg to differ. This is the most based the Catholic Church has ever been. — judy y (@Averyflash) April 8, 2024

Given what else this Pope has said and done, it's a breath of fresh air.

Or: Vatican reaffirms the dignity of humans as they are created by God and doubles-down on reality. — Saint City Digest (@SaintCityDigest) April 9, 2024

Alternate headline just dropped.

One of the very few times I might actually agree with the Catholic Church.



Up to this point is just been common sense and logic. — Cyclonus Maximus (@JustWinCy) April 8, 2024

And basic biology.

IOW, Transgender Catholics show no understanding of their professed faith https://t.co/qdeo4djc66 — Ashley McCully (@TXTrendyChick) April 8, 2024

Exactly.

Pretty sure Catholicism was around before transgenderism. https://t.co/trQUv8cthd — XBradTC (@xbradtc) April 8, 2024

Yep. Long before transgenderism was a thing.

The Catholic Church continues to show no dignity to women as equal to men, no dignity to LGBTQ+ and trans individuals but remains fixed in the Middle Ages with its views on sexuality and sexual identity. https://t.co/WapHENSTGj — Patricia Jaeger (@Jaeger00P) April 8, 2024

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

I got some bad news for them and their understanding of the Catholic church. https://t.co/15EVVaIW8V — Silkk The Blocker (@_NurseRatchet) April 8, 2024

Really bad news.

***

