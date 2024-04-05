Stupefy! Baylor Professor's Post About His Harry Potter Class (Yes, That's a Thing) Gets Obliviated

Here's a Little Extra Context About Last Month's Jobs Numbers the MSM's Avoiding
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on April 05, 2024

We had no idea college classes on Harry Potter were a thing. But apparently they are. 

And given how much news coverage J.K. Rowling has had in the last several days -- after she dared Scottish authorities to arrest her under the nation's new 'hate speech' laws that went into force on April 1 -- the author of the wildly popular book series is bound to be mentioned in class.

Apparently, Professor Garrett isn't a fan of what he calls 'Twitter Rowling' (as if she's a separate being).

We can't imagine how exhausting this is for Rowling. It's exhausting for us. She does not hate trans people.

She doesn't want men invading women's spaces, sports, privacy, and threatening our safety.

That's not 'hatred'; that's actual feminism.

Yes, they are.

A lot of the hatred towards Rowling and women like her (who the Left smears as 'TERFs') is rooted in some men absolutely despising women. So, while embarrassing, it's not a surprise.

Yeah.

But let's cancel student loan debt. Or something.

And this writer is a huge Harry Potter fan. Still doesn't belong as a college class.

Excellent question.

So you get academic freedom, but Rowling does not?

And yes, we're debating this, professor.

That's also academic freedom.

We giggled.

Nailed it.

We're positive any student defending Rowling would not have been allowed to discuss the reasons why.

And that pretending those things do make a man a woman is harmful to women and girls.

A very good example.

This is a recurring theme here.

Exactly.

He did, in a very long-winded fashion.

***

