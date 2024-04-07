Hoo Boy: Pope Francis Document on Transgenderism, Surrogacy to Drop on April 8

Maybe Pope Francis is hoping the eclipse will overshadow the release of a new document on human dignity, which will also touch on 'gender ideologies' and surrogacy.

Advertisement

🚨Just in: The Pope's doctrinal chief has announced that the Catholic Church will be issuing a document on transgenderism, surrogacy on April 8th. pic.twitter.com/CR6fJv30Dp — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 6, 2024

This is going to be bad, we thing.

Just like the disaster that was the blessings for same-sex couples.

Unless the Pope is anything short of explicitly clear that transgenderism and surrogacy are unacceptable in the Catholic faith, he will sow more division and drive more faithful away.

More from The Catholic Standard:

The Vatican press office announced that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith’s declaration on human dignity, said to include a faith-based critique of “gender ideologies” and surrogacy, will be released April 8. Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the dicastery, and Msgr. Armando Matteo, secretary of the doctrinal section of the dicastery, along with Dr. Paola Scarcella, a professor of medicine and director of catechesis for persons with disabilities with the Community of Sant’Egidio, will speak at a Vatican news conference, the press office announced April 2. In an interview with the Spanish news agency EFE in January, Cardinal Fernández had said, “We are preparing a very important document on human dignity which includes not only social issues, but also a strong critique of moral issues such as sex change, surrogacy, gender ideologies, etc.” The social issues would include anything that impacts human dignity, such as immigration, poverty, war and environmental degradation. “As Christians, we must not tire of insisting on the primacy of the human person and the defense of his or her dignity beyond every circumstance,” Pope Francis told members of the doctrinal dicastery in late January. The pope said he hoped the new document “will help us, as a Church, to always be close to all those who, without fanfare, in concrete daily life, fight and personally pay the price for defending the rights of those who do not count.”

Really feels like he's doing as much damage as he can before he's no longer pope.

Why do I feel like this is gonna be a disaster? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 6, 2024

Because that's how things have gone in this papacy.

Either he fully condemns transgenders or he can get out. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 6, 2024

We would be shocked if he condemned it.

Oh this should be good. I wonder what part of God's word they'll change this time. — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) April 6, 2024

We can only imagine.

So he made accommodations with the Chinese communists, and now he's going to do the same thing with the American communists. Great. — Donkey Punch (@LeDonkey_Punch) April 7, 2024

Most likely.

This doesn’t make sense for the Catholic Church to back this. — Clinton Smith (@ClintonProfits) April 6, 2024

No, it doesn't. But the pope has done a lot of things that don't make sense

Expect it to let you down — Maga_Max (@MAGA_MAX_) April 6, 2024

Oh, believe us, we do.

Might as well pull up a chair and watch the s**t show unfold.

They're girded.

If he moves to support Transgenderism Let’s move to Immediately Remove Francis as our Pope. https://t.co/5pY9bewXIW — Mr Republican (@Gosar_Fan) April 6, 2024

Advertisement

That's literally not how it works, though.

I wonder heretical thing he'll say this time. The pope is corrupt, but I'm leaving room for him to impress me. https://t.co/EJvdtv95Zw — Proud American 🇺🇲 (@JoeSpice20) April 7, 2024

And we get the feeling this will impress us.

Not in a good way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!