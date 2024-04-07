Hoo Boy: Pope Francis Document on Transgenderism, Surrogacy to Drop on April 8

Doctor With ZERO Self-Awareness MAD at People Prioritizing Freedoms Over Bird Flu Panic
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on April 07, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Maybe Pope Francis is hoping the eclipse will overshadow the release of a new document on human dignity, which will also touch on 'gender ideologies' and surrogacy.

Advertisement

This is going to be bad, we thing.

Just like the disaster that was the blessings for same-sex couples.

Unless the Pope is anything short of explicitly clear that transgenderism and surrogacy are unacceptable in the Catholic faith, he will sow more division and drive more faithful away.

More from The Catholic Standard:

The Vatican press office announced that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith’s declaration on human dignity, said to include a faith-based critique of “gender ideologies” and surrogacy, will be released April 8.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the dicastery, and Msgr. Armando Matteo, secretary of the doctrinal section of the dicastery, along with Dr. Paola Scarcella, a professor of medicine and director of catechesis for persons with disabilities with the Community of Sant’Egidio, will speak at a Vatican news conference, the press office announced April 2.

In an interview with the Spanish news agency EFE in January, Cardinal Fernández had said, “We are preparing a very important document on human dignity which includes not only social issues, but also a strong critique of moral issues such as sex change, surrogacy, gender ideologies, etc.”

The social issues would include anything that impacts human dignity, such as immigration, poverty, war and environmental degradation.

“As Christians, we must not tire of insisting on the primacy of the human person and the defense of his or her dignity beyond every circumstance,” Pope Francis told members of the doctrinal dicastery in late January.

The pope said he hoped the new document “will help us, as a Church, to always be close to all those who, without fanfare, in concrete daily life, fight and personally pay the price for defending the rights of those who do not count.”

Advertisement

Really feels like he's doing as much damage as he can before he's no longer pope.

Because that's how things have gone in this papacy.

We would be shocked if he condemned it.

We can only imagine.

Most likely.

No, it doesn't. But the pope has done a lot of things that don't make sense

Oh, believe us, we do.

Might as well pull up a chair and watch the s**t show unfold.

They're girded.

Advertisement

That's literally not how it works, though.

And we get the feeling this will impress us.

Not in a good way.

***

