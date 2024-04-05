Stupefy! Baylor Professor's Post About His Harry Potter Class (Yes, That's a Thing) Gets Obliviated

We had no idea college classes on Harry Potter were a thing. But apparently they are.

And given how much news coverage J.K. Rowling has had in the last several days -- after she dared Scottish authorities to arrest her under the nation's new 'hate speech' laws that went into force on April 1 -- the author of the wildly popular book series is bound to be mentioned in class.

Apparently, Professor Garrett isn't a fan of what he calls 'Twitter Rowling' (as if she's a separate being).

Today in my Harry Potter class @Baylor, we had a hard and necessary conversation about JK Rowling and her hatred of trans- people. We decided novelist Rowling, who wrote with compassion about diversity, equity, and inclusion, is worth our attention. Twitter Rowling? Shame on her. — Greg Garrett (@Greg1Garrett) April 2, 2024

We can't imagine how exhausting this is for Rowling. It's exhausting for us. She does not hate trans people.

She doesn't want men invading women's spaces, sports, privacy, and threatening our safety.

That's not 'hatred'; that's actual feminism.

Last time I checked I never saw JK hating on anyone. However Kill The TERFs baseball bats and t- shirts are rather ubiquitous…. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 4, 2024

Yes, they are.

How embarrassing for this to be your take on one of the only voices brave enough to stand up for women — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 5, 2024

A lot of the hatred towards Rowling and women like her (who the Left smears as 'TERFs') is rooted in some men absolutely despising women. So, while embarrassing, it's not a surprise.

"Today in my Harry Potter class at Baylor, we had a hard and necessary conversation..."



I'm going to stop you right there. — Oliver Traldi (@olivertraldi) April 3, 2024

Yeah.

But let's cancel student loan debt. Or something.

And this writer is a huge Harry Potter fan. Still doesn't belong as a college class.

Was there a further discussion about whether Harry Potter met a threshold of rigor appropriate for college students? — Jokerman (@Jokermann83) April 3, 2024

Excellent question.

Amazingly, Baylor allows me to determine whether a topic is worth spending 15 weeks of my life discussing it. It’s called academic freedom. And also teaching as a Christian vocation. HP is one of the most transformational classes I teach. Are we actually still debating this? — Greg Garrett (@Greg1Garrett) April 3, 2024

So you get academic freedom, but Rowling does not?

And yes, we're debating this, professor.

That's also academic freedom.

Excellent work! It's good to know you are giving these students valuable skills so they will succeed and be able to pay off their student loans. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 5, 2024

We giggled.

I don’t know about who you are in your other vocations but the Twitter and professor version of Greg seems like a deceitful pusher of a monstrous and abusive ideology — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 5, 2024

Nailed it.

“Hatred of trans people”



Your premise is faulty so the discussion was really a diatribe. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 5, 2024

We're positive any student defending Rowling would not have been allowed to discuss the reasons why.

Imagine admitting that you are part of a college class on a very specific fantasy book series and wondering why nobody takes you seriously.



Then, compounding the issue with a complete lie. Rowling doesn't hate trans people, she just is telling the truth that a dollar-store wig… https://t.co/beOAAJyGSn — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) April 5, 2024

And that pretending those things do make a man a woman is harmful to women and girls.

Hey, Roddick, why is America declining into Idiocracy at such an alarming rate?



Me: https://t.co/txSRxhYIcD — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 5, 2024

A very good example.

“Forgive my student loans,” they demanded while paying for “Harry Potter” classes from dudes like this.



Nah… https://t.co/M8E0FZ357p — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 5, 2024

This is a recurring theme here.

Not wanting men in women’s spaces and sports is not hate or transphobic, it’s common sense. https://t.co/OJm8xn3Gpm — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 5, 2024

Exactly.

He did, in a very long-winded fashion.

