Nailed It: Elon Musk Notices What A LOT of the Environmental Movement Has Morphed Into

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on April 05, 2024
Sarah D.

We've noticed for a while that the so-called environmentalist movement really, really hates people. Whether they support abortion (because babies have big carbon footprints) or human extinction, there's a not-small segment of the environmentalist crew that loathes their fellow human being.

It's often the 'just enough of me, way too many of you' mentality because -- for some inexplicable reason -- the people screaming the loudest about offing oneself or one's offspring for Gaia never take their own advice.

Elon Musk has noticed it, too.

Yes, yes it has been.

And -- right now -- it's mostly a fringe movement, but it's becoming an increasingly popular sentiment in environmentalist circles and we need to nip that in the bud pronto.

Weird is putting it mildly.

Nope.

Progressives are regressive.

Orwell would be proud.

Somewhere around 2000, when Al Gore lost the presidential race and, with it, his mind.

They'd rather people die, period.

The environmentalist movement is like a watermelon: green on the outside, red on the inside.

It's no coincidence that every solution to 'global warming' is a commie's fantasy.

Yes, it is.

Yes.

Exactly all of this.

Bingo.

You are the carbon they want to reduce. They've basically said as much.

Which is why they have to be relegated to the dust bin of history, where they -- and their ideology -- belong.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM HUMAN-RIGHTS

