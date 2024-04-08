Pope Francis: Gender Theory, Sex Changes, Surrogacy Are 'Threats to Human Dignity'

Yesterday we told you the Vatican planned to release a document by Pope Francis, titled Dignitas infinita that would deal with -- among other things -- transgender ideology and surrogacy.

Given how divisive his last document was, we were prepared to for something similar from this.

But it seems we were wrong.

BREAKING: The Vatican blasts sex change surgery, surrogacy and gender theory as grave threats to human dignity https://t.co/TTNeTa96ZK — The Associated Press (@AP) April 8, 2024

If that's the AP headline, then it must be pretty solid (yeah, we're shocked, too).

They write:

The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave threats to human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that violate God’s plan for human life. The Vatican’s doctrine office issued “Infinite Dignity,” a 20-page declaration that has been in the works for five years. After substantial revision in recent months, it was approved March 25 by Pope Francis, who ordered its publication. In its most eagerly anticipated section, the Vatican repeated its rejection of “gender theory” or the idea that one’s gender can be changed. It said God created man and woman as biologically different, separate beings, and said they must not tinker with that plan or try to “make oneself God.” “It follows that any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception,” the document said.

The fact they said the section on gender was 'most eagerly anticipated' kind of gives away the plot: they were hoping for something similar to Fiducia supplicans, which was interpreted by the media and the Left as a shift on the Catholic Church's teaching on gay marriage and same sex couples.

What took so long? — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) April 8, 2024

This document has been in the works for five years.

The face you make when you hear this pic.twitter.com/SsC5Il5Cj0 — Turtle ~🐢 (@Turtledude9) April 8, 2024

We wonder what Mr. Devout Catholic will do.

Better late than never, I guess. https://t.co/gd0fmTf4Sw — Donna Rahall (@dlrahall) April 8, 2024

Yeah, we guess.

I'm glad they made the right decision and rightfully put it on blast...was worried they would go all woke. https://t.co/etdzc7x4U7 — Shady (@Zacajaweah) April 8, 2024

Most of us were, if we're honest.

There were some people very mad that the pope was actually, you know, Catholic on this:

#TaxChurches and shut many of them down https://t.co/eo3LDZ236P — Elizabeth Jones (@Beitiris2) April 8, 2024

Cope and seethe.

And then Jesus said "Love thy neighbor, unless they're trans" — CeSquared (@CeSquaredd) April 8, 2024

Nothing in there said not to love thy neighbor.

Sometimes loving they neighbor means telling them the truth.

The Vatican is feeding into the hatred of the Republican party. They didn't need to do this at a time when we're so divided.



I'm done with the Catholic Church. @Pontifex — MsFit (@MsFit2022) April 8, 2024

This is hilarious. As if the Vatican cares about American politics, at all.

The Vatican and The Pope are irrelevant in this progressive world. — azninsect (@azninsect) April 8, 2024

The 'progressive world' that thinks there are 57 genders and that eating bugs will change the weather? Yeah, may wanna rethink this one.

Here's a good rundown of the document:

VATICAN CITY— Pope Francis condemns surrogacy, “gender theory” and transgender sex change in new document, “Dignitas infinita”.



SURROGACY CONDEMNED:

48. The Church also takes a stand against the practice of surrogacy, through which the immensely

worthy child becomes a mere… pic.twitter.com/I9MDXMDH7i — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) April 8, 2024

GENDER THEORY CONDEMNED:



55. The Church wishes, first of all, “to reaffirm that every person, regardless of sexual orientation,

ought to be respected in his or her dignity and treated with consideration, while ‘every sign of unjust

discrimination’ is to be carefully avoided,… — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) April 8, 2024

SEX CHANGE CONDEMNED:



60. The dignity of the body cannot be considered inferior to that of the person as such. The Catechism

of the Catholic Church expressly invites us to recognize that “the human body shares in the dignity

of ‘the image of God.’”



Such a truth deserves to be… — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) April 8, 2024

A pleasant surprise from the Vatican. The media and the online trolls will rage until the next shiny thing gets their attention, but it seems -- for now -- to be a solid document from a pope with a less-than-stellar record.

***

