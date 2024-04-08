Shocker: Mayo Clinic Reports HUGE Health Issues (Including Cancer) Related to Puberty Bloc...
Pope Francis: Gender Theory, Sex Changes, Surrogacy Are 'Threats to Human Dignity'

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 AM on April 08, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Yesterday we told you the Vatican planned to release a document by Pope Francis, titled Dignitas infinita that would deal with -- among other things -- transgender ideology and surrogacy.

Given how divisive his last document was, we were prepared to for something similar from this. 

But it seems we were wrong. 

If that's the AP headline, then it must be pretty solid (yeah, we're shocked, too).

They write:

The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave threats to human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that violate God’s plan for human life.

The Vatican’s doctrine office issued “Infinite Dignity,” a 20-page declaration that has been in the works for five years. After substantial revision in recent months, it was approved March 25 by Pope Francis, who ordered its publication.

In its most eagerly anticipated section, the Vatican repeated its rejection of “gender theory” or the idea that one’s gender can be changed. It said God created man and woman as biologically different, separate beings, and said they must not tinker with that plan or try to “make oneself God.”

“It follows that any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception,” the document said.

The fact they said the section on gender was 'most eagerly anticipated' kind of gives away the plot: they were hoping for something similar to Fiducia supplicans, which was interpreted by the media and the Left as a shift on the Catholic Church's teaching on gay marriage and same sex couples.

This document has been in the works for five years.

We wonder what Mr. Devout Catholic will do.

Yeah, we guess.

Most of us were, if we're honest.

There were some people very mad that the pope was actually, you know, Catholic on this:

Cope and seethe.

Nothing in there said not to love thy neighbor.

Sometimes loving they neighbor means telling them the truth.

This is hilarious. As if the Vatican cares about American politics, at all.

The 'progressive world' that thinks there are 57 genders and that eating bugs will change the weather? Yeah, may wanna rethink this one.

Here's a good rundown of the document:

A pleasant surprise from the Vatican. The media and the online trolls will rage until the next shiny thing gets their attention, but it seems -- for now -- to be a solid document from a pope with a less-than-stellar record.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


