Nailed It: Elon Musk Notices What A LOT of the Environmental Movement Has Morphed Into

We've noticed for a while that the so-called environmentalist movement really, really hates people. Whether they support abortion (because babies have big carbon footprints) or human extinction, there's a not-small segment of the environmentalist crew that loathes their fellow human being.

It's often the 'just enough of me, way too many of you' mentality because -- for some inexplicable reason -- the people screaming the loudest about offing oneself or one's offspring for Gaia never take their own advice.

Elon Musk has noticed it, too.

Too much of the environmentalist movement has morphed into a human extinctionist movement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2024

Yes, yes it has been.

And -- right now -- it's mostly a fringe movement, but it's becoming an increasingly popular sentiment in environmentalist circles and we need to nip that in the bud pronto.

They’re just weird sometimes https://t.co/A3n5G78y7j — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 5, 2024

Weird is putting it mildly.

Not exactly the direction intended for evolution. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 5, 2024

Nope.

Progressives are regressive.

War is peace

Freedom is slavery

Environmentalism is extinction — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 5, 2024

Orwell would be proud.

When did liberals go from picking up litter and fighting for clean water to believing they could control the weather and all human activities? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 5, 2024

Somewhere around 2000, when Al Gore lost the presidential race and, with it, his mind.

This is incredibly true.



They'd rather kill a whole bunch of people than admit that capitalism is the root of environmental progress! https://t.co/bmgXMFIi38 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 5, 2024

They'd rather people die, period.

More like Global Communist movement — Gusano (@mistergusano) April 5, 2024

The environmentalist movement is like a watermelon: green on the outside, red on the inside.

It's no coincidence that every solution to 'global warming' is a commie's fantasy.

Human existence is the most important thing to ever happen on the Earth. https://t.co/62shYNw0pa — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) April 5, 2024

Yes, it is.

“Environmentalists” have always just been Marxists in drag. It’s a politically correct way to attack capitalism/freedom/prosperity under the guise of protecting the environment. Never mind the fact the more capitalist/richer a country is the cleaner the environment. https://t.co/9l6FRj6yWT — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) April 5, 2024

Yes.

Exactly all of this.

Environmentalism only makes sense in a pro-humanity context.



Don't throw your garbage into the ocean.



Also don't sit in the dark sweating into your Chinese-made reusable shopping bags out of some misplaced sense of existential guilt. https://t.co/QczdJ164nK pic.twitter.com/OLtG8CXX2r — Mark Toole (@MarkBToole) April 5, 2024

Bingo.

You are the carbon they want to reduce. They've basically said as much.

Which is why they have to be relegated to the dust bin of history, where they -- and their ideology -- belong.

