Nailed It: Elon Musk Notices What A LOT of the Environmental Movement Has Morphed Into

We've noticed for a while that the so-called environmentalist movement really, really hates people. Whether they support abortion (because babies have big carbon footprints) or human extinction, there's a not-small segment of the environmentalist crew that loathes their fellow human being.
It's often the 'just enough of me, way too many of you' mentality because -- for some inexplicable reason -- the people screaming the loudest about offing oneself or one's offspring for Gaia never take their own advice.
Elon Musk has noticed it, too.
Too much of the environmentalist movement has morphed into a human extinctionist movement— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2024
Yes, yes it has been.
And -- right now -- it's mostly a fringe movement, but it's becoming an increasingly popular sentiment in environmentalist circles and we need to nip that in the bud pronto.
They’re just weird sometimes https://t.co/A3n5G78y7j— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 5, 2024
Weird is putting it mildly.
Not exactly the direction intended for evolution.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 5, 2024
Nope.
Progressives are regressive.
War is peace— George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 5, 2024
Freedom is slavery
Environmentalism is extinction
Orwell would be proud.
When did liberals go from picking up litter and fighting for clean water to believing they could control the weather and all human activities?— Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 5, 2024
Somewhere around 2000, when Al Gore lost the presidential race and, with it, his mind.
This is incredibly true.— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 5, 2024
They'd rather kill a whole bunch of people than admit that capitalism is the root of environmental progress! https://t.co/bmgXMFIi38
They'd rather people die, period.
More like Global Communist movement— Gusano (@mistergusano) April 5, 2024
The environmentalist movement is like a watermelon: green on the outside, red on the inside.
It's no coincidence that every solution to 'global warming' is a commie's fantasy.
Human existence is the most important thing to ever happen on the Earth. https://t.co/62shYNw0pa— often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) April 5, 2024
Yes, it is.
“Environmentalists” have always just been Marxists in drag. It’s a politically correct way to attack capitalism/freedom/prosperity under the guise of protecting the environment. Never mind the fact the more capitalist/richer a country is the cleaner the environment. https://t.co/9l6FRj6yWT— Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) April 5, 2024
Yes.
Exactly all of this.
Environmentalism only makes sense in a pro-humanity context.— Mark Toole (@MarkBToole) April 5, 2024
Don't throw your garbage into the ocean.
Also don't sit in the dark sweating into your Chinese-made reusable shopping bags out of some misplaced sense of existential guilt. https://t.co/QczdJ164nK pic.twitter.com/OLtG8CXX2r
Bingo.
You are the carbon they want to reduce. They've basically said as much.
Which is why they have to be relegated to the dust bin of history, where they -- and their ideology -- belong.
